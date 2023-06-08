Labour returns £16k donation after Russian sanctions criticism

Sir Keir Starmer at the podium - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Labour is set to return a donation it received from the founder of a law company that has represented a sanctioned Russian bank.

The party registered a £16,000 contribution from Ian Rosenblatt in the first quarter of this year, according to Electoral Commission figures.

Rosenblatt, a solicitors firm which was set up by the lawyer, started representing the Russian state-owned bank VTB Capital last October.

Labour has previously called on the Tories to return all donations they have received from anyone who has “made money from Russia”.

Mr Rosenblatt founded the law firm named after him but is neither an employee nor a director of it, the company said in a statement.

He was not part of the legal team that dealt with the case involving VTB Capital.

The Russian bank was sanctioned by the UK Government in February last year, shortly after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Rosenblatt solicitors was approached to represent it last Autumn and granted a licence to do so by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), a Treasury body.

The firm did not work for VTB Capital before the bank was sanctioned by ministers and acted wholly within the UK’s sanctions regime at all times.

The Telegraph understands that Labour was unaware of the link when it accepted the donation, and is now set to return the money.

It separately emerged on Thursday that the SNP has received just £4,000 in donations this year as its coffers face drying up in the wake of the Nicola Sturgeon scandal.

Figures published by the Electoral Commission show that the party only registered a single benefactor between January and March.

In contrast its biggest rivals at the next election, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats, raked in more than £200,000.

The SNP’s sole donation came from James Murdoch, from Strathearn. It was received on Feb 8, a week before Ms Sturgeon resigned.

‘I’m very confident’

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, denied that his party was facing a “cash crisis” even before his predecessor’s husband was arrested and her home searched on April 5.

Pressed by The Telegraph whether he was concerned his party may be massively outspent by Labour and the Tories in next year’s general election, he said: “We’ve got 75,000 members or thereabouts.

“We’re happy to of course be the largest mass membership organisation of any political party in Scotland and on top of that I would of course say that we are going to rely on our huge membership base as opposed to big, massive donors.

“But, look, I’m very confident of not just fighting that general election but doing very well in that general election.”

It comes as the SNP search for a new chief executive with a “demonstrable experience of financial management” to replace Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.

In a job advert posted online, the Nationalists invited applications for the £95,000-per-year post stating that they were looking for a “dynamic” candidate who would ensure the party “continues its electoral success.”

Tories receive three times Labour total

The latest data on political party donations for the first three months of this year also revealed that the Tories raked in three times as much cash as Labour.

It showed the Conservatives received £12.3 million in publicly declared support. The Telegraph understands that taking into account private gifts the figure was over £14 million.

In contrast Labour made £5.9 million when money from public funds is included, whilst the Liberal Democrats brought in £1.7 million.

The Tories enjoyed a record quarter for donations outside of an election year, swelling their coffers ahead of an expected election battle next autumn.

Sir Keir Starmer’s biggest backers were once more the unions, with his party being funded by them to the tune of £3.3 million between January and March.

The amount it received from such bodies, which have inflicted chaos on the country with repeated strikes, soared by 73 per cent compared with the same period last year.