Labour Party Expels Filmmaker Ken Loach, Former Palme d’Or Winner for ‘I, Daniel Blake’

Director Ken Loach said today that he has been expelled from the Labour Party.

The veteran leftwing filmmaker claimed in a Twitter stream the move came because he would “not disown those already expelled.”

Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK Labour Party, was reportedly ready to support the removal of factions that were supportive of his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

The 85-year-old Loach, who won the 2016 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or for I, Daniel Blake and the 2017BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film, said he was standing with his colleagues.

“I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge. There is indeed a witch-hunt … Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”

Loach has previously left the Labour party and has worked with other political parties opposed to Labour.

He rejoined the party following Corbyn’s election to the leadership.

'Labour HQ finally decided I'm not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled. Well…' KL — Ken Loach & Sixteen Films (@KenLoachSixteen) August 14, 2021

