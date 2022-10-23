Labour ‘won’t call for confidence vote – but will push for general election’

Lisa Nandy Labour shadow levelling up secretary - Nicola Tree/Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer will not call a vote of no confidence in the Government despite his repeated demands for a general election, a senior shadow minister said.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, said that the question of whether an election is called is “entirely up to Tory MPs” and that Labour would not lay a motion in the Commons.

Parliamentary convention dictates that the opposition can call a confidence vote at any time, but the move can backfire if the Government wins and can demonstrate it still has the support of a majority of MPs.

Ms Nandy said the “tragic fact now is that the future of this country lies in the hands of a small number of people who are currently putting party before country”, as she called on the Conservatives to support Labour in calling for an election.

Labour’s position suggested that the shadow cabinet believes it could win a general election and not think enough Tory MPs would support one for it to be worthwhile holding a vote.

Formal confidence votes are rare in the House of Commons, but have been used twice in recent years – against Boris Johnson in July and Theresa May in Dec 2018.

Both leaders won the vote in Parliament, but were weakened and ultimately resigned.

The last successful vote of no confidence was launched against James Callaghan’s minority government in 1979, and triggered a general election in which the Conservatives swept to power under Margaret Thatcher’s leadership.

Labour has begun a petition calling for a general election and is expected to argue that whoever replaces Liz Truss as prime minister does not have a mandate from the public to govern.

Last week, Sir Keir attacked the “revolving door of chaos” at the top of government and said that Britain is not the Tories’ “personal fiefdom to run how they wish”.

The party is consistently polling more than 30 points ahead of the Conservatives, who could face electoral wipeout if an election was called and hold fewer seats in the Commons than the Liberal Democrats and SNP, according to research.

Some polls have put Sir Keir’s party 36 points ahead of the Tories, the largest lead since 1997.

James Callaghan Labour

Asked on Sky News whether Labour would call a vote of no confidence, she said: “It’s entirely up to Tory MPs now. The tragic fact now is that the future of this country lies in the hands of a small number of people who are currently putting party before country.

“We are calling on them to put country before party and do the right thing. They know that Britain can’t go on like this. Everybody in this country knows that Britain can’t go on like this.

“It is unconscionable that we are going to bring back one of the old, tired, failed leaders from the past in order to put out the fire that they started.

“We all know it’s not going to work. Tory MPs know in their heart of hearts that it’s not going to work, and it’s time for a general election.”