Labour Party conference: Liz Truss branded a 'gambler in a casino' by Rachel Reeves as pound sinks

Jack Maidment
·7 min read
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, addresses the House of Commons on September 23 - Jessica Taylor/AFP
Rachel Reeves has accused Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng of behaving like “gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run” after the pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar.

The shadow chancellor said that the new Government’s “mini-Budget” of massive tax cuts and increased borrowing was “reckless” and “irresponsible” as she called for a rethink.

Ms Reeves said the fall in the value of the pound should be a “cause for concern”, telling Times Radio: “Instead of blaming everybody else I think that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister, instead of behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run, they should be mindful of the reaction not just on financial markets but also the reaction of the public that said cutting taxes for those people earning more than £150,000, a tax cut worth more than £50,000 a year to someone earning £1million a year, is just not the right priority during the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Ms Reeves said the financial markets and the British public are “unimpressed” and the Chancellor and PM “need to take note because they are not gambling with their own money, they are gambling with all of our money and it is reckless and it is irresponsible as well as being grossly unfair”.

The shadow chancellor made the comments ahead of her big speech at Labour Party conference in Liverpool, due to get underway at noon today, when she will set out her vision for the UK economy.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:33 AM

'The Chancellor fanned the flames'

Rachel Reeves has accused Kwasi Kwarteng of "fanning the flames" of the falling pound by talking over the weekend about making further tax cuts.

The Chancellor said yesterday that "there’s more to come" and "I want to see, over the next year, people retain more of their income".

Ms Reeves told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: “It is incredibly concerning, what we saw both on Friday in financial markets straight after the Chancellor delivered his so-called ‘mini-Budget’, I think many people had hoped over the weekend things would calm down.

“But I do think the Chancellor sort of fanned the flames on Sunday in suggesting that there may be more stimulus, more unfunded tax cuts which has resulted overnight in the pound falling to an all-time low against the dollar.”

08:18 AM

Labour urges 'mini-Budget' rethink

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has demanded Kwasi Kwarteng set out “credible plans” after the pound sank to an all-time low against the dollar.

She told Sky News: “This is a serious situation, a cause for concern. The Chancellor instead of doubling down on his position on Friday needs to now set out credible plans.”

08:15 AM

'I am not going to be able to comment on particular market movements'

The Government remains focused on delivering its growth package despite the fall in the pound, a Cabinet minister has said.

Asked by Sky News about the slide, Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said: “I am not going to be able to comment on particular market movements and there are various factors that always go into those.

“But the Government is absolutely focused on delivering the growth package as we set out, with various ways that we will be helping both businesses and households to move ahead to growth, and, as I say, to greater opportunity.

Chloe Smith, the Work and Pensions Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on September 7 - Anadolu Agency
“For me in particular in the Work and Pensions department, I want to then be able to help more people into more good and well-paid jobs.”

Asked about the poor polling numbers the Tories are facing, Ms Smith added: “I have every confidence that the kind of support that the Conservatives were delighted to have in 2019 will continue to follow Liz Truss and be able to have a Conservative government in the years to come.”

08:06 AM

'It is not just dollar strength'

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, was told that the pound is not the only currency currently falling against the dollar.

She accepted that but argued "it is not just dollar strength" which is impacting the value of the UK's currency.

She told Times Radio: "The pound is now at an all time low against the dollar and that is not the same for other currencies, including the Euro, so there is something going on in the UK, it is not just dollar strength, there is a selling off of the pound and that was on the basis of the Chancellor's so-called 'mini-Budget' on Friday."

07:57 AM

Rachel Reeves slaps down Andy Burnham over tax row

Rachel Reeves has slapped down Andy Burnham amid an internal Labour Party row over whether to keep the Government’s 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has said he would keep the tax cut in place but Mr Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, yesterday argued it should be scrapped along with all of the other tax cuts unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday last week.

Ms Reeves told Times Radio this morning: “I think people who are on average earnings aren’t rich and we have been, Labour has been, very consistent that we would like taxes on ordinary working people to be lower, we would like people to keep more of their own money. That is especially important during the cost-of-living crisis that we are going through at the moment.”

She added: “We wouldn’t reverse the cut in the basic rate of tax but we would reverse the cut in the tax for people earning more than £150,000 a year. That is not the right priority and under Labour that would not stay.”

07:54 AM

Rachel Reeves criticises 'reckless' Liz Truss over falling pound

The pound continued to fall this morning as it sunk to an all-time low against the dollar in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng's "mini-Budget" on Friday last week.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the falling value of the currency should be a "cause for concern" as she accused Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng of behaving like "gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run".

She told Times Radio: “I think many people had hoped it would settle this morning after the weekend, that hasn’t happened, there has been a further sell off in early morning trading, overnight trading, in Asia and elsewhere and that should be cause for concern.

“And instead of blaming everybody else I think that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister, instead of behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run, they should be mindful of the reaction not just on financial markets but also the reaction of the public that said cutting taxes for those people earning more than £150,000, a tax cut worth more than £50,000 a year to someone earning £1million a year is just not the right priority during the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

She added: “The financial markets are unimpressed, the British public are unimpressed and I think that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister need to take note because they are not gambling with their own money, they are gambling with all of our money and it is reckless and it is irresponsible as well as being grossly unfair.”

07:51 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

I am in Liverpool to bring you all of the latest news from the second day of Labour Party conference.

It is economy day at conference, with Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, due to deliver her big speech at noon.

However, events elsewhere could well dominate proceedings after the pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar.

