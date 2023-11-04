Labour pledges to strengthen hate crime laws in anti-Semitism crackdown

Yvette Cooper said that ‘there is no place for hatred or prejudice on Britain’s streets’ - Heathcliff O'Malley

Labour would strengthen hate crime laws to crack down on anti-Semitic abuse that falls below the criminal threshold, the party has pledged.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, urged the Government to consider a new “zero-tolerance” approach to ensure that anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate falling short of criminality is recorded by police, including the perpetrators’ names and details.

She said the Government should reverse its decision to downgrade the monitoring of non-crime hate incidents specifically related to anti-Semitism and Islamophobia so they could be logged by police.

Ms Cooper also opened the door to proposals by Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and Sara Khan, a former counter-extremism tsar, for new laws to tackle “hateful extremism” by closing legal gaps that allow extremists to evade prosecution.

The proposals follow reports of a more than six-fold increase in anti-Semitic incidents and a seven-fold rise in Islamophobic incidents in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel last month.

Ms Cooper said: “There is no place for hatred or prejudice on Britain’s streets. Yet in recent weeks we have seen a disturbing rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, which is causing enormous anguish in communities across the country.

“There must be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and for the hateful vitriol that devastates lives and corrodes communities here in the UK.

“That’s why Labour is calling for stronger action to tackle and monitor hate to ensure that events unfolding internationally do not increase tensions or sow the seeds of hatred here in our communities.”

Ms Cooper said she was concerned that cases of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia were still being under-reported, that too little action was being taken and that monitoring of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia had been downgraded in the last 12 months.

Earlier this year, the Home Office and the College of Policing changed the reporting requirements for hate incidents that do not pass the criminal threshold so that personal details did not need to be recorded.

Ms Cooper said this meant the details of many serious cases of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on the streets would not be recorded. She said the changes needed to be reversed specifically for anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

She also urged the Government to set up a rapid review of the law around hateful extremism to address the warnings by Sir Mark and Ms Khan.

Two years ago, Sir Mark authored a review with Ms Khan, which found that extremists were able to operate with “impunity” in the UK and incite hatred because of a “gaping chasm” in British legislation. They argued that the gaps meant extremists could steer their way round the law to glorify terrorism without being prosecuted.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has said she is prepared to change the law if required. Ministers have confirmed that they are reviewing the legislation, although they have said police already have the powers to tackle extremist abuse and intimidation.

