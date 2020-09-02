Labour turf war erupts in Marystown as questions continue about privacy breach

The labour turmoil at the Grieg NL construction site in Marystown has taken an unexpected — and controversial — twist, with details emerging Wednesday about a competing certification drive to represent workers on the massive aquaculture project.

The new entry — known as CLAC, it was formerly the Christian Labour Association of Canada — is already playing hardball, accusing Local 579 of the carpenters' union of harassing and intimidating workers in its bid to become the bargaining agent. CLAC is also suggesting local workers will be left out in the cold if they support the carpenters' union.

CLAC does not currently have a presence in Newfoundland and Labrador, but is familiar to those who have rotational jobs in provinces such as Alberta.

It's the latest twist in a saga that began earlier this week when it was revealed that digital copies of Local 579 union cards signed by some workers at the site were turned over to their employer by the Labour Relations Board, in violation of a rule that requires those cards remain confidential.

The breach has drawn sharp condemnation from the labour movement and opposition politicians, with calls for an independent investigation to determine how the breach of privacy occurred.

View photos Bruce Tilley/CBC More

The labour board has so far refused to offer an explanation.

But with questions still swirling about the union card controversy, another player has emerged to thicken the plot.

Employee leads effort for alternate union

An employee at the site, Jamie Cull, is leading a competing effort to have workers represented by CLAC, which is well-established in central and western Canada, but does not have jurisdiction in this province.

After two days of headlines about the union card scandal, Cull issued a news release Wednesday, accusing Local 579 of "old-style recruiting tactics," including repeated phone calls and visits to the homes of workers.

"Some have stated that their benefits were threatened if they didn't sign cards," said Cull.

In a phone interview, Cull claimed that 87 per cent of construction workers on the project, nearly 150 in all, signed a letter last week to the Labour Relations Board asking that CLAC be recognized in the province.

It's Cull's plan to establish a union local that represents all workers — not just carpenters — at the site, and have it affiliated with CLAC.

He believes support for CLAC is far greater than it is for Local 579.

View photos Terry Roberts/CBC More

Story continues