Labrador driving examiner took $240 bribe from undercover cop

The car hadn't left the parking lot when Scott Norman struck a deal with the person behind the wheel.

Norman, a driving examiner working for the provincial government for nine years, asked the driver if he wanted to pass the exam.

The driver said yes, and Norman told him it would cost $250.

Little did he know, his subject that day was undercover for the RCMP, and had been supplied with $500 in marked bills.

For reasons unknown, the driver talked Norman down to $240 before making the deal. Soon after leaving the parking lot, Norman held the wheel while the driver fished the money from his wallet.

Scott Norman has pleaded guilty to one count of breaching the public's trust. He'll be sentenced on Sept. 24.

Accused of taking bribes from immigrants

The information laid out in an agreed statement of facts suggests it wasn't the first time Norman solicited a bribe.

Police say they began investigating him after getting a tip in August 2018 that he was taking advantage of new Canadians.

During the undercover sting, the driver asked Norman if he had done it before, to which he replied he had. Later in the conversation, which was taped, the driver asked if Norman could also help his friends. He said yes, and gave him his business card with his cellphone number on it.

When the exam ended, Norman instructed the driver to take a yellow slip inside the Service NL buidling and have his picture taken. He slipped away instead, and the RCMP swooped in and arrested Norman as he went to leave with another prospective driver.

While being questioned by police, Norman said the $240 in his pocket belonged to him. Unbeknownst to him, police had already matched the serial numbers on the bills to the ones they provided the undercover officer.

His lawyer is asking for five months of house arrest, while the Crown prosecutor is seeking three to five months in jail.

