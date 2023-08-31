Labrador woman who lost son to overdose urges other parents to talk to their children about drugs

Sheila Cooper's son Jon died by using cocaine that was laced with fentanyl at a concert. Now, she's warning others to talk to their children about the dangers of experimenting with illicit drugs because the first time could kill people. (Submitted by Sheila Cooper - image credit)

Sheila Cooper's son Jon died after using fentanyl-laced cocaine at a concert. Now she's urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of experimenting with illicit drugs. (Submitted by Sheila Cooper)

A Labrador mother holding a community event for International Overdose Awareness Day says parents need to talk to their children about illicit drugs — before it's too late.

Sheila Cooper of North West River knows what can happen — and is urging parents to warn their children heading off to college or university against experimenting with drugs.

"Just don't try it. Don't," said Cooper. "You don't know what's in there anymore. So don't try it, because if you do, your first time could very easily be your last time."

Cooper's son Jon was clean, she said, until he went to a concert and decided to buy a gram of cocaine. On May 23, 2022, Cooper received a call from her daughter-in-law, asking her if she was sitting down.

"And that was the day my son was pronounced dead from an overdose."

Jon's sister Lezlie, left, and their mother Sheila have become advocates for people struggling with addictions and their families. (Submitted by Sheila Cooper)

The coroner told the Coopers the cocaine Jon took was laced with fentanyl. This summer, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary warned people about illicit drugs being laced with the highly potent opioid after a rash of deaths from overdoses in the province.

Cooper said families who have had a child or parent die of an overdose face a lot of stigma, and often suffer in silence.

"People are afraid to say [it]. I even sometimes don't like saying it: 'My son died of an overdose,'" Cooper said. "There's such a stigma, right? I don't want other parents to be afraid to come out and say, 'My child died of an overdose."

Cooper said the stereotyping of who is dying of overdoses needs to stop. Jon was a good, caring person, she says — a world traveller, tattoo artist and deepsea diver. A person who overdoses can be a community leader, a person with a full-time job, a university student, and it also be a person who lives on the streets, she said, and everyone deserves compassion and support.

Cooper says Jon was a kind person who loved to travel, surf and dive. (Submitted by Sheila Cooper)

Cooper said all parents need to talk to their children about illicit drugs, even if they are "good kids."

"Don't ever say 'not my kid' or 'My kid would never do this,'" Cooper said. "If you don't have the talk and something happens, you'll regret it for the rest of your life."

Barbecue planned for International Overdose Awareness Day

Cooper and her daughter have organized a barbecue at Kinsmen Park in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to mark International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. depending on the weather.

There will be free food and music, Cooper said, with safe use supplies on one side, and family activities, including face-painting, on the other.

"I just want people to come together and recognize that this can hit anybody," Cooper said. "This is everybody's problem."

