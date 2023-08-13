Lack of new homes is creating a nationwide ‘age divide’ – and pushing up prices

Age Divide UK Property

A lack of affordable homes in rural areas is leading to “age segregation”, with prohibitive costs of countryside living pushing younger generations into city “ghettos”, a think tank has warned.

So-called Nimbyism – an acronym for the phrase “not in my back yard” – in rural areas is blocking housing geared towards younger people who are being forced to pile into cities, according to the Intergenerational Foundation.

Meanwhile, existing homes in rural areas are too expensive for young people and are ending up in the hands of retirees and second homeowners instead.

Angus Hanton, of the think tank, warned that age segregation is contributing to higher house prices.

He said prices have been pushed up by the extra demand from young people in cities and a lack of cheaper homes being built in rural areas.

Describing the countryside as “an older person’s place”, he said: “It’s difficult for younger people to afford to commute to and from it, and to afford housing there.

“Younger people are being ghettoised into the poor parts of the cities, where the buy-to-let properties are and where the affordable properties are.

“The suburbs are like a donut, with the older people living on the outside, and the younger population only being able to afford inside.”

He said younger people and families are not being welcomed by rural communities who are opposing developments in their areas, adding: “There’s a real Nimbyism still going on.”

As a consequence, younger people and older people are living farther apart than ever before, fuelling ageism and other social problems, the report found.

The age of people living in rural areas has risen twice as fast as urban areas in the last 20 years. The proportion of areas with a median age of over 50 have increased sevenfold. At the same time, areas where young people are concentrated and the median age is under 25 have increased by nearly a third, it said.

Mr Hanton said this “age segregation” keeps young people out of the countryside and “makes it more expensive to provide services for older people, such as nursing, social care, gardening and retail”.

The exodus of younger families threatens to exacerbate long-term trends in the closure of village pubs, schools, shops and post offices.

Mr Hanton said generations are less likely to bump into each other, which means they are less likely to understand each other’s concerns and backgrounds.

He said: “You then tend to reinforce each other’s attitudes, which can sometimes be unintentionally ageist. A healthy society has a very good mix of different ages.”

Political polarisation was another problem associated with age segregation, the report found, adding older people are also refusing to downsize and living with more empty bedrooms.

Mr Hanton said: “Housing is under-taxed which leads us to under-occupy, in contrast to Europe and America, where property tax means that when people have got more house than they need, they tend to downsize or at worst get a tenant or lodger.”

Transport costs were highlighted as another factor that makes it too expensive for young people to live in rural areas and commute into work. Cheaper transport passes for young people were recommended.

Mr Hanton said: “If you live just outside of a town where you’ve got a job, and you’ve got to have a car, or wait a long time for the buses, which is difficult, especially if they are expensive.”

A failure to build homes

Paul Brocklehurst, chairman of the Land Promoters and Developers Federation industry body, urged the Government to do more to support development everywhere, not just in major urban areas.

He said: “The UK has failed to build sufficient homes for many years, impacting the economy, limiting social mobility and failing to seize the health benefits that new homes and communities can have.

“It is clear that the current direction of planning policy, including those measures announced by the Government on July 24, will do little to address these trends.”

Last month Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove announced a “long-term plan” to build more homes “in the right places” at the end of July.

Mr Gove pledged to focus on adding more homes to cities at higher densities, but has been accused of neglecting suburban and rural areas, which tend to be held by more Conservative MPs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dropped plans for compulsory house building targets last year amid pressure from backbench MPs. He replaced them with advisory ones which have made it easier for local communities to block planning applications.

The Government has repeatedly missed its national target of building 300,000 homes a year and has been warned that the figure is likely to fall this year.

Mr Brockhurst said a lack of new homes is making it increasingly difficult for young people to buy.

He said growing numbers have flocked to cities to attend university and end up renting after their studies.

He added: “Rents are increasing at an enormous rate, and it’s very hard for those young people to get out of the situation that they’re in by saving money to get on the housing ladder.

“What that generally also means is you need more affordable housing being delivered, such as shared ownership, and properties with affordable rents and in the social rented sector, which has declined markedly over the last 10 years.”

Villages are ‘withering on the vine’

Oliver Monk, cabinet member for housing and planning at Cornwall Council, said young people are increasingly deserting villages in Cornwall because of a lack of affordable housing.

At the same time, he said many wealthy people in these areas are blocking developments that would make it easier for young people to stay in their communities.

Mr Monk said: “You can have more and more people moving into cities, but villages will decay and become playgrounds for the elderly.”

Parts of Cornwall have seen their median age increase by 14 years over the past two decades – the largest increase in England and Wales, according to the Intergenerational Foundation.

Coastal areas were also significantly affected. Many areas with a high concentration of older people are also hotspots for second homeowners, who have been accused of taking housing away from locals.

Mr Monk said he was “concerned” that the Levelling Up Secretary did not address a lack of housing in rural areas.

He said: “I see lots of villages withering on the vine as people become older or become second homeowners.”

He added as residents age many cannot find care workers to keep them in their houses, with some having to move into a care home prematurely.

