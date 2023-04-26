How Labour has repeatedly got it wrong on tax

Keir Starmer

Labour is preparing itself for a general election campaign that could see the party back in power for the first time since 2010.

But Sir Keir Starmer’s party has come under fire for taking a “flippant” approach to basic maths and sending out mixed messages over its tax policies.

With taxes soaring under the Tories, Labour has spied an golden opportunity to promote itself as a champion for low taxation. The party has launched an advertising campaign which has criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for saddling the country with the highest tax burden in 70 years – and implies Labour would undo the damage if elected.

But the public may be reluctant to trust the party on tax given how many times Labour has fudged its numbers in recent months, experts warned.

The 15pc council tax rise blunder

Labour recently criticised the Government for increasing council tax. “The Tories are raising council tax by up to 15pc,” it said in a tweet.

However, the only council that has raised tax by 15pc is Croydon, which was plunged into bankruptcy under the leadership of Labour councillors. Its Conservative mayor Jason Perry has blamed the council’s £130m black hole on “toxic historic mismanagement”.

Council tax doubled while Labour was in power, soaring from £688 on a “band D” property in 1997-98 to £1,439 in 2010-11.

Labour said it would have frozen council tax this year if it were in power – but it has stopped short of proposing to actually freeze it if elected.

The mythical £150,000 tax saving

After Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped the lifetime allowance on pension contributions, Labour vowed to reverse the measure.

Reacting to Mr Hunt's announcement in March, the party condemned the removal of the £1.073m cap, stating in a press release that it would save a wealthy person with a £1.4m pension pot £150,000 in tax.

Pension experts were quick to spot that Labour's figures were “way off”.

Steven Cameron of pension company Aegon said: “The individual would pay less tax but the ‘saving’ is between £32,690 and £49,035, considerably less than the figures in Labour’s release.”

Story continues

Jon Greer of financial advice firm Quilter said a saver with a pot worth £1.4m will no longer have to pay a lifetime allowance tax charge of 55pc on the excess. However, this does not mean they pay no tax on the excess over £1.073m. This will be subject to the individual’s marginal tax rate.

He said: “Such ridiculous claims do little to engender confidence in a party that appear to lack the basic grasp of a subject they are so vociferous to attack,” he said, “and not to mention something that was introduced in 2006 under a Labour Government – at a level of £1.5m (materially higher than the £1.073m).”

The miscalculated 400-year career

This was not the only time Labour got its numbers wrong on pension tax. Weeks after the £150,000 blunder, deputy leader Angela Rayner said a worker with a £107,000 pension would have to work for 400 years before their pot hit the lifetime allowance.

She said in a Labour press release: “Someone starting out their career today would have to work until the year 2423 before they’d see a penny from the Tories’ tax giveaway to the top 1pc.

“At a time when families across the country face rising bills, higher taxes and frozen wages, this is the wrong priority at the wrong time.”

But her sums were debunked by pension experts who said Labour had “failed to appreciate the power of compound interest” when arriving at the 400-year figure.

Mr Cameron said: “This is a huge overstatement and ignores the fact that pension funds are invested and benefit from compound investment growth.”

According to Quilter, a worker with a £107,000 pot, earning £35,000, would actually hit the cap in 40 years – a tenth of Labour’s estimate.

Mr Greer said Labour’s “flippant attitude to getting the maths right” was concerning.

“Whatever side of the political spectrum you are on, we should all be aiming for a system that works well for pension savers.”

‘Will they, won’t they’ on capital gains tax

In recent months, Labour has repeatedly got itself in a muddle over capital gains tax.

Sir Keir has dodged questions about whether he would raise CGT rates multiple times, while shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she has no plans to increase rates.

“There are people who have built up their own businesses who maybe at retirement want to sell that business,” she told the BBC’s Today programme.

However, Ms Rayner has contradicted this, suggesting that Labour is still considering a rise in capital gains tax rates, as has shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy.

According to research by the Taxpayers’ Alliance, a rise in CGT could reduce economic growth by £21bn over the next decade.

Labour did not respond to a request for comment.