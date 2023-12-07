Labour recruits City grandees as it declares it is ‘no longer sneering at business’

Labour has been on a long charm offensive within the business community to help feed into its election manifesto - Labour Party

Labour has hired 10 City grandees to advise the party as it declared it is “no longer sneering at business”.

Shadow economic secretary Tulip Siddiq MP has recruited advisers such as London Stock Exchange chief David Schwimmer, Prudential chair Baroness Shriti Vader and Bank of England director Sir Ron Kalifa, who will sit on the panel to help steer the party’s policy.

She said the group will debate issues like capital markets, competitiveness and consumer protection to help feed into the party’s election manifesto next year.

The move is designed to erase the anti-business era of Jeremy Corbyn and present Labour as a closer ally to the Square Mile.

Ms Siddiq said: “The message I have heard from the City time and time again is the need for the next Government to provide long-term stability and a clear sense of direction on policy priorities.”

She told the Financial Times that Labour has stopped “sneering at business”, having built on recent discussions with banks, insurers and asset managers.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will unveil the panel on Friday as part of a review of the party’s approach to financial services.

The duo are in Edinburgh to mark one year since the Edinburgh Reforms, a raft of measures announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to revive London’s flagging financial centre.

Key members of the 10-strong panel also include the chairs of Abrdn, Legal & General, Schroders and Barclays.

The members are sitting independently on the panel rather than as representatives of their companies.

Labour has been on a long charm offensive within the business community to help shore up its support.

Ms Reeves’ so-called scrambled eggs and smoked salmon offensive has kicked up a gear in recent months as Britain edges closer to the next election

Dozens of executives from financial institutions such as JP Morgan and Blackstone met the Labour leadership ahead of the Government’s Global Investment Summit earlier this month.

Story continues

Closer to home, Labour’s plans to accelerate the rollout of banking hubs to help give people more access to cash has also triggered debate.

Many banks are shutting branches due to a fall in cash payments, although Labour’s move may complicate that process.

Other representatives on Labour’s City panel include Yorkshire Building Society chief executive Susan Allen, Amadeus Capital founder Anne Glover and the former chair of the Financial Conduct Authority Charles Randell.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.