Lack of interpreter at Covid briefings leaves deaf ‘isolated and misinformed’

Deaf people have said the lack of a sign language interpreter at coronavirus briefings in England is leaving the community “isolated” and allowing misinformation to spread.

British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters attend briefings in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but have yet to appear with experts and politicians in England.

The BBC provides a superimposed translator on the BBC News channel during briefings, who also appears on Downing Street’s live Twitter feed.

An interpreter from the BBC is used for Downing Street's Twitter feed of the Covid briefing (Screengrab/Twitter)

However, some deaf people told the PA news agency they could not readily access these either due to a lack of social media or TV licence, and the interpreter often disappeared when slides were used.

Subtitles can also be used on television, but these regularly include mistakes and due to language deprivation many deaf people have difficulty reading English.

“It’s definitely frustrating and frightening because we’re not able to access information that could potentially save our lives,” Abigail Gorman, 34, from London, told PA.

“We’re constantly having to rely on other people to relay information to us so that leaves us feeling disempowered.

“If you also consider people who are currently in an abusive relationship – the hearing person is able to control what information the deaf person has access to.”

Kerena Marchant, 59, from Surrey, added: “When English is a second language, scrolling through channels isn’t on… my son, who is deaf, couldn’t find it and gave up.

“He got Covid, we think not understanding about surfaces, back in March.”

Abigail Gorman said the situation is 'frustrating and frightening' (Abigail Gorman/PA)

Rhys, from Manchester, who did not wish to give his second name, told PA: “Isolated is putting it mildly, it’s a very lonely existence.

“I’m finding that a lot of deaf people are turning to less-than-reliable sources for information, and therefore misinformation is rife within the community.”

The 49-year-old said providing a live interpreter would “make a whole world of difference”.

“It would build a level of trust between the deaf community and those in authority,” he added.

On Monday Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft asked Boris Johnson in the House of Commons whether there would be a sign language interpreter at the Covid press conference announcing new lockdown measures that evening.

“I doubt that we will get one in time, but the point is registered,” replied Mr Johnson.

