Labour vows to reinstate 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars

Labour will reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars if it wins the next election, the shadow business secretary has said.

Jonathan Reynolds said vehicle manufacturers “want” the earlier deadline and opposed Rishi Sunak’s plan to delay it by five years.

Last month the Prime Minister announced he was pushing back the plan by five years as part of a more “pragmatic” approach to net zero.

The row over when to bring in the ban is one of the few consequential dividing lines between the two parties in the run-up to next year’s election.

Mr Reynolds said that the Conservatives’ approach was “undermining international investment” in Britain “by chopping and changing”.

He warned that the “endless stop-start of Government policy has left the British automotive industry stalled” at a crucial time.

“Industry themselves want 2030, they’re absolutely clear on that, the major vehicle producers in the UK have been clear on that,” he added.

The shadow business secretary will set out his “plan for the automotive sector” on Monday during a speech at the party’s conference.

It will be part of a wider sector-by-sector approach to industrial strategy as part of a drive to reposition Labour as the party of business.

‘Sunak is stuck in the past’

Sir Keir Stamer has emphasised a long-term approach to decision-making and ensuring stability for international companies following a tumultuous period.

He has said that as prime minister he would ensure companies have certainty even if that means sticking with decisions made by the Tories.

Steve Reed, the shadow environment secretary, insisted last month that Labour would reinstate the 2030 date for that reason.

“We would keep that at 2030 because that’s what business has been investing for, that’s what business expects, that’s how we can meet net zero,” he said.

“But it’s also how we can lower the fuel costs for households who have cars and need to drive. Rishi Sunak is stuck in the past here.”

He warned that delaying the ban “will deter the inward investment we really need to turbocharge that sector of the economy” and make “everybody a loser”.

Mr Sunak has said that opponents of his plans to soften net zero deadlines should explain why they want Britons to have to suffer financially.

