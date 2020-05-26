Labyrinth Sequel Lands Doctor Strange Director Almost 35 Years After Original's Release

The Labyrinth sequel has landed a new director!

Scott Derrickson, who directed the 2016 Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange, has signed on to direct the sequel to David Bowie’s 1986 classic fantasy musical, according to Variety.

Derrickson, 53, confirmed the news on Twitter, retweeting a Deadline article reporting the news while writing, "The latest..." He has previously directed 2005's The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2012's Sinister, 2008's The Day the Earth Stood Still and 2014's Deliver Us from Evil.

The original film starred Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a teenager who goes through an otherworldly maze to rescue her infant brother, Toby, whom she wished away to Jareth the Goblin King (Bowie).

Sarah has to rescue her brother from Jareth before he becomes a goblin himself.

Besides Connelly and Bowie, the film’s other characters are played by puppets.

The first film was directed by Jim Henson, the creator of The Muppets, and was the last film he directed before his death in 1990.

His daughter Lisa Henson is producing through The Jim Henson Company, with her brother Brian also producing.

News of the sequel first broke in January 2016 when Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman was reported as writing the script, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter Maggie Levin will pen the script.

While the 1986 film received mixed reviews and was a commercial failure, it gained a cult following in the three decades since its release.