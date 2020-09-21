Lacey Turner ‘over the moon’ as she announces pregnancy

Lacey Turner with the Best Serial Drama Performance Award for her role as Stacey Slater in Eastenders at the National Television Awards 2017. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Lacey Turner is expecting her second child. The EastEnders star and her husband Matt Kay have announced that their little daughter Dusty Violet will have a new brother or sister this February.

The actress told OK in an interview that she is “over the moon”.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty,” she explained. “I had an inkling I was pregnant, so I took the test at home and it was positive. We feel so lucky.”

Turner has previously talked about her heartache while trying to conceive. She had two miscarriages before little Dusty came along.

No wonder she’s calling her baby bump a “miracle”. I didn’t know how long it would take and you worry you may suffer more heartache, but, thankfully, everything’s been fine,” she told OK. “I don’t think pregnancy will ever be an exciting experience for me as I always have that worry in the back of my mind, but the further along I go in the pregnancy, the less I worry. Matt’s more positive than me.”

The actress often posts photos of her baby daughter on Instagram. A recent shot saw the little girl in a toy car on her first birthday.

Turner became a household name playing Stacey on EastEnders, after joining the show when she was just 16. She then left the soap to star in the critically acclaimed Our Girl, playing medic Molly Dawes in the British army. But it wasn’t long before the pull of the soap was too strong, and she returned to Albert Square.

She married her husband Matt on a beach in Ibiza in 2017.

It has been announced that Turner would be taking a long break from the soap in which she made her name. Now fans know why. But there has been confirmation of her exit storyline. Turner’s character has just returned to the Square to find her estranged husband Martin (James Bye) in a relationship with her best friend.



