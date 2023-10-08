Has Labour truly recovered from anti-Semitism?

Glimpsing Corbyn: The then Labour leader was almost hidden by a sea of Palestinian flags at Labour's 2018 conference - Heathcliff O'Malley

Labour’s conference buzzes with nice people in suits, the Union Jack is bustin’ out all over, and the fringe is back where it belongs – outside the gates, distributing leaflets about Palestine.

But a part of me cannot forget that only four years ago the crazies ran the show. Keir Starmer served on Jeremy Corbyn’s front bench. He didn’t have to do it; braver men resigned. Yet, all these lovely MPs I now run into – who have little to say and don’t even believe a word of that – campaigned twice to put a “friend” of Hamas in No 10.

Journalists are dismissed as parochial for asking if Israel will overshadow this conference. I’d say it casts the theatre of normality into sharp relief.

In the worst attack since 1973, Hamas terrorists have slaughtered and kidnapped innocents, defiled their bodies and shared their work on TikTok. Cue the predictable response of the far-Left, a mixture of regret caveated by context and whataboutery.

Green MSP Ross Greer said, while “Hamas has no right to massacre civilians”, Palestinians “have a clear right under international law to defend themselves.” Peter Tatchell said that though nothing justifies killing, “you reap what you sow.” And Jeremy Corbyn – sweet Jeremy who once pleaded for a kinder politics – referred to the situation as part of a “tragic cycle of violence” that can only be stopped by “ending the occupation.”

These people always want us to “understand the history”, don’t they? They’ll call the Tories murderers for tinkering with the benefits system, yet demand an open-mind when it comes to the killing of Israelis – which is why many see the underlying motivation as anti-Semitism. Perhaps. Not being Jewish, I lack the antenna for this sort of prejudice.

But this I do know: in the same way that some people are so clever that they are stupid, the far-Left is often so nice that it is vile. Regarding themselves as moral sophisticates, they cannot simply say that murder is murder. They must deconstruct the motivations to identify the systemic oppression that makes the act “alarming” yet intellectually comprehensible.

A podcaster at Novara Media asked, “Do we support the rights of an occupied people to fight an occupier or not?” The commissioning editor added: “The struggle for freedom is rarely bloodless.” Indeed. What Hamas did is reminiscent of the IRA’s terrorism or the revolution of Lenin, whose face stares dispassionately from the cover of a book being sold outside the conference. Lenin’s personality is archetypal. As Churchill put it, he was happy to do the dishes and a delight with babies, but when it came to politics, his heart was “as cold and wide as the Arctic Ocean”.

For the good Marxist knows that we are but cogs within a class war, our relationships defined by power, our actions explained – and justified – by history. Think of violence like Hamas’s as a force of nature, as an earthquake that is inevitable if the momentum of one group collides with the tectonic resistance of another.

I can describe this worldview with confidence because I once shared it – and such ethical deformity lives on, where I left it behind, in academia. The most perfectly mad response to the attack on Israel came from an architect, dripping with qualifications, who wrote: “Colonialism stifles imagination. Today, as Palestinians break down colonial barriers, they breathe life into the dream of an open, liberated geography.” That’s it, folks. There’s nothing like taking a few hostages to broaden the mind.

Starmer’s response to the Israel attacks, by contrast, was word perfect; he has done his best to sideline the Corbynites, he has sincerely apologised for anti-Semitism. But as I wander through meetings dedicated to the gentle causes of numeracy and asbestos – on Tuesday morning you can discuss vivisection with Will Young – I find it so odd that the past, which is inescapably relevant once more, has never been fully addressed. (How curious that the same cohort who insist we must apologise for things that happened two centuries ago don’t want to talk about what they did less than a decade back!) Labour has yet to explain why its members elected Corbyn not once but twice; how moderates rationalised working with a man they now profess to hate; and what his presence within the Labour movement tells us about the moral confusions of the Left.

We must distinguish Corbyn from the soft-Left. The latter’s philosophy is the law of Moses mixed with the mercy of Christ; while they understand that it’s rational to ask why a crime has been committed, and to tackle the injustices that might have encouraged it, they get that murder is just wrong and life is universally precious (be it Israeli or Palestinian). Their heart is in the right place.

Nevertheless, Labour’s moderates suffer from a blinding conviction that their party always has the best of intentions and the media-sanctioned consensus that Right equals “nasty” and Left equals “nice” provides general cover for Left-wing extremists who are anything but. Meanwhile, Labour’s sanctimony protects it from a proper moral interrogation, from admitting that it recently made a error of judgment that threatened decency itself. Its speedy re-invention does not inspire confidence. It breeds cynical suspicion.

What if Corbyn had won in 2019? I can imagine the response of prime minister Corbyn to this awful pogrom. The question is, can we be certain that Starmer would have resigned over it?

