Lacey Chabert Lands Exclusive Multi-Picture Hallmark Channel Deal

J. Kim Murphy
·2 min read

Lacey Chabert and Crown Media Family Networks have agreed to an exclusive multi-picture overall deal. The agreement sets Chabert up to headline and executive produce films and other content for the Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms throughout the next two years.

The company announced the deal on Monday.

“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. “In addition to shining on screen, Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects. She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about – the transformational power of love and making people feel good – and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire and touch our audience.”

Chabert has become a Crown Media mainstay over the past few years, starring in several Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original productions. Most recently, Chabert pulled triple duty on the “Wedding Veil” film trilogy, serving as a developer, executive producer and star. The first installment of the series premiered in January, becoming the second most-watched non-holiday film among audiences over 18 in the network’s history. The second and third installments debuted earlier in February.

“My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers,” Chabert said. “I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.”

