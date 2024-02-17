Lacasse and Little punish Manchester United to reignite Arsenal’s title hopes

Cloe Lacasse adds to an early own goal by Manchester United to make it 2-0 for Arsenal. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Emirates to reignite their title challenge in the Barclays WSL. A controlled performance in front of a record-breaking 60,0160 crowd saw them put three first half goals past a disappointing Manchester United. An own goal from Geyse saw the hosts take an early lead before Cloe Lacasse and a Kim Little penalty sealed the points. Lucia Garcia scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.

With Manchester City’s narrow win over Chelsea the previous evening, the title race had been blown wide open when Gareth Taylor’s team had drawn level on points with the incumbent champions. It was a result that gave Arsenal an opportunity to haul themselves right back into the conversation which they grabbed with both hands on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a turbulent time for the Gunners in recent weeks with morale-sucking defeats against West Ham and Manchester City in the league and the FA Cup respectively. They had, however, stopped the slide mid-week when they secured a place in the League Cup semi-final. Jonas Eidevall made just two changes to that side with Sabrina D’Angelo returning in goal and Beth Mead replacing Caitlin Foord in attack.

The visitors themselves have been enduring an up-and-down season but came into this encounter having won their last three in all competitions. With their title hopes all but extinguished, Champions League is their main aim, and they knew that a victory at the Emirates would have brought them within a point of third place. Marc Skinner made two changes to the lineup that had beaten Southampton in last week’s FA Cup victory with Geyse and Lucía García returning.

Skinner’s team came into this with fond memories of the Emirates after their dramatic 3-2 victory here last season, and they looked to hit the Gunners with energy and pace. Nikita Parris, enjoying an impressive vein of form, pressed eagerly in the opening minutes challenging a somewhat makeshift defensive line. Laia Codina struggled particularly in the opening stages and a fumble from D’Angelo off a free gave the visitors a gilt-edged chance to take the lead which Parris squandered.

Weathering the storm, however, the hosts soon took control of proceedings as they started to dictate possession with Beth Mead and Lacasse stretching the play. Little was also making her presence felt, setting the tempo as Arsenal continued to attack.

The opening goal came in unfortunate circumstances for the visitors after Gemma Evans had defended well for a corner. Katie McCabe’s delivery to the near post hit Geyse and ricocheted past Mary Earps who was left unsighted and helpless to stop the ball’s destination.

It took any early sting out of United as they sat off their opponents and allowed them to control proceedings. Stina Blackstenius added a directness to the hosts’ play as they broke between the lines. The inevitable second goal soon came after good build-up play from Mead and Victoria Pelova. The latter’s pass was behind Blackstenius but flicked up off the defending Katie Zelem for Lacasse to head home unmarked.

Arsenal deepened the visitors’ woes just before the break when Evans felled Mead in the box. Little stepped up to convert, rounding off an almost perfect half for her side. Skinner cut an immensely frustrated figure as he trudged down the tunnel at half-time.

With the game practically done, Arsenal could afford to step off the gas while United desperately tried to claw themselves back into the game. There were chances at both ends and the visitors did eventually claw a late goal back through Lucia Garcia but it was only a consolation.

As the whistle blew, the Gunners turned in celebration to their jubilant fans knowing they have given themselves renewed hope in the title ambitions. For Manchester United, on the other hand, pressure will continue to mount with European football slipping from their grasp.