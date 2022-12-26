Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.”

“I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview.

However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and it became “a completely different network than when I started.”

Bure also mentioned that GAF would “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its stories, which garnered major backlash. This comment came as Hallmark produced its first Christmas film with a same-sex couple at the core.

Unlike Bure, Chabert is in favor of embracing the changes at Hallmark saying, “Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas. And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

As for the former Hallmark actors that have left for Great American Family, the Mean Girls alum said, “You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can’t comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved.”

Chabert remained mummed about if Great American Family had tried to lure her over from Hallmark.

“I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them. I’m so sorry, but I’ll just have to leave it at that,” she said.





