Labrador fuel prices take dramatic shifts as summer pricing begins
Fuel prices across most of Labrador have changed by large amounts up and down as summer pricing comes into effect across the region.
In a news release issued by Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board Thursday, the resupplying of fuel across most parts of Labrador has been completed. As a result, the PUB is lifting a winter price freeze that has been in place in coastal Labrador since November along with implementing a summer price freeze across much of the region.
With changes in pricing benchmarks, fuel prices in Labrador break down as follows:
From the Labrador Straits to Red Bay, Diesel decreased by 28.7 cents per litre, putting the price at $2.56 per litre. Stove oil decreased by 24.93 cents, bringing the price to just under $2.03 per litre.
Prices dropped by the same amount in southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright — bringing diesel to $2.615 per litre and stove oil to $2.036 per litre — and on the south coast where fuel is delivered by drum. Diesel now sits at $2.764 per litre in that region, while stove oil lowers to $2.216 per litre.
In areas of the south coast where fuel is supplied by a tanker, gasoline, diesel and stove oil took a staggering jump.
Gasoline increased by 62.2 cents per litre in the region, bringing the maximum price per litre in the region to $2.457. Diesel rose 54.3 cents to $2.41 per litre, while stove oil increased 47.19 cents to $1.85 per litre.
These prices also apply to Labrador's north coast, where the same increases occurred.
Gas sees small increase across Newfoundland
Elsewhere in the province, gas saw a small jump rising 1.9 cents per litre in Newfoundland, Labrador West and Churchill Falls.
The increase puts the maximum price for a litre of unleaded gas at $2.153 on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices vary across the island, from $2.178 in central Newfoundland, $2.21 on the Connaigre Peninsula, from $2.16 to about $2.17 in western Newfoundland and $2.19 on the Northern Peninsula.
Prices in Labrador West now sit at $2.219 in Labrador West, $2.16 in Central Labrador and more than $2.24 per litre in Churchill Falls.
Diesel saw a decrease across much of the province, down 3.3 cents per litre. Prices range from $2.331 to as high as $2.441 in Newfoundland, and now range from $2.41 per litre to over $2.76 per litre.
Furnace oil and stove oil also saw decreases of 2.86 cents and 3.73 cents respectively, while propane increased by just 0.3 cents.
The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador.