Labrador woman raising money for Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq fishermen

Watching the damage and destruction of Mi’kmaq fishermen's traps, vehicles, and property in Nova Scotia in recent weeks by commercial fishermen made Labradorian Amy Norman want to help.

Norman has been making and selling some of her line art designs online for a little while now, getting them printed on shirts, face masks, tote bags, onesies, and more.

Proceeds from the sales were originally going toward the Labrador Land Protectors (of which Norman is a member) legal defense fund, but for the months of October and November, she decided the funds would go to Mi’kmaq fishermen and their supporters.

“I wanted to show solidarity, help with their costs, and the response has been absolutely wild,” she said.

Since the beginning of October, she’s sold over 800 items and raised over $8,000 for the Mi’kmaq, which she never expected. In the vein of accountability, she’s posting screenshots of her donations online, so people will know the money is going where it’s needed.

“I would’ve been happy if we raised $500,” she said with a laugh. “So, $8,000 is amazing. I’m so happy I can help get that into the hands of people on the frontlines who need it right now. It’s pretty cool.”

Norman said she felt it was important to help in any way she can. She was one of the over 50 people charged in relation to the 2016 Muskrat Falls protests for allegedly violating the injunction to not protest at the hydroelectric dam site.

The charges against her and a number of others were dropped, but about 15 people were found guilty in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court and have yet to be sentenced.

“To outsiders, it may seem like nothing is going on anymore with the Labrador Land Protectors, but this is still going on and it adds up really quickly,” she said.

She raised $2,500 for the Labrador Land Protectors' legal fund, which exceeded her goal of $500.

Norman said the next cause she plans to support is the land defenders at the 1492 Land Back Lane camp in Six Nations, in Caledonia, Ont.

Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram