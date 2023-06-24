Lack of funding shuts down Risktakers' bus

The big yellow bus that has been a warming centre and a hub for those in need won’t be running for another season.

The Risktakers bus, formally the Yo! Mobile, had received funding as a warming station. Dan Gloster, who recently took over the bus, said they haven’t received enough money to continue operating.

“We did get help from a few local businesses and churches, people on Facebook,” he said. “It’s tough to try to work, do the bus and try to find funding, it’s a little too overwhelming at the moment.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the support received from local businesses and the community has been heartwarming.

“I want to say thank you to all the businesses and the local people who helped us out,” said Gloster. “Without them, we couldn’t have got our first season done, and we really appreciate the community and local businesses for stepping up.”

The Yo! Mobile was founded by Mario Dussault over a decade ago. Last season, Gloster took over the operation of the mobile help centre that provides food, warm clothes and other essentials to anyone in need. Throughout the winter, it sets up in the parking lot at city hall to provide services.

Last year, a project funded by the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) had the Risktakers bus be a temporary warming station when the City of Timmins issued a cold weather alert.

Gloster said that without the financial support from CDSSAB, it's too expensive to continue the work.

“We had to put in close to $10,000 of our own money, and the volunteers, out of our own pockets,” he said. “With the food costs going up and stuff like that, it would be a real struggle this year to try and figure this out.”

He said he’ll continue to do events and do what he can in the community to get food and other essentials to people who need that support.

“I really enjoy doing it too, and that’s the reason I was trying to step this up and do what we could,” he said.

Gloster said he’s a little shaken up by the lack of communication from CDSSAB regarding the funding.

“It’s a little scary, and you have to have a little trust in the relationship,” said Gloster. "They won't even call me back or give me a reason."

TimminsToday reached out to CDSSAB for comments and has not received a response.

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com