Labrum London wins the Queen Elizabeth II award for British Design

Foday Dumbuya, the founder and creative director of Labrum London, is the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The designer was presented with his accolade by King Charles in an emotional ceremony yesterday.

"I set out to create pieces that are not only beautiful, they also empower local communities by preserving their culture," Dumbuya said as he dedicated his award to the artisans and craftspeople he works so closely with in Sierra Leone.

WPA Pool - Getty Images

Dumbuya founded the menswear brand in 2014 with a mission to fuse British tailoring with West African culture. "Receiving the award today is a testament to the work and the dedication of not only myself, but the countless individuals who have supported me and my vision throughout my career,” he added, thanking the BFC as well as his family.

The award pays tribute to young designers that are both talented and making a difference to society through either sustainable practices or community engagement.

"His works speak to what is so unique and compelling about the UK as a leader in creative and fashion talent," said BFC CEO Caroline Rush. "At the BFC, we recognise our responsibility to support these incredible British emerging designers as they develop into self-sustaining businesses and are honoured and proud to continue to do so, particularly in the current economic climate as funding for the arts diminishes."

JONATHAN BRADY - Getty Images

Dumbuya follows in the footsteps of Richard Quinn, Bethany Williams, Rosh Mahtani (of Alighieri), Priya Ahluwalia, and Saul Nash, who have all previously won the award.

As part of the programme, the BFC also announced that Chopova Lowena, Fruity Booty, Molly Goddard, Neous, Piferi and Richard Malone were recipients of the 2023 Fashion Trust grant. The designers will receive financial help and mentoring in order to grow their businesses.

