Labour Party conference: Wes Streeting says the 'cavalry is coming' as he pitches Labour as government in waiting

Jack Maidment
Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is pictured in Liverpool this morning at Labour Party conference
Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is pictured in Liverpool this morning at Labour Party conference - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Wes Streeting has told voters the “cavalry is coming” to fix “broken” Britain as he insisted the Labour Party is a government in waiting.

The shadow health secretary blasted the Tories’ handling of the economy over the last 12 years and claimed Labour is “ready to get the country back in order”.

Mr Streeting argued that Sir Keir Starmer has got Labour’s “house in order” after the party’s crushing defeat at the 2019 general election and it is now prepared for power.

He told Sky News: “We are ready to get the country back in order because on so many fronts things are broken. Whether it is the economy, our public services, the sense of law and order in our country, and Labour has serious people with a serious plan to get Britain working again and to give Britain the fresh start it needs.”

Mr Streeting made the comments ahead of Sir Keir’s keynote speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this afternoon in which he will depict Labour as the party of “sound money”.

In a direct echo of Tony Blair, Sir Keir will insist that Labour is once again the “political wing of the British people” – a phrase used in the election-winning manifesto of 1997.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:37 AM

Live stream woes at Labour Party conference

The Labour Party is streaming events in the main hall in Liverpool this week on YouTube, making it easier for people to follow the big announcements.

There appears to have been a slight hiccup this morning, with the stream not appearing until after Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, started his speech.

The delay also meant that the address by Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, was not streamed at all.

10:31 AM

Steve Reed announces plan for 'Domestic Violence Register'

A Labour government would introduce a "Domestic Violence Register", Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, has announced.

Mr Reed said: "Women’s groups have all told us the same thing – we need eyes on these violent men. We’ve listened.

"The next Labour government will force convicted abusers to sign a Domestic Violence Register so they are no longer free to seek out fresh victims and abuse again."

10:26 AM

Labour pledges 'Hillsborough Law'

Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, has announced a Labour government would introduce a "Hillsborough Law".

Speaking in the main hall in Liverpool this morning, Mr Reed said: "Keir Starmer’s Labour government will bring in a Hillsborough Law so victims of major tragedies get the same legal representation as the authorities that failed them.

"Conference, families of the Hillsborough and other tragedies since are here with us today. This moment is for all of you who have campaigned so long for justice. Every victim of crime deserves justice."

10:10 AM

'We are ready'

10:04 AM

Pictured: Keir Starmer and wife Victoria have breakfast

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria have breakfast in the Pullman Hotel on the morning he delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria have breakfast in the Pullman Hotel on the morning he delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

10:02 AM

The plan at Labour conference today

The main hall will focus on crime and justice this morning and then foreign policy this afternoon, with Sir Keir Starmer's big speech taking place in between.

The "Safe and Secure Communities" session this morning will include speeches from Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary.

Sir Keir's speech will be at 2pm.

After that the "Britain in the World" session will include speeches from David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, and John Healey, the shadow defence secretary.

09:54 AM

Pictured: Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds battles the elements in Liverpool

Anneliese Dodds, the chairwoman of the Labour Party, battles the elements in Liverpool this morning
Anneliese Dodds, the chairwoman of the Labour Party, battles the elements in Liverpool this morning - Julie Edwards/Avalon

09:37 AM

Scottish Labour will not be 'drag' on party's election chances

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has insisted Labour in Scotland will not be a "drag" on the party's chances of victory at the next general election.

Labour has been in decline in Scotland over the past decade, falling to third place in Holyrood and in local authorities before its fortunes were reversed at this year’s council elections. The party currently has just one Scottish MP.

Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, is pictured during Labour conference in Liverpool yesterday
Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, is pictured during Labour conference in Liverpool yesterday - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Sarwar said he believes Labour can make "significant gains" in Scotland at the next general election.

He told the BBC: “I think Scotland is not going to be the drag on the ticket – Scotland’s not going to be what stop us from having a UK Labour government. Scotland’s going to help us deliver that UK Labour government.”

09:24 AM

'You go big and you go fast'

Sir Charlie Bean, a former deputy governor for monetary policy at the Bank of England, said he would have recommended an emergency meeting to address the state of the UK economy if he was still in the role.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that the Bank was “rightly reluctant to have emergency meetings”, but added: “I think on this occasion if I had still been at the Bank in my role as deputy governor, I certainly would have been counselling the Governor that I think this is one of the occasions where it might have made sense.”

Asked about the economic turmoil that calling a meeting could cause, he said: “The key thing is, if you call it, you have to take significant action.”

“The lesson is you go big and you go fast,” he added.

Sir Charlie also warned: “It now costs the UK Government more to borrow than Italy or Greece, who we have traditionally thought of as being not quite basket cases, but certainly weaker-performing sovereign entities.”

09:20 AM

Balancing the books 'harder after mini-Budget'

The mini-Budget unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng last week has made balancing the nation's books harder, according to the boss of a prominent think tank.

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, told Sky News: “The world we are heading for is a bumpy few weeks. The Chancellor is now going to have quite a tough time because he has now set out plans to balance the books in November. That is going to be very hard.

“Actually balancing the books in November is going to be harder than it would have been to show you are balancing the books last week because higher interest rates will make it harder to do. You might need £15bn-worth of tough choices now that you didn’t need last Friday.”

09:11 AM

What can we expect from Sir Keir Starmer's speech?

Labour put out a trail last night of some of the things Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say this afternoon. These are the key points:

Growth: Sir Keir will say that Labour will “fight the Tories on economic growth”. Liz Truss has put economic growth at the heart of her political strategy and the Labour leader apparently does not want to allow the Tories to take ownership of the issue.

Echoing Blair: Sir Keir will say that because of the changes he has made to Labour it is once again “the party of the centre-ground” and “the political wing of the British people". The latter phrase was used in Labour's election-winning manifesto of 1997.

Sir Keir Starmer prepares for his speech at Labour Party conference in Liverpool
Sir Keir Starmer prepares for his speech at Labour Party conference in Liverpool - Stefan Rousseau/PA

A long-term plan: Sir Keir will accuse the Tories of lurching from one crisis to another and vow that Labour will get the UK “out of this endless cycle of crisis with a fresh start, a new set of priorities and a new way of governing”.

"Sound money": The Labour leader will attempt to portray the party as a sensible steward of the economy, arguing it now stands for "sound money" while the Tories have "lost control of the British economy".

08:40 AM

Senior Tory MP expresses concern over Labour poll lead

Safe to say the YouGov poll mentioned below (see the post at 08.37) has worried some Tory MPs.

Huw Merriman, the chairman of the Transport Select Committee who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, said the survey "suggests that the victor is losing our voters with policies we warned against".

08:37 AM

Poll gives Labour 17 point lead over Tories

A new YouGov poll has given the Labour Party a staggering  17 point lead over the Tories.

It is the biggest Labour lead recorded by the company since it started polling back in 2001.

The poll, conducted over the weekend in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, put Labour on 45 per cent of the vote - up five points - and the Tories on 28 per cent - down four points.

08:26 AM

Bank of England 'asleep on the job'

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP, has accused the Bank of England of failing to act quickly enough to hike interest rates.

He told the BBC: “Clearly the Bank of England are putting up interest rates to control inflation. I personally think the Bank of England, they are independent, but they are not unaccountable.

“I think the Bank of England have let us down badly by not putting interest rates up last year and perhaps being slightly asleep on the job. But we are where we are.”

08:22 AM

Tory MP claims Government could scrap HS2

Andrew Bridgen, a Tory MP, has claimed the Government could scrap the HS2 high speed railway project as it potentially looks to cut public spending.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I have spoken with the Chancellor since his announcement. There are measures he could have taken.

“I think he could have cut some government spending and I think he will do in the coming weeks. I mean, for instance, if the white elephant that is HS2 were cut that would show more fiscal control and control of spending.

“It is going to happen and the Government should get on and announce it.”

08:18 AM

Pictured: Liz Truss leaves No 10 to go for a run

Liz Truss leaves No 10 Downing Street this morning
Liz Truss leaves No 10 Downing Street this morning - Nigel Howard Media

08:17 AM

'Labour will inherit crises on all fronts'

If Labour wins power at the next general election it will "inherit crises on all fronts" when it takes power, according to Wes Streeting.

The shadow health secretary told Sky News: “If we win the next general election Labour will inherit crises on all fronts. Crises at home, crises abroad, crises in terms of the economy.

“Some of those things like the war in Ukraine are beyond the control of this Conservative government and I wouldn’t blame them for that.

"But there are a whole load of problems that are made in Downing Street and after 12 years of Conservative government, asking this lot to fix those crises they have created is like asking the arsonist to put out the fire they started, it is not going to happen.”

08:15 AM

Mini-Budget prompts speech re-write for Starmer

Has Sir Keir Starmer re-written his conference speech in the wake of the mini-Budget? Almost certainly.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, was asked if Sir Keir has rewritten the address and he told Sky News: “I have not been looking over his shoulder… I think the fundamentals remain the same. Our analysis of where the country has gone wrong, it is not new, we have had 12 years of this now.”

08:02 AM

Labour accuses Kwasi Kwarteng of 'frightening' financial markets

Wes Streeting has accused Kwasi Kwarteng of having "frightened" the financial markets with his mini-Budget last week.

The shadow health secretary also claimed that the current financial turmoil will be "the tip of the iceberg".

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is pictured at Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning
Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is pictured at Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

He said: “I think all of us, frankly, are still recovering from our jaws hitting the flaw last week with that Budget from Kwasi Kwarteng and the real world consequences we are seeing overnight, the withdrawal of mortgage products tells us about the extent to which the Chancellor, our own chancellor in this country, has frightened the markets and as a result lenders having to change the offer they are making to consumers.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. If interest rates go up in the way that some people are predicting, that is going to be huge additional costs to people with mortgages and what was the Chancellor’s answer yesterday? Don’t worry folks, in November I am going to come out with some new fiscal rules.”

08:00 AM

'The cavalry is coming with Labour'

Banks have withdrawn mortgage deals in anticipation of a rate rise from the Bank of England to counter the turmoil facing the pound in the wake of last week's mini-Budget. (You can read the full story here).

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, was asked what his message would be to voters who are now unable to secure a mortgage.

He told Sky News: “I would say the cavalry is coming with Labour… why is it frustrating for me being on your programme as an opposition politician? Because we can oppose, we can criticise, we can challenge the Government, we are not in the driving seat making decisions and we have had enough of that.

“I think you have seen at the Labour conference this week a real change in tone, in emphasis, in optimism, a seriousness about the Labour Party and a determination to earn people’s trust.”

07:58 AM

'We are ready to get the country back in order'

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, has been given the critical job of teeing up Sir Keir Starmer's big speech this afternoon.

Mr Streeting is on the morning media round for Labour and he has been arguing that the party is ready for power, claiming it will fix "broken" Britain.

Asked how Sir Keir intends to unlock the door to No 10 Downing Street, Mr Streeting told Sky News: “I think turn the anger and frankly disgust with the Conservatives into a positive appetite for Labour and that’s what this week’s conference is all about because the Labour Party conference is one of those rare weeks in the year in terms of the coverage we get where the voters can look through the window, judge whether we have got our house in order and listen to the offer we are making to the country.

“I think last year, in terms of the changes Keir made to the Labour Party, people could see he was getting the house in order.

“I think what you are seeing this year, and you will certainly get from Keir Starmer’s speech later this afternoon and you got in bucket loads from Rachel Reeves yesterday in her speech… we have gone further, we are ready to get the country back in order because on so many fronts things are broken.

“Whether it is the economy, our public services, the sense of law and order in our country, and Labour has serious people with a serious plan to get Britain working again and to give Britain the fresh start it needs.”

07:55 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is day three of Labour Party conference here in Liverpool and today is the main event: Sir Keir Starmer will deliver his big keynote speech this afternoon.

The Labour leader is expected to be on his feet at about 2pm and I will be on hand to guide you through the key announcements as Sir Keir tries to persuade the nation that he is ready to be the next prime minister.

