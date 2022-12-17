Labour's plan to tax private schools 'will worsen social mobility'

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to retain the policy of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn to scrap the charitable status of private schools - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Labour’s plan to tax private schools will worsen inequities in the education system, the founder of Britain’s leading social mobility charity, has said.

Sir Peter Lampl, the founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust, said that the “Robin Hood-style” policy of charging VAT on fees would make independent schools the preserve of the “super-rich”.

Instead, the Government should work with independent schools to open up their classrooms to children from lower income families, he said.

Sir Peter grew up on a council estate but gained a place at Oxford and ended up founding his own multinational private equity firm. He has ploughed more than £50 million of his own fortune into boosting social mobility, setting up the Sutton Trust in 1997.

In September 2021, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, vowed to retain the policy of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn to scrap the charitable status of private schools.

The party has claimed that the move would raise £1.7 billion a year because private schools would lose their 20 per cent VAT exemption and have to pay business rates.

Labour's policy is 'entirely wrong'

While Tories up to and including Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, have criticised the idea as an attack on “hard-working aspiration”, the intervention from Sir Peter represents one of the most significant challenges to Labour’s policy yet.

In a comment piece for The Telegraph co-authored with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs, he launches a broadside against Sir Keir’s policy.

The two men said: “Labour’s plan to slap VAT on independent school fees and use the money to fund a ‘national excellence’ programme for all schools is one of those splashy, Robin Hood-style policies which plays well at first glance, or as a headline. Who could object to this ploy to tax the rich to help the poor?

“And yet it’s entirely wrong. In fact, if you wanted to increase the inequities inherent in the public school system, you couldn’t devise many quicker ways to do it.”

While it should be the “overwhelming priority” to improve standards for the poorest children, this mission is “no way advanced by sealing off the country’s world-class independent schools, many of them beacons of national excellence”, they said.

Most private schools would survive the measure but the increased cost of fees would turn them into the “exclusive preserve of the only people able to afford them: the super-rich”. Such a move would entrench “wealth-based elitism”, they added.

Parents should pay 'means-tested fees'

Instead, to tackle current “inequities” in the private school sector, Sir Peter and Sir Graham said there should be an “open access” system where all parents pay “means-tested fees on a sliding scale down to zero”, with the Government subsidising the shortfall for no more than the cost of a state school place - currently around £5,600.

Advocates of such a scheme say it would be cost neutral for the taxpayer, because the Government would otherwise be funding a state school place. However, with average day fees now standing at £15,654 and boarding fees at £37,032, private schools would have to plug the gap with their own bursary funds for families further down the income scale.

In a further swipe at Sir Keir, the article also points that one of the schools which has signed a pledge to take part in an open access scheme is Reigate Grammar School in Surrey - the alma mater of both the Labour leader and Sir Peter.

When Sir Keir started at the school it was a state selective grammar, although it turned private during the time he was there. It is understood that his fees and those of the other children already at the school were paid for by the local education authority.

Sir Peter and Sir Graham said: “Open access would instantly make more widely available the kind of education, with its tremendous facilities and acres of sports fields, of which the Leader of the Opposition himself enjoyed the benefit.”