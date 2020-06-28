Lacklustre Watford need Andre Gray to redeem himself by scoring some desperately needed goals

Watford's English striker Andre Gray looks on during the pitch inspection prior the English Premier League football match between Burnley and and Watford at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on June 25, 2020. - AFP

One rather fears for Andre Gray’s safety if and when he returns to training on Monday. Not so much from Covid-19 - although his lockdown party on Friday night was playing with fire on that front - as from his own manager.

Nigel Pearson, not a man known for his easy going nature, will be on the warpath after this desperate performance, which leaves his team still hovering just a point above safety but now having played a game more than West Ham and Bournemouth, the two teams immediately below them.

If Watford are to avoid the drop - and they have not got a prayer if they continue to play like this - they desperately need goals.

Since beating Liverpool 3-0 on Feb 29, they have scored just twice in four outings and one of those, the consolation in this game, came from the boot of Southampton defender Jan Bednarek. Only Norwich (25) and Crystal Palace (28) have now scored fewer than Watford’s 29 this season.

It is a lack of finishing which has seen Watford collect just six points from the last 30 available.

Scapegoats are unhelpful in such situations. But Gray’s decision to host a party for 20 or so of his nearest and dearest on Friday night will put him top of the queue. It was unbelievably stupid. Posting videos of it on Instagram was beyond idiotic.

In a terse statement before the game, Watford confirmed that Gray, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah had all been omitted “to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and officials at today’s game”.

The statement might as well have said it was for the players’ own health and safety. Legend has it Pearson once fought off a pack of Wolves in Transylvania with his bare hands. What he will do with his three miscreants remains to be seen.

Whether Gray would have played here is another question. And whether he could have done anything to alter the final result, even if he had played - is doubtful. The hosts were abysmal, creating virtually nothing of note for lone target man Troy Deeney.

But that is beside the point. At a time when the team are scrapping for Premier League survival, one of their fit strikers defying clear national and club guidelines in such a way was a complete dereliction of duty. Having it splashed in the media pre-game cannot have helped team morale or focus.

None of which solves the striking dilemma. Watford fans watching this match on television would have been looking covetously at Danny Ings who took his two goals here with real conviction and must be getting closer than ever to an England recall.

Ings is now up to 18 Premier League goals for the season and over 20 in all competitions.

Watford can only dream of such sharpness in front of goal. Ismalia Sarr and Deeney are their top scorers with six each. How they could do with a magical sprinkling of last season’s hero Gerard Deulofeu.

They looked devoid of ideas here, improving slightly after the break only for their heads to drop when Ben Foster threw the ball straight to Ings who advanced into the area and finished for his second.

This was one of those games when Watford could really have done with their home support, if only to give them an absolute rocket. The lack of crowd and tension made the performance feel even more toothless.

It will be left to Pearson to stick the boot in. Gray had better watch out.