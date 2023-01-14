Labour remains a paid-up member of ‘claptrap’ Stonewall diversity scheme

Labour remains a paid-up member of a controversial Stonewall workplace diversity scheme, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Diversity Champions programme, organised by the LGBT charity, includes guidance to employers on gender-neutral spaces and the use of pronouns.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party insisted its continued involvement is important to “promote inclusion” after it was accused of a  “ridiculous waste” of funding.

Government departments, the Equality and Human Rights Commission and Channel 4 have all quit the scheme in the past two years after concerns around Stonewall’s impartiality, including on transgender issues.

'Not real diversity'

Bev Jackson, co-founder of LGB Alliance – a group posited as an alternative to Stonewall and made up of many of its former supporters – accused Labour of taking the wrong approach towards “inclusion”.

“If you do not believe that some lesbians have penises, for example, you’re not being ‘inclusive’ – this kind of inclusion is not real diversity,” said Ms Jackson.

“Real diversity means acknowledging differences between people and also respecting people’s boundaries.”

Last month, The Telegraph revealed Sir Keir had pledged Labour would change the law if elected to allow trans people to self-declare their gender, mirroring the approach taken by Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland.

There was confusion in the party on the topic throughout last year, as shadow cabinet ministers gave differing responses to questions about whether a woman could have a penis.

Sir Keir - who had declined to answer the question of whether a woman could have a penis when asked by LBC - eventually told reporters “biology matters”, but that those who identified with other genders must be “supported and respected”.

A Conservative source said: “This just goes to show that for all Sir Keir Starmer's bluster about being a man of the people, he's just a woke, Lefty human rights lawyer.

“This programme is a ridiculous waste of money which most government departments have realised and cut. Given Labour are willing to waste their own money on this claptrap, goodness knows how much of other people's money they'd chuck at it if they ever got into government.”

Labour was not named by Stonewall in a recent list of 100 employers taking part in Diversity Champions that have “done great work over the past year for all LGBTQ+ people”. The House of Lords and the Department for International Trade were ranked 63rd and 64th.

'More exclusion for women and lesbians'

A Labour spokesman said: “As the party of equality, Labour will always act to promote inclusion for LGBT+ people in society – and that includes those employed by our party.

“With so many LGBT+ people still experiencing discrimination at work, it’s important we have measures to promote inclusion, and that's what the Stonewall diversity scheme is designed to do.”

A spokesman for Stonewall said: "We’re proud of our Diversity Champions programme, which supports workplaces to create LGBTQ+ inclusive environments where all staff can thrive. The facts show that Britons overwhelmingly support LGBTQ+ rights and want to support their LGBTQ+ friends, family members and colleagues.

"In a country that values and emphasises human rights, supporting LGBTQ+ people in the workplace is not a political or controversial act. Everyone, including LGBTQ+ staff, deserves to be free from discrimination and prejudice at work."

A spokesman for Lesbian Labour, a campaigning group refused a stall by party bosses at last year's Liverpool conference, said: "Unfortunately, Stonewalled Labour's 'inclusion' policies mean more exclusion for women and lesbians, and more hostility to our sex-based rights. Any party signed up to Stonewall risks reputational damage."

It came as LGBT+ Labour, an affiliate group of the central party, launched a new campaign this week urging the leadership to "immediately adopt a transphobia definition and enact a zero-tolerance policy on transphobia in the Labour Party".

The campaign launch event heard from representatives of Stonewall and the Unison trade union, as well as an activist who said: "Without a definition of transphobia, trans members will always struggle."

