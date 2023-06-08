Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Optiva Inc.'s (TSE:OPT) 43% Price Drop

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) share price has dived 43% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 60% share price decline.

After such a large drop in price, Optiva's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -11.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 12x and even P/E's above 26x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Optiva over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Optiva's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Optiva's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Optiva's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 207%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Optiva's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Final Word

Shares in Optiva have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Optiva revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Optiva (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

