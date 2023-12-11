Labour’s prawn cocktail offensive has worked – now it’s time for the main course

Keir Starmer

“Save the prawns!” Tory grandee Lord Heseltine once joked, taking a shot at Labour’s so-called prawn cocktail offensive in the early 1990s as the party wined and dined big business.

Never have so many crustaceans died in vain, Heseltine mocked ahead of the 1992 election, which Labour ultimately went on to lose. All those prawn cocktails for nothing.

But those little gem lettuces did amount to something, as noted by Tony Blair’s landslide election victory five years later.

As for Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, they know full well that as they court corporate Britain over smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, few Tories will be laughing at Labour’s efforts this time around.

Business leaders are preparing for a Labour Government and want in on any lunches. As one executive puts it, relations between the two sides are “filled with love and zero tension” following a highly successful charm offensive and growing expectations of a large Labour majority.

The general consensus is that “nobody wants to p*ss off Labour right now”, according to the City executive.

There’s no denying that the prawn cocktail offensive 2.0 has worked, but now it’s time for the main course and it won’t be such an easy one to savour.

There are unsaid tensions at play as bosses keen to stay on Labour’s good side keep quiet about some of their fears, notably proposals to reform employment rights.

Labour is considering scrapping the qualifying time for basic rights, such as unfair dismissal, sick pay and parental leave, from two years to a few months – in a step that would essentially give workers default rights from the get-go.

Although companies would still be able to let staff go during trial periods or redundancies, boardrooms are rattled by the prospect that reforms may go too far. Executives fear that anything too radical could damage UK competitiveness.

Overseas firms which find themselves suddenly losing their package of employer-centric rights could decide that the UK has lost its edge over continental Europe and conclude that it’s time to invest elsewhere.

Companies might be so afraid to expose themselves to litigation or a costly and complicated dismissal process that they choose to avoid hiring wherever possible.

Lord Mandelson, who helped steer Labour to its 1997 victory and is unofficially advising Sir Keir, has already warned his colleagues about allowing labour market reform to go too far.

Investors are needed to boost the economy, and a rigid jobs market could shatter growth plans. Corporate figures are discussing the potential issues behind closed doors, but few want to stick their head above the parapet.

One executive compares this reluctance to create any friction with Labour to a relationship stuck in the honeymoon period: “This is like a couple who are about to get married but are not really ready because they’re not able to talk about hard things.”

But the wedding day is approaching. The expected date for the general election is autumn 2024, less than a year from now.

Labour’s pro-business, pro-worker mantra will only work in practice if business chiefs take this chance to ask the tough questions.

The warmhearted chatter over smoked salmon has been done, and now is the time to pinpoint exactly how the party plans to strike the difficult balance between employee and employer.

Labour watered down some worker rights proposals over the summer, angering unions, but corporate chiefs are still questioning whether any change could end up being more radical than they bargained for.

Having felt frustrated with UK politics for years, big businesses are hopeful that Labour won’t fall short at the ballot box but also do not want to find themselves blindsided on the other side.

Yet there is excitement in the air. Labour’s business conference set for next February sold out in just a few hours.

In the last few months, Blackrock’s billionaire boss Larry Fink has praised Sir Keir as offering hope to British politics while ex-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has endorsed Ms Reeves to be Chancellor.

Richard Walker, the boss of supermarket chain Iceland, has declared that he could no longer endorse the Conservative party as a business leader, adding that many lifelong Tories he knows now “find it hard to disagree that the country is in a considerably worse state than it was when their party returned to power”.

Meanwhile, big banks are also making a “big play to work with Labour” in areas such as infrastructure and green investment, a City source says. The race is on to get as cosy to senior Labour figures as possible.

Lord Mandelson once said that Labour was “intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich as long as they pay their taxes”, adding more recently that “we believe in the Labour Party in aspiration and people taking risks and doing well”.

Bosses unsure how exactly that will play out in reality need to get to the point of policies and priorities. The scrambled egg offensive is done.

