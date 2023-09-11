Lack of unresolved issues a 'good sign,' says integrity commish

Midland council heard from its integrity commissioner recently, with the end result being a fairly good report card from last year.

The annual report, covering the term of last council and the start of the new council between June 1 to May 31, was presented by integrity commissioner Jeff Abrams of Principles Integrity during the town’s recent committee of the whole meeting.

Abrams explained the integrity commissioner role as one providing education and advice for the town’s council and staff.

“And yes, we are the complaint department for assertions that you have fallen short of your ethical standards under the code of conduct, and also under the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act," Abrams said.

Abrams added the intent is to increase trust, respect and engagement within the community.

“(It’s) a little bit disappointing, I heard a few moments ago, that you're not getting applicants to sit on a committee,” said Abrams in reference to the lack of submissions for the town’s senior advisory committee. “I'm not suggesting for a moment that ethical concerns are the reasons why you're not getting that because the numbers would show otherwise in any event.”

Within the report, Abrams explained that four complaints were submitted during the timeframe.

“All of which were for various reasons resolved, disposed of, without the need for a public report,” explained Abrams. “So that, too, is a good sign, to the extent there is any allegation, misunderstanding, friction, whatever – to the extent that a council and its members can resolve those things without the need for a formal report and investigation, is an excellent sign.”

The town also reached out four times for advice to the integrity commissioner, which Abrams said was healthy and a good indication of discovering what its boundaries are.

After stating that Principles Integrity helped transition the new council through an orientation session early in its term, and pointing out ways to recognize and deal with harassment in the workplace, the conversation was handed to members of council.

Story continues

Mayor Bill Gordon was the first to speak, citing personal experience with the integrity commission.

“I've relied on their counsel many times I will say over the last term – certainly sage advice and wisdom on lane-keeping and other things – as well as just to invite advice that I use in day-to-day to make sure that something I'm doing doesn't put me in a jackpot," said Gordon.

Then-Councillor Gordon had been cleared last year from allegations arising with his time on the Midland Police Service which he shared during a council meeting in May 2022 that had made some on council feel ‘very uncomfortable’.

“The best advice I could ever give council, speaking from personal experience is to avail yourself of their services early on before you think you might step in something," Gordon told his peers.

“You need to be absolutely 100 per cent transparent and provide every bit of fact to them – don't hold back anything – because their advice is only as good as the information you share with them.”

Abrams added that any concerns received would try to be addressed within a two-day period, and closed with a request that the town make contact information for the integrity commission more prominent for members of council and townsfolk to access on the town website.

Information on contacting Principles Integrity can be found on the Simcoe County website.

The annual integrity commissioner’s report from Principles Integrity is available in full in the council agenda on the town of Midland website.

Council meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, and can be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca