Labour shortages are stalling small business recovery: A temporary boost to the Temporary Foreign Worker program can offer relief

·3 min read

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The federal government should temporarily open the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program to all jobs, in all sectors and in all regions to address the immediate shortage of labour within Canada, urges the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Shortages of skilled (45 per cent) and unskilled and semiskilled (36 per cent) workers were the top two factors limiting small businesses' sales and growth in CFIB's latest Business Barometer survey.

"Small businesses were already reporting labour shortages before the pandemic. The lockdowns and shifts in the labour market brought on by COVID have only exacerbated the situation and made it more difficult for businesses to find staff," said CFIB president Dan Kelly. "Small businesses will not be able to recover if they cannot find the people they need to get their products and services to market. A significant temporary boost to the TFW program for all industries and skill levels, together with a pathway to permanent residency for temporary workers, would be a big help to small businesses."

CFIB's recent report, Labour shortages are back with a vengeance, found that 55 per cent of businesses could not find all the staff they need. Businesses in social services and hospitality are the most likely to report that their employees have changed industries due to the pandemic, leaving large vacuums that are difficult to fill. While only 16 per cent of small businesses reported using the TFW program to deal with labour shortages, those that were able to use it reported a high level of success compared to other measures (52 per cent).

Expanding the TFW program temporarily will allow more workers to enter into Canada, addressing these dramatic shifts, and give more options for businesses to stabilize their labour needs while Canada's economy recovers. CFIB has written a letter to Minister Fraser calling on the government to make the following changes to the TFW program to help address the shortage of labour within Canada:

  • Improve and simplify the processes for the TFW Program and permanent immigration system to bring foreign workers to Canada faster.

  • Open the TFW program to all types of jobs and all sectors, regardless of the prevailing regional unemployment rate as a temporary measure to address immediate labour shortages caused by the pandemic.

  • Temporarily waive employer fees for small business owners seeking to use the TFW program.

  • Ensure that job-seekers match the demands in the job market found within Canada to create a good fit between immigrants and the positions they are coming in to fill.

"Small businesses have been doing all they can to attract workers, including increasing wages, but we need the government to be creative during these unprecedented times to help small businesses with their recovery. Adopting policies that better connect job seekers to employers and being flexible and acting quickly to the changing circumstances that business owners face is an important start," added Corinne Pohlmann, Senior Vice-President of National Affairs at CFIB.

About CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 95,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c1549.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Magic, Okeke hand Rockets eighth straight loss 119-111

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 119-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night in a game between the bottom teams in the NBA's Eastern and Western Conferences. Wendell Carter Jr. added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who broke a four-game losing streak. Jalen Green led Houston with 23 points and Christian Wood added 21 points and 11 rebounds in Houston's eighth straight loss. Okeke, who also had nine rebounds and four

  • Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.