Labour ‘playing for Team Sturgeon’, says Scottish Conservative leader

Douglas Ross - Jacob King/PA Wire

Labour is “playing for Team Sturgeon” and it is impossible to distinguish between them on most policies, Douglas Ross will argue on Friday as he appeals for Scottish Unionist voters to give the Tories another chance.

The Scottish Conservative leader will use a keynote speech in Edinburgh to insist his party is the only credible opposition to Ms Sturgeon because “you can’t fit a hair between Labour and the SNP”.

He will cite the First Minister’s controversial gender reform legislation, North Sea jobs, rent controls and the future of Scottish education as among policy areas in which Labour are indistinguishable from the SNP.

Mr Ross will argue that “a Sturgeon-Starmer alliance already exists” at Westminster, with Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, outlining plans to copy the SNP administration in Edinburgh by introducing gender reform legislation.

Mr Ross will say he is glad to see the back of a “difficult” 2022, admitting the Tories had not “lived up to expectations” during turmoil that saw the departures of two prime ministers, but will insist that the Tories can “re-earn” voters’ trust.

Labour said Mr Ross should apologise for backing the Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Sunak governments and argued the Tories were the SNP’s “number one recruiting sergeant in the campaign to divide the UK”.

The Tory leader’s speech comes after a series of opinion polls showed his party had slipped back into a distant third place in Scotland.

He will urge Unionist voters to think again about switching to Labour, and is expected to say: “Right across our nation, there are so many people crying out for the end of Nicola Sturgeon and this SNP government. They see failure stacked upon failure and question how any government can survive it.

“Yet Labour are an opposition to the SNP in name only – they only offer more of the same. Anas Sarwar has claimed he has brought his party back onto the pitch, yet Labour are now playing for Team Sturgeon.”

Mr Ross will argue that, by being part of “a cosy Holyrood consensus”, Labour has “betrayed” Unionist voters who voted tactically for the party “on a promise that they would work to stop the SNP”.

Story continues

He will argue that the First Minister faced more opposition to her gender reform legislation from her own backbenchers than she did from Labour.

Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly denied he would do a deal with the SNP to propel himself into Number 10 if there is a hung Parliament after the next general election.

But Mr Ross is set to argue: “There is no need for a post-election pact – a Sturgeon-Starmer alliance already exists. You can’t fit a hair between Labour and the SNP.”

He will say it is essential that his party steps up to “offer voters a real choice at the next election”.

But Ian Murray, Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary, said: “It is going to take more than a few new year’s resolutions and a badly delivered speech to make flip-flop Douglas Ross politically relevant.

“His first resolution should be to apologise for backing Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak while the whole country looked on in horror.”