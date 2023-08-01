Labour won't revoke new oil and gas licences - despite opposing them

Labour has indicated it would not revoke Rishi Sunak’s new wave of North Sea oil and gas exploration licences - despite opposing them.

Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow leader of the House of Commons, was asked if her party would revoke the hundreds of new licences announced by the Prime Minister.

She signalled that a Labour government would not take the licences away as she repeated the party’s existing pledge that they would “grant no new licences” if they won power at the next general election.

Mr Sunak announced on Monday morning that hundreds of new oil and gas licences would be granted in the UK in a bid to make the nation more energy independent.

The Prime Minister insisted the move was consistent with the Government’s 2050 net zero emissions drive because even under the green blueprint a quarter of the UK’s energy demand is still expected to be met by oil and gas by the middle of the century.

‘The world is on fire’

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate and net zero secretary, said in response to Mr Sunak’s announcement that it would “drive a coach and horses through our climate commitments”.

Asked if Labour would revoke the new licences if it wins the next election, Ms Debbonaire told BBC Newsnight: “Well, we will grant no new licences. Obviously oil and gas is going to play a part in our transition to a fully clean, green energy market.

“But we need to make sure that we are not going to grant any more. It is not okay. The world is on fire.

“We have all seen that this week and Rishi Sunak is taking us backwards, sending very bad signals to business investors, sending bad signals to consumers who face higher and higher bills and he is not dealing with the climate emergency as it really is.”

Told that by accepting the licences and keeping them in place Labour would effectively be agreeing with the Government’s fossil fuel strategy, the Labour frontbencher said: “No, what we want to see is a doubling of onshore wind, a tripling of solar, a quadrupling of offshore wind, investment in tidal and wave which are the great untapped sources of power that surround our island nation and new nuclear.

Story continues

“That is a radical and bold way of tackling climate change, what’s more it’s the way that we are going to get those great jobs of the future, bring down people’s bills, protect our energy security and tackle climate change all at the same time. That is radical.”

‘Max out the opportunities’

Ms Debbonaire argued the Government had “forgotten that what we really need to do is invest in renewables which they are not doing”.

Mr Sunak said on Monday that he wanted to “max out” developments in the North Sea.

Speaking during a visit to Aberdeenshire, the Prime Minister said: “My view is we should max out the opportunities that we have in the North Sea because that’s good for our energy security, it’s good for jobs – particularly here in Scotland – but it’s also good for the climate, because the alternative is shipping energy here from halfway around the world with three or four times the carbon emissions.

“So, any which way you look at it, the right thing to do is to invest and to back our North Sea and that’s what we’re doing.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.