Labour stoking ‘class war’ with private school VAT raid, warns Sunak

Private school head teachers warn that Labour's VAT raid 'could threaten the viability of hundreds of schools'

Rishi Sunak has accused Sir Keir Starmer of stoking a “class war” over Labour’s VAT raid on private schools, amid warnings that unaffordable fees will lead to closures.

‌The Prime Minister said that Labour wants to punish aspirational parents like his own, who sent him to Winchester College, the £49,000-a-year Hampshire boarding school.

The intervention comes amid growing fears of school closures if Labour wins the next election and Sir Keir follows through on his threat to scrap private schools’ exemption from paying VAT.

Speaking to BBC South Today on Thursday, Mr Sunak said: “Labour’s approach to that shows, illustrates, that they just don’t understand the aspiration of families like my parents who were working really hard.

“They wanted to do something for their kids that they thought would make a difference to them. Labour’s approach to that is to clamp down on it.

“They don’t understand the aspiration that people have to provide a better life for their kids. They want to punish them for that as part of some class war. I don’t think that’s right.”

Labour's private school plans

David Walker, director of the Boarding Schools’ Association and a former deputy head of Wellington College in Berkshire, said that putting 20 per cent VAT on independent school fees “could threaten the viability of hundreds of schools”.

He also said it could “have a negative knock-on effect to the number of bursaries each school can offer to low-income families”.

He said: “There is no doubt that some schools may be forced to close, which will be self-defeating as no one can collect VAT on fees at a closed school.”

John Bryson, professor of enterprise and economic geography at the University of Birmingham, accused Labour of “setting a policy that is designed to force schools to close, making teachers redundant”.

Analysis of schools’ annual accounts by The Telegraph reveals extensive warnings from governors about the potential impact of the policy.

At Bolton School, an independent day school in Greater Manchester that counts Sir Ian McKellen among its alumni, governors have warned that imposing VAT could render fees “largely unaffordable to a great number of our pupils and potential pupils”.

Telegraph research has found that parents at almost a quarter of day schools would face fees of more than £30,000 if schools pass on their increased costs.

Defending the policy, Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, claimed the money would fund 6,500 new state school teachers.

Sir Keir said this week that private schools will not have to pass on to parents the extra costs from the policy, which he first announced in 2021.

However, independent schools warn that it will not be possible to insulate parents from VAT. Some schools are considering mergers and staff cuts to ensure they remain viable.

A survey by the Independent Schools Council (ISC) has found that 20 per cent of its parents would “definitely” withdraw their children if they felt they can no longer afford it.

Some 40,000 children could be forced into state schools at a cost of around £600 million a year for the Government.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, put the figure even higher in last year’s Autumn Statement, when he said that the Labour policy would “result in up to 90,000 children from the independent sector switching to state schools”.

Lord Hague and Sir Iain Duncan Smith, both former Tory party leaders, have also criticised the proposals as “vindictive” and “monstrous”, pointing out that they also threaten the education of children of parents in the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defence pays for most of the fees for military families, but the proposals could mean extra bills that could make private schooling unaffordable for service personnel.

The ISC says the greatest impact will be felt by the “strivers and sacrificers” who work hardest to pay the fees – as well as threatening “the survival of the smallest independent schools, which operate on tight margins and without large endowments”.

While elite private schools like Eton and St Paul’s Girls may have the resources to offset any fee increases – including millions of pounds in endowments, investments and property – most independent schools have fewer than 400 pupils on roll and parents who are not super rich.

International students currently only account for 5 per cent of all independent school pupils. But if schools are forced to recruit more wealthy pupils from abroad to subsidise poorer British parents, there are fears the sector could become even more elitist.

Samantha Price, headmistress of Benenden in Kent, the Princess Royal’s alma mater, where fees range from £11,860 to £15,800 per term, has already warned that “a good number of independent schools will have to close or won’t be able to manage”.

As Silas Edmonds, headmaster of Ewell Castle in Epsom, Surrey, where fees range from £3,695 to £6,731 per term, points out: “The stereotype that’s used often about what private schools are like is that image of a child in a top hat, standing outside Eton.

“But that’s not the reality for the vast majority. Those larger, wealthier schools will be insulated from all this.

“But my school is a charitable trust, we support a lot of kids with scholarships and bursaries; parents are making huge sacrifices to pay the fees.

“What’s ironic about all of this is that Keir Starmer ended up at Reigate Grammar on a heavily assisted place – it feels like pulling the ladder up.”

Five members of the shadow cabinet attended independent schools – David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary; John Healey, the shadow defence secretary; Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary; Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow culture secretary; and Annelise Dodds, the party chairman.

Currently, private schools have the highest attendance since records began in 1974, with 554,243 pupils – rising from 474,203 in 1990, a pre-recession high of 514,531 in 2009, and a pre-Covid high of 537,315 in 2020.

The ISC puts the average fees for day schools in the UK at around £5,218 per term or £15,655 per year. Still, some economists play down talks of an “exodus” if 20 per cent was added on top.

Luke Sibieta, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has previously said: “I think the suggestion that there’s some sort of mass rush as soon as the policy comes in is incredibly unlikely.

“It’s not impossible, but it’s incredibly unlikely. That’s not to say that if you put 20 per cent VAT on fees there wouldn’t be an effect on demand, because there probably would be.

“But demand for private schooling is often shaped by things like culture, aspirations, whether you went to a private school as a child, so it’s the kind of thing that we probably think of as being quite inelastic.”

Unsurprisingly, headteachers are already “planning for the worst and hoping for the best”, according to Will Goldsmith, head of St George’s School, Windsor, where it costs between £6,210 and £6,957 to be a day pupil per term, and £8,637 to board.

His prep school may have educated royalty – Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor were both pupils – but these days he says: “I don‘t have a single Rolls-Royce driving up my drive. The parents are hard-working and down to earth.

‌“Of course we will do everything we can to keep fee increases to an absolute minimum but Labour has to understand that schools operate on fine profit margins.

“If we’ve got to pay for it somehow then of course we are going to have to pass it on to parents. Starmer seems to think the independents can automatically afford this – they can’t.”

Although Mr Goldsmith insisted that “we won’t turn our back” on the school’s partnership with 13 local state schools, which has provided drama, sports and outdoor learning to more than 750 children in the last three years, “we don‘t have the bottomless pit everyone seems to think we have”.

He said: “The inflationary fee increase has been creeping up and then there’s going to be an additional 20 per cent – you can’t even compare the two – it’s vast.

“Independent head teachers across the country are trying to plan for this with three key things in mind – keeping this as affordable as we can for parents, doing nothing that might erode our children’s education system, and continuing to contribute to the wider education system.”

He played down the idea that schools will be able to recoup some of the money by retrospectively reclaiming VAT spent on capital projects.

“I’ve modelled in my school and I’m talking about a reclaim of £150,000 – that’s nothing in the scheme of things,” he said.

And as Mr Edmonds points out, a big announcement is expected in the coming days on the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS), which has pushed fees up in recent years after the Treasury increased employers’ contributions from 16.48 per cent of teachers’ salaries to 23.6 per cent.

A third of private schools have since quit the scheme, prompting a wave of teacher strikes.

“This could lead to more schools leaving the TPS,” he warned.

“We don’t want to let staff go, one of the reasons people choose independent schools is for the smaller class sizes.

“We don’t want to cut staff salaries or reduce co-curricular activities or all the opportunities for enrichment, so it’s going to be really hard.”

Although Labour believes the U-turn on stripping private schools of their charitable status will protect scholarships and bursaries, schools may need to limit the subsidies to cover the added VAT.

“We spend just under £1 million a year in scholarships and bursaries,” said Mr Edmonds.

“We may have to start thinking about whether we can really do that any more – which will harm the very children Labour are trying to help in terms of social mobility.”

While schools may be able to reclaim the VAT on partial bursaries, those offering full bursaries such as The Latymer School or Christ’s Hospital, both in London, are classed as providing a free supply of education and therefore may not be entitled to a rebate.

Michael Hartland, headmaster of independent Chase Grammar in Staffordshire – where fees range from £6,915 to £13,779 – agrees with Mr Edmonds that “it’s totally valid to say it may impact the school’s ability to give so many bursaries”.

He added: “You can only give bursaries out of a surplus – where else are you going to make cuts? You can’t reduce staffing or reduce the quality of the offering.”

‌Describing his school of 210 pupils as “just about managing,” he added: “We are in an ex-mining town in Cannock outside Birmingham.

“It’s not a wealthy area, so our concern is how are we going to help the parents who are only just affording the fees?

“We support quite a number of students with bursaries, pupils with special educational needs and who have faced bullying and have mental health problems.

“Our main concern is that the most vulnerable pupils who have come to us as a last resort are the ones who will be most affected.

“Some schools that are already very fragile are going to be pushed over the edge but the wealthiest ones will be fine – that’s the silliness of the whole plan.

“I imagine that schools will try to absorb as much of the cost that they can while staying as going concerns.”

‌Labour has suggested VAT will not apply to the fees of local authority funded children with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), which is required for children who have SEN. But as the ISC has pointed out – there are 103,000 SEN students in the private sector but only 7,000 of them have an EHCP.

Michelle Catterson is the headmistress of £7,380 to £9,377 per year Moon Hall School in Reigate, Surrey, a special needs school for 185 dyslexic children, of whom 70 per cent are funded by 11 local authorities.

“It’s going to be catastrophic and I don’t use that term lightly at all,” she said.

“For all of my parents, it’s not a choice between ours and a state school. All our pupils have been to mainstream schools already because they start with us at Year 3.

“We’re not a very affluent school. We don’t have endowment policies or rich beneficiaries.

“The driveway is not full of fancy cars, parents don’t go on fancy holidays many times a year. Parents make sacrifices to send their children here because their children have failed in the state sector.”

For some, the Labour policy is reminiscent of Sir Tony Blair’s attack on grammar schools. The former Labour leader imposed a ban on the creation of new grammars in 1998.

Chris McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, said: “Labour tried to kill grammars and now they are trying to destroy private schools.”