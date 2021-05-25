Labrador sexual assault rates symptom of inequality: MHA

Recent media reports on the high rate of sexual assault in Labrador raised some eyebrows, but not in Labrador. The number of sexual assaults in the region, four times higher than the national average, aren’t a new problem nor one with an easy solution, observers say.

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans said it’s important for statistics like this to be evaluated in the context of the social inequality people in Labrador experience, especially the Indigenous population and people living on the north coast.

“It's social inequality that contributed to this statistic. The statistic is just a symptom. We have high suicide rates. We have higher numbers of children in care. If you look at all these separately you miss the big picture.”

Evans said the effects of intergenerational trauma from residential schools are still strongly felt, and compounded with chronic poverty, overcrowding, and food insecurity adds to the high rate of sexual assaults.

Intergenerational trauma is not a thing of the past, she said, because the root causes have not been addressed, and, if they aren’t, this is going to continue.

“I’m not going to be shamed by these statistics because if I’m shamed by this, we’re blaming the victims. Even those who perpetuate the sexual assault, even those ones are part of intergenerational trauma, they too are a victim. Renaming lakes and taking down statues is going to do nothing to really get at the root causes of the harm that people face.”

The need for more resources for victims and perpetrators of sexual assault in Labrador is real and immediate, Evans said, but to really combat the issue, the root causes need to be addressed.

No simple solution

Deirdre Connolly, who works as the sexual violence prevention co-ordinator with the Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Assault Crisis Prevention Centre (NLSACPC) in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, says the statistics are part of a larger issue with social inequality in Labrador, and there isn't a simple solution.

“You take intergenerational violence and colonialism, quite recent in the Labrador context and still happening, and then add on the judicial system, the health system, and not enough programming, not enough resources, all of the systems are operating in the lowest possible capacity,” Connolly said. “All of these contribute to sexual violence in communities.”

As shockingly high as the numbers are, Connolly said, the reality is the numbers are probably much larger. In bigger urban areas, she said, the reporting rate is about six per cent and is even smaller in rural areas.

“If you have a town of less than a thousand people, for example, and over 100 report it, then at that rate you can deduce it's happening within every familial or community circle, probably day to day and not reported,” she said.

The NLSACPC set up an office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in 2020 expressly to provide services and supports to survivors of sexual violence after recognizing a need in the region. Each community has its own unique challenges, Connolly said, and the NLSACPC has been working with them and other community partners to identify those challenges.

“We know the need is there, there’s a problem, there’s an issue with the health system, the judicial system, etc,” she said. “We know the issues and so we need to sit down with each other and talk about it. I know that sounds simple, but it hasn’t happened, and it doesn’t happen. It isn’t at the top of everyone’s priority list.”

