Lacoste Appoints Venus Williams as Its New Global Ambassador

Lacoste has appointed tennis star Venus Williams as its global ambassador. The label is embarking on a new journey to create versatile clothing catered to women's contemporary lives.

Louise Trotter, the brand's artistic director, commented on this expansion in a press release: "Lacoste celebrates its new silhouette, at the crossroads of fashion and sport. It blends technical materials, key details, and bright colors. This look draws its inspiration from the roots of our history: on-point pieces inspired by the movement of the body, just as René Lacoste intended."

Williams aligns perfectly with Lacoste's DNA and has served as a steadfast advocate for equality throughout her career. Having helped tennis evolve by championing the fight for equal pay, the athlete also will serve to support the endeavors of the Lacoste Foundation. "I am a long-time fan of Lacoste and have always been inspired by the brand’s innovative style, beyond its tennis roots. Louise Trotter is such a visionary and the work she has done as creative director of the House is forward-thinking, inspired and constantly evolving," Williams shared. "I am thrilled to be working alongside her as the face of Lacoste’s new silhouette."

To commemorate its new venture into the sportswear category, the brand has debuted its new fashion-sport silhouette featuring contrasting stitching and technical materials. A range of trench coats, bras, dresses and accessories are also a part of the launch, which don a vibrant color palette with accents of pastel pink, white and cream.

You can now shop Lacoste's new sports collection online.