Labour will support third runway, says Heathrow boss

Oliver Gill
·3 min read
John Holland-Kaye, Chief Executive Officer, Heathrow Airport, in conversation with Baroness Ruby Mc Gregor-Smith, BCC President, during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference at the QEII Centre, London. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire - Yui Mok/PA Wire
Labour will back a third runway at Heathrow if the party wins power next year, the airport’s chief executive has claimed.

John Holland-Kaye said Heathrow’s expansion plans would not be altered by a change at Westminster, with staff at the airport putting the final touches to a new planning submission.

The airport was given the green light for the £14bn scheme in 2018. However, the project has stalled in recent years as legal challenges and suppressed demand for flights during the pandemic slammed the brakes on expansion.

Shadow aviation minister Mike Kane raised eyebrows earlier this month after saying “we probably have enough runway capacity as it is” when asked about whether a Labour government would support a third runway.

However, Mr Holland-Kaye dismissed any concerns that a change of government would stand in the way of the project.

He said: “The majority of Labour MPs supported the third runway in a free vote, even though the leadership at the time, [which included] John McDonnell, our local MP, was opposed to it.

“We have a plan. It has been approved by the majority of both Labour and Conservative MPs. We had to pause that during the pandemic and to deal with legal appeals. But our plan is that we would restart that. We are just going through [the mechanics] of how we would do that.”

The Heathrow chief’s comments came as the airport reported a loss of £684m for 2022, roughly half what it lost the prior year.

The airport wants to increase its landing charges to recoup losses suffered during the pandemic and invest in airport upgrades. Unlike most other airports, Heathrow is a regulated monopoly and these charges are subject to sign-off by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Mr Holland-Kaye, who will step down later this year after nine years at the helm, has repeatedly clashed with counterparts from airlines and the CAA over  the per-passenger fees

Mr Holland-Kaye said: “From an investor point of view, [we are] hugely disappointed with the way that the CAA has supported the business in the last few years.

“You can see that in the figures that we released today. What we can see from today's figures is that we are loss-making at a time when airlines are returning to profit.

“[British Airways owner] IAG is increasing their profit forecast for tomorrow, and they may even return to dividends. Whereas we didn't pay dividends last year. We are unlikely to pay dividends this year – that shows the regulator has got the balance wrong.

“The people that are benefiting are not consumers – it's the airlines.”

The CAA is expected to imminently announce what charges Heathrow can levy over the coming years.

