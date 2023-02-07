Lacoste Introduces Pelagia Kolotouros as Its New Creative Design Director

Just a month after announcing Louise Trotter's departure, Lacoste has now introduced Pelagia Kolotouros as its new Creative Design Director to oversee the brand.

In addition to the French label's creative studio, Kolotouros will also be in charge of the "collaboration between the brand's creative teams, and the creative communities and collectives engaged with Lacoste," as explained in a press release.

Lacoste's Deputy CEO Catherine Spindler shared in the announcement, "[Kolotouros'] arrival comes at a time of renewed artistic approach aimed at pushing the brand's creativity and desirability even further. With her recognized expertise in developing collaborations with proven and unique influence, her ability to redefine creative models to elevate pieces to iconic status, and her talent for connecting cultures, particularly from fashion and sports, Pelagia has all the assets to accompany Lacoste in its new cycle of creative expression and in the pursuit of its ambition: to become the most inspiring French brand in fashion sports."

A Parsons Design School graduate, the 50-year-old joined Theory in 2008 to kickstart her career. She has then worked at Calvin Klein as Design Director Men’s, followed by YEEZY in leading its artistic direction including the brand's now-terminated collaboration with adidas. In 2017, she was named Global Creative Director of The North Face, followed by adidas where she oversaw the footwear giant's IVY PARK and Pharrell Williams partnerships in the textile, footwear, women's and men's departments.