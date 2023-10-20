Labour are worse in almost every respect - yet still they triumph

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer

It is beginning to feel like 1997 all over again – except that in one sense it is even worse than then for the Tories. Voters are switching directly from the Conservatives to Labour, without even having the decency to stop by with the Lib Dems on the way. In Tamworth, the Lib Dem share of the vote even fell, by 3.6 percent. In Mid Bedfordshire, the party did better, but remained in third place.

At least when disaffected Tory voters go for the Lib Dems it can be explained as a protest vote, but when they go straight to Labour you think: they really do want Keir Starmer to run the country. It isn’t hard to see why voters should want to punish this wretched government, but one has to wonder: are they really sure they know what they are doing?

The government’s biggest failures, the things which people tell pollsters most offends them about the current government – public debt, illegal migration, crime – are all areas in which Labour is traditionally weaker than the Tories. You think Sunak and Hunt have lost control of the public finances? Then are you sure you want to vote for the party of Gordon Brown, who left the country with a deficit pushing £160 billion, or of Denis Healey, who had to slope off to the IMF to beg for a bailout? Labour has unfailing allowed borrowing to run out of control – so don’t expect it to be any different with Rachael Reeves at the tiller. She can blather on all she likes about fiscal responsibility, but the moment she sets foot in Number 11 she will be besieged by unions, councils, quangocrats and pressure groups expecting a big payday.

You are offended by the Tories’ inability to stop the boats? Then why vote for a party whose kneejerk response to anyone complaining about migration has long been to accuse them of being a racist? Remember how Tony Blair claimed only a few thousand migrants from Eastern Europe would come to work in Britain after the expansion of the EU – and then was caught out when half a million arrived. If Labour succeeds in stopping the boats, it will only be because the human rights lawyers who influence Labour (not least a certain Keir Starmer) will have relaxed the borders in other ways. You think the police are too fixated on woke issues and don’t care enough about burglary and shoplifting? You can’t seriously expect things to improve under Labour. Anti-colonialism will find it even easier to capture our institutions once Labour is choosing who runs them.

Story continues

In so many ways – from public spending to guilt trips by public institutions over colonialisation and slavery – Britain has taken a sharp turn to the left under the present government. The accusation by Polly Toynbee and others that Britain is run by a Polish-style populist administration is laughable. Laziness, incompetence and a lack of will has allowed the Left’s takeover of so many public institutions and much of our social policy. We get tough talk – and feeble action.

If these are the things that concern you as a former Conservative voter, go on, put the boot into the current crowd – they deserve it. But don’t expect Britain to somehow get more fiscally-responsible, less consumed by leftish nonsense under a Labour government. We will be voting for even more of the same.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.