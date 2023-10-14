Labour urges Lib Dems to vote tactically in Dorries' former seat

Labour's Mid Bedfordshire by-election candidate Alistair Strathern meeting local activists while canvassing in the constituency ahead of the by-election - Victoria Jones/PA

Labour is paying for adverts urging traditional Liberal Democrat supporters to “vote tactically” to oust the Conservatives from Nadine Dorries’ former seat this week. Alistair Strathern, Labour’s candidate in Mid Bedfordshire, has said he needs supporters of other parties “lending me their vote this time” in order to win in the constituency.

Rishi Sunak is facing two tough by-election contests this Thursday in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth in Staffordshire. The contest in Mid Bedfordshire was triggered when Ms Dorries belatedly quit the Commons in protest at not receiving a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

The Tamworth by-election was meanwhile triggered when Chris Pincher resigned as an MP after losing an appeal against an eight-week suspension for drunkenly groping two men. The Commons standards committee found “on the balance of probabilities” that he had assaulted two men at the Carlton Club in London in June 2022.

While the Conservatives held both seats with large majorities at the last general election, the party is currently significantly trailing Labour in the national polls and in July lost two by-elections in Somerton and Frome and Selby and Ainsty which previously had healthy Tory majorities.

However, the party hopes that in Mid Bedfordshire fierce campaigning by Labour and the Lib Dems could split the anti-Tory vote and allow them to cling on to the seat.

‘It’s going to be close’

Labour ads appearing on Facebook suggest that the party has recognised this risk. In the video, Mr Strathern says: “We’ve got a historic moment here in Mid-Bedfordshire but it’s going to be so, so close.”

He then sets out a number of reasons why Labour is best placed to win the seat, pointing out that the party came second behind the Tories in the 2019 election and that two polls have put Labour in front of the Lib Dems in the by-election race.

“Other parties are entitled to campaign how they see fit, but it’s important we’re clear on the facts,” he says. “And here’s why it’s Labour who are the party that can beat the Conservatives here.

“We’ve been the party who have been second place here recently, giving us a great platform of support in the seat, but most importantly the only two independent polls that have been conducted in the seat have us neck and neck with the Conservatives and other parties a distant third or fourth.

“If there are other polls out there I’m sure other parties would be sharing them but the only polls that we’ve seen in this race have got us as the party who can beat the Conservatives.”

A Survation poll in September put Labour and the Tories on 29 per cent of the vote each, with the Lib Dems in a close third with 22 per cent. An earlier poll over the summer by Opinium put Labour on 28 per cent and the Tory candidate Festus Akinbusoye on 24 per cent. Gareth Mackey, an independent candidate, was on 19 per cent, while Emma Holland-Lindsay of the Lib Dems was on 15 per cent.

Emma Holland-Lindsay with Liberal Democrat party leader, Sir Ed Davey - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Strathern also points to the bookmakers judging Labour “the narrow favourites in this race”. In an apparent pitch to Lib Dem voters, he continues: “It’s going to be close though, and if we’re going to win here, it’s going to require voters to vote tactically to make sure we’re backing the party best placed for change.

“We can win here in Mid Bedfordshire. But it’s going to require support from people lending me their vote this time as a candidate who can really deliver it.”

The battle between Labour and the Lib Dems in Mid Bedfordshire has become increasingly acrimonious. In September, the Labour frontbencher Peter Kyle accused the Lib Dems of running a “deeply personal” campaign against Mr Strathern.

The Lib Dems returned fire by claiming that the comments from Mr Kyle showed Labour were themselves attempting a “desperate smear”.