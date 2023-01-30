Labour and unions launch fresh attack on minimum service levels Bill before vote

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
·4 min read
A new law aimed at securing minimum service levels during strikes has come under fresh attack from Labour and unions amid accusations the planned legislation is being rushed through.

Labour said ministers have admitted the Government has had no contact with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) about the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Bill, which is being debated in Parliament on Monday.

The party said it has evidence to disprove claims from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Grant Shapps that the Bill has ILO backing and the Government’s regulations are compatible with ILO rules.

Last week, while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, ILO director general Gilbert Houngbo reportedly expressed concern about the Government’s plans.

Labour said that, in response to a written parliamentary question from deputy leader Angela Rayner, business minister Kevin Hollinrake said his Department had had no meetings or correspondence with the United Nations (UN) agency for labour rights.

Labour is committed to opposing the regulations and repealing them.

Ms Rayner said: “Grant Shapps’ ludicrous claims that his ‘sacking nurses Bill’ has the international seal of approval are collapsing around his ears.

“Fresh from ministers being publicly called out by the ILO director general and the US labour secretary, we learn they have failed to make any contact at all with the UN agency charged with protecting employment rights about this Bill.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

“The Business Secretary has been hiding behind warped and wilful misunderstandings of the International Labour Organisation’s code in his desperate attempts to justify this shoddy, unworkable and vindictive piece of legislation while failing to even pick up the phone.

“It’s another abject failure of due diligence by Grant Shapps.”

Union TUC’s general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Government is trying to keep MPs in the dark about the draconian nature of this Bill.

“But make no mistake – this legislation will give ministers sweeping new powers to restrict the right to strike.

“The Government must not be allowed to duck scrutiny. This spiteful legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they can be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been accused of ‘another abject failure of due diligence’ (PA)

“The Minimum Service Levels Bill is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal, and crucially it will likely poison industrial relations and exacerbate disputes rather than help resolve them.

“It is shameful that parliamentarians are being forced to vote blindly on such far-reaching new laws. We urge MPs from all parties to vote against this nasty Bill.”

MPs will spend up to six hours considering the remaining stages of the Bill on Monday.

More than 50 pages of amendments have been tabled for the Bill’s committee stage, including an SNP bid to rename it the “Anti-Strikes (Forced Working) Bill”.

There are attempts by opposition MPs to ensure minimum service levels are reached by negotiation with trade unions, to curb the Secretary of State’s powers and ensure any future changes are made via an act of Parliament and to stop the legislation applying to Scotland and Wales.

The SNP has tabled an amendment to prevent employers from requiring a minimum service level if “the employer has not previously been able to maintain such a level on days not affected by strike action”.

Labour also wants to remove the six sectors, including health and transport, named in the Bill to which the minimum service level requirement would apply.

The Government is expected to have the numbers to defeat any amendments it does not like before the Bill goes through the report stage, where further amendments can be tabled, and its third reading.

If approved at its third reading, the Bill will progress to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

It is scheduled to be debated at a second reading by peers on February 21.

A Government spokesperson said: “We must keep the public safe, which is why we are introducing minimum service and safety levels across a range of sectors to ensure that lives and livelihoods are not lost.”

The Government will publish an impact assessment of the legislation “in due course”.

