Labyrinth 2 has found its director in Marvel's Scott Derrickson — what else do we know?

Photo credit: Henson/Lucasfilm

From Digital Spy

Goblin kings and queens all over, rejoice for a sequel to the cult hit Labyrinth has finally picked up steam. After residing in the development abyss for years, Labyrinth 2 has found its director.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 1986 film was the creative child of puppeteer genius Jim Henson and fantasy illustrator Brian Froud. The pair had worked previously on The Dark Crystal, which was recently developed into a prequel series for Netflix.

Labyrinth was considered a flop at the time commercially, and only received mixed reviews, but the David-Bowie-starring surrealist adventure has since become a beloved cult classic. Plans for a follow up were announced in 2016, but momentum has been slow, to say the least — until now.

Photo credit: Henson Associates, TriStar Pictures

Labyrinth 2 release date

Your guess is as good as ours. With everything still on hold due to the state of the world, Director Scott Derrickson's filming calendar will likely be pushed back. If he plans to start production on his Bermuda triangle movie (see below) first, who knows when Labyrinth 2 will begin?

An educated guess is early 2022, but again this is all speculation until more details are confirmed.



Labyrinth 2: Who is directing?

Photo credit: TriStar

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is officially undertaking the ambitious sequel to Labyrinth. Though the director stepped down from the Doctor Strange sequel due to creative differences with Marvel, he is jumping headlong into another rich fantasy world.

Derrickson replaces Fede Alvarez of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, who departed the project in March. Despite leaving Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Derrickson is still a busy man.

The Marvel director has another film coming up about the Bermuda triangle, starring Chris Evans (Marvel is everywhere). The Labyrinth sequel will be written by Maggie Levin, who wrote an episode of Hulu’s recent horror series Into the Dark.

Story continues

Photo credit: TriStar

Labyrinth 2 plot: A reboot, sequel, or spin-off?



When the project was announced, screenwriter Nicole Perlman described as more of a spin-off in the same universe. However, with the director swap seems to have come a writer swap, too, as Levin has come aboard Derrickson's crew.

Whether the initial vision of a spin-off remains has yet to be confirmed. What we can be sure of is that with Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing and Brian Henson executive producing, it is bound to have impressive puppets and be authentic to the world Jim Henson built.

Labyrinth 2 cast: Um...

Photo credit: Henson Associates/Tristar Pictures

There's the rub. It's a massive understatement to say that David Bowie is irreplaceable as the Goblin King, but as they say, the show must go on. Fans are already championing for Tilda Swinton to take on the role.

There is no news yet as to whether Jennifer Connelly will reprise her role as Sarah. The original film centred on Sarah's quest to defeat the labyrinth in order to save her kidnapped baby half-brother.

Whether she has grown up to be the Goblin Queen or is simply living a mundane life in suburbia, it's hard to imagine a Labyrinth sequel without her. That being said, if the film is a spin-off we may not see any original characters returning.





Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like