Labour voters dislike inheritance tax more than Tories do, poll reveals

Labour voters are even more likely than Conservative supporters to think inheritance tax is unfair, polling suggests.

Close to three quarters (73pc) of Labour voters think the 40pc tax is unfair, compared to fewer than 70pc of Conservatives, polling by WeThink, formerly known as Omnisis, has found.

Jeremey Hunt is reportedly weighing up abolishing or cutting the rate at which the death duty is levied to stave off a Labour victory at the next election. It is thought reform of the widely unpopular tax would help retain support among core voters but also among northern “red wall” supporters.

It was suggested an announcement could be made as soon as the Autumn Statement this week, although reports suggest any changes are now likely to be delayed until the Budget next year.

The Telegraph, supported by 50 MPs, called for the Government to abolish the death duty earlier this year.

When asked if inheritance tax was fair, only a quarter of the 1,100 voters polled agreed, despite the duty only affecting fewer than 5pc of estates annually.

The tax is charged on estates worth more than £325,000, while an additional £175,000 allowance is available to those passing their main homes to children or grandchildren. It means spouses and civil partners who can combine their allowances are able to pass on up to £1m tax free.

However, the main threshold has not changed since 2009 and the highest value estates typically pay a lower effective rate, as wealthier individuals take advantage of tax reliefs on investments and other assets that do not apply to family homes.

Even among voters who were told couples are able to pass on £1m, only 40pc described the tax as “fair”.

The latest polling is consistent with long-running questioning from pollsters YouGov on the same topic.

As a result of the inheritance tax threshold not keeping up with rising inflation or increasing house prices, more grieving families face being dragged into the tax net. One in eight taxpayers are expected to pay the levy in the next decade.

Inheritance tax receipts for the period of April 2023 to October 2023 stand at £4.6bn, £500m higher than for the same period in 2022.

Rosie Hooper of wealth advisers Quilter said: “The increasing revenue from inheritance tax has caused a conundrum for the Government given how emotive the tax can be and its power to split voters.”

She added: “Some even call inheritance tax a voluntary tax due to the number of exemptions available.”

Families could save £180,000 if inheritance tax is halved in the Chancellor’s announcement on Wednesday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

David Sturrock, senior research economist at the IFS, said it was a good time for changes and urged the Chancellor to reform the tax to make it harder for the richest to avoid paying it.

