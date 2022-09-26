Lack of teachers, resources impeded Fort Worth middle school’s progress, ex-principal says

Silas Allen
·8 min read
David Montesino

The former principal of a struggling Fort Worth middle school said teacher vacancies, a lack of resources and miscommunications between the school district and its charter partner created an almost impossible situation at the school last year.

LaKeisha Sasser served as principal of Jacquet Middle School in the Fort Worth Independent School District last year. The school is operated by Phalen Leadership Academies, an Indianapolis-based charter school network, as a part of a partnership with the district. Sasser’s contract was terminated in April.

The district brought Phalen in to operate the struggling middle school at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Included in the district’s agreement with Phalen was a requirement that Jacquet would improve enough in the first year of the partnership that it would receive a C rating in the state’s A-F accountability scores. The following year, the middle school, which has been an F-rated school for years, was to receive a B.

But one year into the partnership, Jacquet received a score of 59 on the state’s accountability ratings. In a typical year, that score would give the school an F rating. But due to a change in state law, the Texas Education Agency didn’t issue letter grades for any campus or district scoring below a 70 this year. District officials say they’ll be taking greater oversight of the school as a result of the lack of progress.

But Sasser, who has more than a decade of experience working in turnaround schools, said expecting that amount of improvement within a single year was always unrealistic, especially given the staffing shortage the school dealt with last year.

“It takes a good three to five years to actually turn around,” she said. “And if you’re already coming in in a deficit, where you don’t even have the teachers, it’s really almost impossible.”

Frequent principal changes are a challenge at Jacquet

When Phalen hired Sasser to serve as principal for the 2021-22 school year, she became the school’s eighth principal in 11 years. But Sasser’s time in that position didn’t last through the end of the year: at Phalen’s request, the district’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in late April not to renew Sasser’s contract for the following school year. After that, the charter network placed her on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year.

Sasser told the Star-Telegram that Jacquet was often caught in the middle of miscommunications between the charter network and the district. For example, when she requested 150 Chromebooks to give to students who were without an internet-enabled device, Phalen leaders told her it was the school district’s responsibility to provide those devices. When she checked with the school district, they told her to contact Phalen about the request.

She didn’t receive the devices until April 21, the day after Phalen officials notified her that she was being fired and just weeks before the last day of school, she said. The fact that students didn’t have access to those devices made it difficult to administer assessments, she said.

“You can test a campus within two to three days, but it took me over a week, because I didn’t have adequate supplies,” she said.

Sasser said the school was constantly short-staffed for the entire school year. When she arrived at Jacquet, there were 21 teacher vacancies because a large number of teachers had left the school at the end of the previous year. By the first day of school, she still had 13 vacant teacher positions, some of them in core content areas. She was missing math teachers in sixth and seventh grades and an English teacher in eighth grade. When another English teacher resigned in the middle of the year and wasn’t replaced, Sasser taught the class herself.

Phalen’s leadership was chaotic during the early months of the school year, Sasser said. In October, three months into the school year, the charter network fired its regional director, who was Sasser’s direct supervisor. The network replaced the regional supervisor with an interim who had served as an instructional specialist at the two schools the network operates in the Beaumont school district. The interim regional supervisor had never served as a principal and wasn’t certified to do so, which Sasser said created a challenging dynamic.

Both of those campuses had been F-rated schools for years when the Beaumont school district partnered with Phalen in 2019 to turn them around. Neither campus received a letter grade in this year’s accountability scores due to a change in state law. But one received a rating that would have given it an F score in a typical year. The other received a rating that would have equated to a D.

Sasser said there were problems with the building, as well. Toilets in student bathrooms were stopped up and weren’t fixed for months, she said. The building’s fire alarm system was inoperable for most of the year, she said, and district leaders told her it wouldn’t take months to fix.

“If there was a fire or anything, we would’ve been in pretty bad shape,” she said.

In an emailed statement, Fort Worth ISD officials didn’t directly address Sasser’s claims, but said they’re committed to improving academic outcomes at Jacquet.

Fort Worth ISD continues to work closely with our partner, Phalen Leadership Academy, to improve outcomes for the students at Jacquet Middle School,” the statement said. “We will closely monitor progress and take any necessary actions to meet our goals.”

Phalen officials didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story.

Jacquet teachers asked Fort Worth school board not to fire principal

At the April board meeting during which trustees voted to fire Sasser, a half dozen teachers spoke on her behalf. Some said Sasser had done the best she could under difficult circumstances. Others said that frequent changes in leadership caused instability at the school, hampering efforts to improve academic outcomes there.

James Stuer, a math teacher at Jacquet, said the constant leadership changes have prevented the school from making progress. He compared the situation to that of a mechanic fixing an engine: If one mechanic diagnoses a problem, and is swapped out for another mechanic before he has a chance to fix it, the issue will never get fixed, Stuer said. If district officials keep replacing principals at the school, they’ll continue to get the same lackluster academic outcomes they’ve seen for years, he said.

“You will never — never — get the adequate numbers that you want,” he told the board.

Jasmine Macklin, a math teacher at Jacquet, said she thought Phalen set Sasser, and the entire school by extension, up for failure at the beginning of the year. She doesn’t think the charter network did enough about the large number of teacher vacancies at the school at the beginning of last year. But Sasser was a strong leader, Macklin said, doing everything she could to support students and teachers in spite of difficult circumstances.

“When we lost our English I teacher, this woman stepped into the classroom and became the English I teacher, weeks before STAAR,” she said. “If that’s not dedication, I don’t know what is.”

Jacquet teacher: ‘There are children there.’

Tonia Robertson, an English teacher at Jacquet, told the board she had seen six principals at the school in the seven years she’d been a teacher there. Conditions at the school are difficult for teachers and students, she said.

Because of a lack of staff, students have been grouped together in the school’s auditorium, Robertson said, and little learning has taken place. The school has eight hallways and five stairwells, and only two campus monitors, she said. The air conditioner hasn’t consistently worked since she’s been there, she said.

That’s the situation that Sasser walked into when Phalen hired her to be the principal at the school, Robertson said. Despite those challenges, Sasser was “the one thing we’ve had that’s been effective this year,” Robertson said.

Sasser showed that she genuinely cares about students, Robertson said. Besides teaching English I, Sasser covered cafeteria duty, broke up fights in the hallways and contacted families of truant students to talk about why they weren’t at school, Robertson said. Although she’d been there less than a full school year, Sasser made an impact on students, Robertson said. She asked the board to give Sasser an opportunity to succeed.

Robertson said she thinks many people in the district forget about Jacquet. But she asked board members to remember that students who go to school there are not just Jacquet kids — they’re Fort Worth ISD kids, and as such, the district has a responsibility to support them.

“I know it’s very easy if you don’t drive in the area, if you don’t pass by and see the school. And I understand that sometimes, out of sight can be out of mind,” she said. “But there are children there. There are people there. There’s not a hole in that space. There are kids that need the opportunity to learn.”

Latest Stories

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Oilers boast talent needed for a playoff run, but know a long season lies ahead

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers officially began training camp Wednesday, but a lot of the talk in the Alberta capital is already focused on what the team is going to be doing in April. After getting to the Western Conference final this past season, expectations are high for a team that has arguably the best group of top-line forwards in the league, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers have upgraded the netminding position with the

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • A wild-card spot a virtual lock for Blue Jays, home field a good possibility

    With two weeks left in the regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League wild-card standings and have a faint chance of catching the New York Yankees in the East Division race. Here's a look at some of the numbers and storylines as the Blue Jays continue their road trip Thursday night with the opener of a big four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. NUMBERS GAME The Blue Jays are a virtual lock to qualify for the playoffs thanks to a strong September that put some distance b

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Canadians Conners and Pendrith split up for first round of Presidents Cup

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith will not be partnered for the first round of the Presidents Cup. International team captain Trevor Immelman split them up in the first round's draw. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., will partner with South Korea's Sungjae Im against Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the round's second match. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will team with Chile's Mito Pereira against Tony Finau and Max Homa. The best-on-best tournament sees

  • Junior Hoilett to captain Canada against Qatar in Vienna men's soccer friendly

    In the absence of the injured Atiba Hutchinson, David (Junior) Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday in Vienna. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, Canada's all-time men's caps leader with 97 senior appearances, has been sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey's Besiktas. The 32-year-old Hoilett takes over the captain's armband in his 48th appearance for Canada. "He'll lead the team out," Herdman said Thursday. "He's in wonde

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con