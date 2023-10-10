Labour Party conference latest: Protester storms stage and covers Keir Starmer in glitter - watch live

The start of Sir Keir Starmer’s conference speech in Liverpool was disrupted by a protester who threw glitter at the Labour leader and shouted “true democracy is citizen led”.

After the protestor was removed, Sir Keir said: “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me.”

02:16 PM BST

Labour leader tells activists 'what is broken can be repaired'

Sir Keir Starmer warned Labour activists that the party’s path back to power will be “hard”.

“But know this, what is broken can be repaired, what is ruined can be rebuilt, wounds do heal,” he said.

The Labour leader promised to give Britain “its future back”.

02:12 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer takes jab at Tories as he tries to get speech back on track

Attempting to get his speech back on track, Sir Keir Starmer said he had heard the pleas from activists for “no more Arsenal jokes”.

Referring to the Tory conference in Manchester and Arsenal’s recent victory over Manchester City, Sir Keir said he wanted to “offer my sympathies to Manchester”

“Because I really do feel for any city that had to host that circus last week,” he said.

02:09 PM BST

Starmer speech disrupted by protester

The start of Sir Keir Starmer’s conference speech in Liverpool was disrupted by a protester who threw glitter at the Labour leader and shouted “true democracy is citizen led”.

After the protestor was removed, Sir Keir said: “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me.”

02:05 PM BST

Standing ovation for Sir Keir Starmer before his speech

Sir Keir Starmer is now on stage in Liverpool to deliver his conference speech.

The Labour leader received a standing ovation from the party’s activists before he said a word.

01:59 PM BST

Conference speech could be Starmer's last before next election

We are now just just minutes away from Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

It is a big moment for the Labour leader as it could be the last time he addresses activists at conference before the next general election.

01:48 PM BST

Labour government would build 'next generation of new towns'

Labour have now confirmed what was reported overnight, namely that if the party wins the next general election it would build the “next generation of new towns” (see the post below at 08.54).

ANNOUNCEMENT: With @Keir_Starmer as Prime Minister, Labour will build the next generation of new towns. pic.twitter.com/uxjYA5njYK — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 10, 2023

01:45 PM BST

Pictured: Starmer and wife Victoria soak up applause ahead of Labour leader's speech

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are pictured ahead of the Labour leader's speech in Loverpool this afternoon - Paul Ellis/AFP

01:41 PM BST

Poll: 'Boring' most popular word to describe Starmer among voters

The Savanta polling company has just published a word cloud showing what voters think about Sir Keir Starmer.

The most popular word chosen by 2,000 respondents to describe the Labour leader appears to have been “boring”:

We asked 2,000 people to give us one word to describe Keir Starmer.#Lab23 pic.twitter.com/Nx7pirXJ7J — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) October 10, 2023

01:36 PM BST

How long is Sir Keir Starmer going to speak for?

The expectation here in Liverpool is that Sir Keir Starmer will speak for about one hour.

Rishi Sunak’s address to Tory conference in Manchester last week clocked in at one hour and four minutes.

Sir Keir is due on stage at 2pm.

01:22 PM BST

Rishi Sunak’s conference speech fails to deliver poll boost for Tories

Rishi Sunak’s party conference speech failed to deliver an opinion poll jump for the Conservatives, a new survey has indicated in a boost for Sir Keir Starmer.

A new poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies suggests the Tories have actually lost ground since the Prime Minister unveiled three flagship policies in an address to the Tory faithful in Manchester last week.

01:04 PM BST

What will Sir Keir Starmer say in his speech at 2PM?

Sir Keir Starmer will deliver his Labour Party conference speech at 2pm.

We already have a fairly good idea about what is going to be in there thanks to a fairly extensive overnight trail from Labour.

The main headline is his plan for 10 years in No10, with the leader expected to say Labour will “turn our backs on never-ending Tory decline with a decade of national renewal”.

Beyond that there will be a lot on the importance of the Union, a stated aim to “get Britain building” and an emphasis on the changes Sir Keir has made to Labour since becoming leader.

There is a breakdown of what Sir Keir is expected to say in the posts below between O9.08 and 09.39.

12:44 PM BST

Pictured: Sue Gray, Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, listens to speakers in the main hall today

Sue Gray, Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, listens to speakers in the main hall at Labour Party conference in Liverpool today - Oli Scarff/AFP

12:41 PM BST

Sunak won't promise HS2 will terminate at Euston

Rishi Sunak would not go so far as to promise HS2 would terminate in Euston when complete but said he was “very confident” the central London destination could be achieved.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to St George’s Park, the FA’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, broadcasters asked him whether he could promise that the high-speed rail link would reach Euston.

Mr Sunak said: “We are very confident that we can develop a new version of how Euston will be built, which is releasing funds for the taxpayer which we’ve invested in other transport projects now around the country.

“That model that we are using is the one that successfully has been used to develop Battersea, where we attracted private money into the project, saving taxpayers money. That is something we can replicate at Euston.”

11:57 AM BST

Pictured: Sunak poses with Kane and Southgate after Euro 2028 bid accepted

The UK and Ireland bid to host the Euro 2028 football tournament was rubber-stamped in Switzerland today and Rishi Sunak has marked the occasion with a trip to Burton-on-Trent to meet the England football team.

Rishi Sunak (C) poses with England striker Harry Kane (L) and England Manager Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England - Darren Staples /AFP

Rishi Sunak (2L) meets England's striker Marcus Rashford (C), England's midfielder Declan Rice (L), England's defender Harry Maguire (2R) and England's midfielder Phil Foden during an England training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent - Darren Staples/AFP

11:41 AM BST

Labour the 'true party of law and order', claims Cooper

Yvette Cooper said Labour was the “true party of law and order”.

Concluding her speech, Ms Cooper said: “This is Labour’s mission, to halve serious violence, to put police back on the beat, to restore respect for the rule of law, to keep our children safe.

“Labour: The true party of law and order, giving our children their future back, giving our country its future back. That is what the next Labour government will do.”

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, addresses Labour Party conference in Liverpool today - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images Europe

11:38 AM BST

'Far too little done' to tackle knife crime, says shadow home secretary

Yvette Cooper said that knife crime had gone up by 70 per cent in eight years but “far too little is done and a generation is being failed”.

“We must not fail them anymore,” she said.

The shadow home secretary said that a Labour government would bring forward new laws to “crackdown on dangerous knife sales, including online”.

Ms Cooper also announced Labour would launch a new 10 year programme to bring together services to support young people, with 90 new youth hubs.

11:34 AM BST

Tories 'weak on crime, weak on the causes of crime', claims Cooper

Yvette Cooper flipped Tony Blair’s slogan of Labour being “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” as she took aim at the Tories.

The shadow home secretary said: “They are weak on crime, weak on the causes of crime, weakening our security, a reckless Tory Home Secretary, a hopeless Tory Government.

“They need to go.”

11:30 AM BST

Cooper claims Tories have taken a 'wrecking ball to criminal justice system'

Yvette Cooper said that Labour has set out “serious plans to change our country” as she criticised the Conservative Party.

She told Labour activists: “From the Tories last week? What were they on? The chaos just keeps getting worse.”

The shadow home secretary accused the Tories of taking a “wrecking ball to the criminal justice system”.

“More criminals let off, more victims let down and you know, criminals today are less than half as likely to be caught as they were under the last Labour government,” she said.

“That is the scale of the collapse in law and order under this Tory government. Criminals laughing at the law, communities paying the price.”

11:24 AM BST

Yvette Cooper 'sick and tired' of lack of action to tackle domestic abuse

Yvette Cooper is now on the main stage in Liverpool to deliver her Labour conference speech.

The shadow home secretary started by talking about domestic abuse and the need for more protection for victims.

“We cannot stand by and let our daughters face the same abuse as our grandmothers, this has to change,” she said.

She added: “We have talked about change for years but I am sick and tired of women who face abuse and violence being failed, generation after generation.”

11:10 AM BST

Labour MPs will be whipped to vote for PM's smoking ban

Labour will whip its MPs to vote in favour of Rishi Sunak’s plan to stop children who turn 14 this year and those younger from ever legally buying cigarettes or tobacco in England.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told a Labour conference fringe event on cancer care: “I know he’s given Liz [Truss] a free vote because the Conservative Party sadly dances to the tune of Nigel Farage these days, quite literally.

“But the good news I can offer Rishi Sunak is that when it comes to that free vote, Labour will be whipping, we’ll be whipping in favour and we will deliver the votes he needs.

“So this generation of children grow up smoke-free and are in fact even less likely to smoke than they are to vote Conservative.”

Mr Sunak said Tory MPs will be given a free vote on the issue.

10:58 AM BST

Up next: Yvette Cooper to deliver conference speech

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, is the main event at Labour Party conference this morning.

Ms Cooper is due to deliver her speech in the main conference hall just after 11.10am.

10:46 AM BST

Hunt: 'We need to get a lot slicker at how we do big infrastructure projects'

Really interesting discussion this morning with some of the big global infrastructure investors.



We need to get a lot slicker at how we do big infrastructure projects in the UK, and this morning was all about how. Lots to think about in the run up to Autumn Statement pic.twitter.com/Jwi4k8JS2T — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) October 10, 2023

10:38 AM BST

Tories view asylum as a 'wedge issue', claims shadow immigration minister

The Government is deliberately seeking to “divide and dehumanise” people through its migration policy, Labour’s shadow immigration minister has claimed.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool this morning, Stephen Kinnock said: “My personal opinion is that they see the whole asylum issue as a wedge issue, an opportunity to set communities against each other – to divide, to dehumanise.”

Mr Kinnock said the Government was also using migration to “fire up their base” and “deflect from 13 years of abject failure” across a range of policies, including housing, transport and the economy.

He added: “I think their strategy is backfiring in a very big way because the more they focus public attention on the issue, the more they expose the utter incompetence, neglect and arrogance that they have shown over the last 13 years.”

10:26 AM BST

Watch: Is Sir Keir Starmer ready to be PM? Labour and Tories have their say

10:10 AM BST

Tories have treated Ministry of Justice 'like a carousel ride', claims Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary, said the Ministry of Justice had been “treated like a carousel ride” by the Tories, with 10 different justice secretaries in 10 years.

“How the Tories have treated this department is beyond a joke,” she told Labour activists as she delivered a speech in the main conference hall this morning.

Ms Mahmood said the nation’s prisons are at “breaking point”.

“The Tories aren’t the party of law and order, they are the party of lawless disorder,” she said, pledging to “rebalance the scales of justice”.

10:01 AM BST

Labour will be 'ready for the task' if party win election, says Thornberry

Emily Thornberry told Labour activists in Liverpool that the UK is “trapped in some never ending time loop of Tory incompetence, a groundhog day of gross dereliction”.

But she said that if voters decide to break the cycle and elect a Labour government “we are going to be ready for the task”.

09:54 AM BST

Labour respond to IMF downgrading UK growth forecast

Labour claimed the UK was “still paying the price for the Conservatives’ disastrous mismanagement of the economy” as the party responded to the IMF’s latest economic forecasts (see the post below at 09.52).

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “Britain is still paying the price for the Conservatives’ disastrous mismanagement of the economy that is forecast to leave us with the lowest growth in the G7 and working people worse off.

“Rishi Sunak is too weak to take the tough decisions and Jeremy Hunt has no plan to repair the damage the Conservatives have done to our economy.

“At this week’s party conference in Liverpool, Labour has set out a serious plan to boost growth, make working people better off and get Britain’s future back.”

09:52 AM BST

UK on course to have worst-performing G7 economy in election year

Britain’s economy will be the worst performing in the G7 next year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), posing a headache for Rishi Sunak as he fights the next election.

The IMF said higher interest rates were weighing on households and businesses as it downgraded its UK growth forecast from 1pc in 2024 to just 0.6pc.

It warned that UK inflation is expected to remain the highest in the G7 in 2023 and 2024, with Mr Sunak only just on track to meet his goal of halving the headline rate by the end of next year.

09:49 AM BST

Pictured: Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry arrives at Labour conference today

Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, is pictured arriving at Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning - Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock

09:47 AM BST

09:39 AM BST

‘We are the builders’

A Labour government will build a nation where people can be “certain that things will be better for your children”, Sir Keir Starmer will say this afternoon.

Addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Sir Keir is expected to promise to build a Britain “strong enough, stable enough, secure enough for you to invest your hope, your possibility, your future”.

He will say: “People are looking to us because they want our wounds to heal and we are the healers.

“People are looking to us because these challenges require a modern state and we are the modernisers. People are looking to us because they want us to build a new Britain and we are the builders.”



09:29 AM BST

Tide is turning for Labour in Scotland, Starmer to say

The tide is turning for Labour in Scotland, Sir Keir Starmer will say this afternoon as he hails the party’s victory in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election last week.

On protecting the Union, Sir Keir is expected to say: “There’s nothing more important. The Scottish people are not just looking at us, they’re also looking at Britain. For the first time in a long time we can see a tide that is turning.

“Four nations that are renewing. Old wounds of division – exploited by the Tories and the SNP - beginning to heal. Let the message from Rutherglen ring out across Britain: Labour serves working people in Scotland because Labour serves working people across all these islands.”

09:18 AM BST

Starmer: Labour ‘no longer in thrall to gesture politics’

The Labour Party is “no longer in thrall to gesture politics”, Sir Keir Starmer will say this afternoon.

The Labour leader is expected to emphasise the changes he has made to the party since taking over from Jeremy Corbyn.

He will say that those changes mean “a changed Labour Party, no longer in thrall to gesture politics, no longer a party of protest”.

Sir Keir will say that “those days are done” and “we will never go back”. Labour is now a party of “service”, placing the “country first” and the “party second”, he will say.

09:08 AM BST

Labour will fight election on economic growth, Starmer to say

Labour will fight the next general election on economic growth, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say today as he attempts to park his tanks firmly on traditionally Tory electoral territory.

The Labour leader is expected to tell activists in Liverpool this afternoon: “An economy that works for the whole country will require an entirely new approach to politics: mission government, ending the Tory disease of ‘sticking plaster politics’ with a simple Labour philosophy that together we fix tomorrow’s challenges, today.”

08:54 AM BST

Labour government 'would build new generation of towns'

Sir Keir Starmer will today announce a Labour government would build a number of new towns, according to reports.

The Labour leader will pledge to “get Britain building” and The Times reported that will include a “new generation” of towns in high growth areas.

A six month consultation would be held to figure out potential sites.

Labour has already said it would allow more development on low-quality green belt land, with the party apparently describing it as “grey belt”.

08:39 AM BST

No poll jump for Tories after Sunak conference speech in boost for Starmer

Rishi Sunak’s Tory conference speech failed to deliver an opinion poll jump for the Conservatives, a new survey has indicated, in a boost for Sir Keir Starmer as he prepares to deliver his own address in Liverpool today.

A new Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll suggested the Tories have actually lost ground since Mr Sunak’s speech which saw him axe the northern leg of HS2.

The poll, conducted on October 8, put Labour on 43 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 27 per cent, giving Labour a lead of 16 points.

The Labour lead is two points higher than it was in the company’s previous poll, conducted on October 1, with Labour unchanged but the Tories down by two.

Labour leads by 16% nationally.



Westminster VI (8 October):



Labour 43% (–)

Conservative 27% (-2)

Liberal Democrat 13% (+1)

Reform UK 8% (+1)

Green 6% (+2)

Scottish National Party 1% (-2)

Other 2% (+1)



Changes +/- 1 Octoberhttps://t.co/nUfSfyRqJw pic.twitter.com/MkAs4gI9YD — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) October 9, 2023

08:26 AM BST

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria have breakfast ahead of Labour leader's speech

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria have breakfast this morning ahead of the Labour leader's conference address in Liverpool this afternoon - Ian Forsyth /Getty Images Europe

08:21 AM BST

No great division in Labour on Starmer's plan to fix Britain, says McFadden

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, insisted there is no great division in the party over how to fix Britain after members yesterday backed renationalising energy.

He told BBC Breakfast: “No, there isn’t. The truth is we have a different plan, based on a different vision, which is a combination of public and private action.”

He said a new company called GB Energy will “fill in the gaps where the market itself wouldn’t”.

Pat McFadden, Labour's national campaign coordinator, is pictured at Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning - Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

08:15 AM BST

Pat McFadden: Starmer not getting 'carried away' despite talk of 'decade' in power

Pat McFadden denied Labour was getting “carried away” with the prospect of winning the next general election, despite talk of a decade in power.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use his speech at Labour conference in Liverpool this afternoon to say that the party will “turn our backs on never-ending Tory decline with a decade of national renewal”.

Told that talk of a “decade” made it sound like Labour was getting “carried away”, Labour’s national campaign coordinator Mr McFadden told BBC Breakfast: “No. He is not presuming anything. By using that phrase what he is doing is he is setting out realistically that after 13 years of the Conservatives it is going to take time to turn things around.

“He is levelling with the public here. He is saying we can’t solve everything overnight but what we can do is turn the page and begin a process of national renewal and that is what he is going to say in the speech today and that is really what we have been saying all week as we have laid out policies to address things that people are worried about.”

He added: “By using the phrase decade he is assuming nothing. What he is doing is being honest with the people about the time it is going to take to face up to the challenges that the country faces right now.”

