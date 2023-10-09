Labour Party conference live: Labour government would borrow to invest, admits Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is pictured at Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning - Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would be prepared to borrow money to invest in the UK economy as she prepares to deliver he keynote speech on the second day of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

However, the shadow chancellor said borrowing would only go ahead if overall levels of national debt were falling.

She said she intended to stick to her “fiscal rules” with “iron discipline”, namely that Labour would pay for day-to-day expenditure using tax receipts and that “we will get debt down as a share of our economy”

“And then only subject to that will we invest in things that are going to grow our economy,” she told Times Radio.

Asked if Labour’s position was that it would only borrow if debt was falling, Ms Reeves said: “We will only borrow if it is consistent with those fiscal rules which includes getting debt down as a share of our national economy.”

Asked the question again, Ms Reeves said: “If the debt is coming down by the end of the parliament. That is the only circumstances.”

The Tories have claimed Labour “aren’t being honest about their short-term borrowing plans”, arguing the opposition’s plans would actually increase debt and fuel inflation.

08:59 AM BST

High level of national debt ‘big constraint’ on Labour spending plans

High levels of national debt are likely to be the “big constraint” on both Labour and Tory spending plans, according to Paul Johnson.

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank was asked if a Labour government could be in a position to borrow more than the Tories.

He told the BBC: “Well, the markets might well allow some more borrowing. One thing that the markets are really keen on is seeing a stable government.

“I think on both sides we have seen more stability in recent years. But they have also said, Labour have also said, they want debt to be falling over the period of the parliament.

“That is actually the big constraint here. Debt is not really on course to fall over the next five years or so. That’s what really tied Jeremy Hunt’s hands back in March and will probably tie his hands again in November.

“And if the Labour Party stick to that same rule, that will also tie their hands.”

08:54 AM BST

'Very hard indeed' for Labour to improve public services without hiking taxes

It would be “very hard indeed” for a Labour government to improve public services without putting up some taxes, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said.

Paul Johnson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that the medium term forecast for the public finances indicated that there will have to be “extremely tight spending plans” whichever party is in power.

Asked if Labour could stick to its spending plans without hiking taxes, Mr Johnson said: “I have to say I am not convinced that either a Labour or a Conservative government could do that.

“The most recent Budget red book suggests extremely tight spending plans after the next election, even though taxes are at a very high level. That is partly because we have got very high interest payments, partly because we have got very low growth, it is partly because we are spending a lot on pensions, the NHS and so on.

“And that old chestnut, cutting defence spending which we have done for decades, is no longer on the cards.

“So I think it is going to be tough for either party. But clearly one’s presumption is that Labour is more inclined to want to do something to improve public services and possibly the welfare system and that is going to be very hard indeed, I think, without some tax rises, at least in the short run until and unless growth really does change.”

08:41 AM BST

Measures to boost economic growth can take 'awfully long time' to work, says IFS chief

Action to boost economic growth does not have an immediate impact and it can take five to 10 years for results to be seen, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has said as Rachel Reeves prepares to unveil Labour’s plan for the economy later today.

Paul Johnson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Growth is certainly something that we want and growth is certainly something that would help a lot and one or two of the things we have heard might help.

“So certainly liberalising planning policy would be one of many steps required. The problems are first that growth takes quite a long time to come through.

“Governments can do something but this is a five to 10 year programme, not something that happens over a year or two and secondly, of course, it is very uncertain.

“You can do all the right things and it can take an awfully long time with a great deal of uncertainty as to what actually happens in the end.”

08:37 AM BST

Pictured: Rachel Reeves takes part in media interviews on day two of Labour conference

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is interviewed on day two of the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool - Adam Vaughan /Shutterstock

08:35 AM BST

No place for Hamas sympathisers in Labour, suggests Reeves

There is no place for Hamas sympathisers in the Labour Party, Rachel Reeves suggested this morning.

The shadow chancellor was asked if it was the case that if people want to be a Labour member they have to say Hamas are terrorists and Israel has a right to defend itself.

She told Times Radio: “Well yes. Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel has a right to exist. Israel has been attacked by terrorists. It has every right to defend itself, get its hostages back and protect its citizens.

“I am one of the vice chairs of Labour Friends of Israel, I am deeply concerned by the scenes that we have seen over the last few days.

“Women and children, young babies, being kidnapped by terrorists. It is appalling and Israel has every right to protect itself in these circumstances.”

Ms Reeves was asked if people cheering the Palestinian cause at Labour conference in Liverpool were welcome in the party and she said: “I have got no time for that.”

08:11 AM BST

Reeves: Labour government would inherit 'dire' economic situation

Labour will inherit a “dire” economic situation if it wins the next general election, Rachel Reeves said this morning.

The shadow chancellor was asked about Labour’s decision to rule out nationalising the UK’s energy sector and she told Times Radio: “We are not going to nationalise energy and let me tell you why, because when energy bills were at their peak, we looked at what impact it would have if you nationalised the industries.

“It would cost tens of billions of pounds and it wouldn’t reduce the cost of the energy that is traded on international markets so we did not feel that was the right approach. At the time we said we wanted to have a windfall tax on the huge profits that were being generated and we would use that money to cut people’s bills. That was the right approach.

“Now, we have also committed to creating GB Energy, wholly owned by the taxpayer, to invest in the generation of new, low carbon industries but a wholesale nationalisation would cost tens of billions of pounds and would not reduce anyone’s bills by a penny.

“The economic inheritance that I will face if I become chancellor of the exchequer next year will be dire. We have got public services on their knees, growth on the floor and a huge cost of living crisis. I am going to ensure that we spend every pound of taxpayers’ money wisely.”

08:09 AM BST

