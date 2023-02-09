Lack of ice on Great Lakes and rivers is helpful to shipping but may have environmental impacts

·2 min read
The Detroit River is nearly ice free due to a mild winter. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)
The Detroit River is nearly ice free due to a mild winter. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

A mild winter has meant not very much ice has formed on the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair.

"This year is an extraordinary year," said Steve Salmons, president and CEO of the Windsor Port Authority.

Salmons says the lack of ice means ships have easier time of navigating but it doesn't mean a higher volume of goods moves because most ships are taken out of service for winter maintenance and the locks close seasonally anyway.

But he says the lack of ice means salt from Windsor's salt mines is being delivered more easily, and the truck ferry, which traverses the river, is not being impeded.

"Right now we've been shuffling the large concrete cast components between Detroit, Windsor for the new Gordie Howe bridge. And we can't stop that. We can't wait for March for these components to resume," said Salmons.

Dale Molnar/CBC
Dale Molnar/CBC

But the lack of ice cover also means there is more open water, and if the winds whip up, the water can do more damage to the shoreline.

"Lake ice cover actually helps protect properties. The ice cover in itself holds down wave activity, especially in winter storm events," said Tim Byrne, CAO and secretary treasurer of the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

The ice cover also protects fish eggs over the winter. The director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) said they are learning more about plankton populations in the Great Lakes thanks to water samples being taken by the crew of the Coast Guard icebreaker Samuel Risley.

"Large expanses of snow-free ice in the lake allows sunlight to penetrate and those provide conditions conducive to plankton growth," said Mike McKay, the executive director of GLIER.

Mike Evans/CBC
Mike Evans/CBC

The Coast Guard ship collects samples for GLIER during the winter because of its ice-breaking capabilities.

McKay said the crew of the Samuel Risley has more time to collect the water samples when they aren't so busy breaking ice for shipping.

Commanding officer Stacey Trombley said they also have time to do other things.

"When we're not required for ice-breaking assistance, we're usually doing crew training and vessel maintenance," said Trombley.

The Risley also performs some rescue and recovery operations and buoy tending when not busy breaking ice.

Latest Stories

  • It may be mild, but the snowiest months are just ahead for these parts of Canada

    Is this it, Canada? Climate data shows who can expect even more snow this winter season.

  • Before And After: How The Earthquake Hit Historical Landmarks In Turkey And Syria

    The 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 5,200 people.

  • Bill Gates Says High-Voltage Power Lines Will Save America. He's Right.

    Bill Gates wants to build more high-voltage power lines. It’s the best way to support high electricity demand, he says. But there's a big problem.

  • ‘British Gas broke into our new home while we were away and changed the locks’

    After 13 years living in Canada, Neil Farley and his wife Ceri Williams were finally ready to return home to Britain – and in September last year, they completed the purchase of a house in the Yorkshire seaside resort of Hornsea.

  • Messy storms target Ontario with no consistent cold in sight

    Quick moving system is serving up wet and slippery roads in parts of Ontario through Wednesday. No consistent cold in sight

  • It reached - 60 °C during 'Worst Storm in Canadian Railroad History'

    Transporation Saskatchewan came to a halt.

  • ‘Groggy’ bear wakes up trapped in culvert, turns down Pop-Tarts from would-be helpers

    Snow melt flooded the bear’s hibernation den and it became stuck.

  • If next Muskrat Falls tests fail, project won't cross finish line until next winter

    Final testing on the Muskrat Falls transmission system begins anew Tuesday. If the tests succeed, the megaproject on Labrador's Churchill River will have finally crossed the finish line, albeit five years later than initially projected. However, in the case of another failure, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will have to wait the better part of a year before trying again — a setback that would mean millions in added interest costs for the multibillion-dollar "boondoggle" whose price tag has near

  • Mexico indefinitely bans great white shark cage-diving at this tourist hotspot

    The Mexican government has banned tourist operations at the Isla Guadalupe, popular among sharks and tourists, upsetting many companies.

  • ‘We should avoid monitoring’: feds quietly backed off while Coastal GasLink pipeline work killed fish

    UPDATED 7:56 a.m. PT to correct a misspelling of Shannon McPhail's name. On a dreary gray day in late October, passers by gawked at a scene outside a hotel in Smithers, B.C. The charred remnants of several trucks sat in the parking lot in the wake of what police described as a “targeted attack” in the pre-dawn hours of the morning. Among the blackened wreckage were four police cruisers — marked and unmarked vehicles with the RCMP’s Community-Industry Response Group, a special task force assigned

  • France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

    A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.

  • Storm forming in Texas could be severe; heavy snow possible in Washington: Monday weather updates

    Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.

  • Heavy rain, strong winds in store for Toronto on Thursday, weather agency says

    Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening. The strongest winds are expected downwind of Lake Erie. The rain will begin over southwestern Ontario early Thursday, heading northeast th

  • Otters are invading backyards in Florida. Don’t panic — it’s a good thing

    This Florida water mammal lives around ponds and lakes. They can be aggressive at times, but it’s all for a good reason.

  • 4 Household Bills That Will Get More Expensive in February

    If your household has seen at least one of its monthly bills increase this month, you're not alone. Millions of Americans are experiencing rising prices in utilities and other bills. Cut Costs: 4...

  • Huge School of Sharks Swims Off Queensland Coast

    Incredible drone footage captured the scene as a huge shoal of sharks swam in waters off Queensland’s Sunshine Coast recently.Video by Scott Byron, a photographer based in Queensland who was camping on Teewah Beach, shows the large group of sharks swimming through the water.&nbsp;Byron told Storyful that after noticing splashing in the water, he “sent the drone up to check what it was” and was able to record the sharks. Credit: Scott Byron via Storyful

  • Highway 1 closure in SLO County to shorten as crews make ‘good progress’ on slide cleanup

    Travelers can expect lane closures and delays up to 30 minutes, Caltrans said.

  • Deadly earthquakes have hit Turkey before: Why there? Could a similar quake strike the US?

    The border between Turkey and Syria lies near the Anatolian fault system, which has similarities to the infamous San Andreas fault in California.

  • Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on

    A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation's largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada's border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law.

  • Seal Seeks Refuge on Boat as Orcas Swim Nearby

    A “cornered” seal took refuge on a Canadian nature enthusiast’s boat as a number of orcas swam nearby, with footage of the seal perched on the back of vessel posted to Instagram.British Columbia native Nikolai Coutinho took video of the seal, telling Storyful that the moment was originally captured back in 2018 before being reshared online recently.Taken on July 1, Canada Day, of that year, the video shows at least two killer whales close to Coutinho’s boat, while the seal looks out on the water from the safety of the vessel.Coutinho said the moment occurred after he and friends had gone out sailing close to Vancouver Island, looking for killer whales.While they did spot some, he said, they lost sight of them only to later see some “thrashing” in the waters. Coutinho said, “After a quick scan with the binoculars we saw those same killer whales from earlier chasing a seal. It seemed as though they had the animal cornered, until it darted over to us.”He said that before the group “realized what was going on,” they were “surrounded by killer whales … as we headed to the back of the boat, there was the seal safely sitting on the back.”Following local guidelines to turn their engine off and wait, Coutinho said the group watched on for “about 45 minutes” as five killer whales “came within a meter” of the boat.The orcas, he said, eventually “tired” and swam away, though the seal didn’t go anywhere for “another hour” until it “eventually sunk back into the ocean” to temporary safety at least. Credit: Nikolai Coutinho via Storyful