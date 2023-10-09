Labour Party conference latest: Jeremy Hunt accuses Rachel Reeves of 'fairy tale' economics

Jeremy Hunt has accused Rachel Reeves of peddling “fairy tale” economics after Labour’s shadow chancellor set out her stall to voters in her conference speech.

Ms Reeves used her address in Liverpool to insist she would stick to a set of strict fiscal rules, double down on her plan to impose VAT on private school fees and promise a “new era of economic security”.

But Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, noted the speech did not include a single mention of inflation, which has been his and Rishi Sunak’s top political priority as they aim to halve the rate of inflation to around 5.3 per cent by the end of the year.

“It is extraordinary that inflation wasn’t mentioned once by Rachel Reeves when it is the biggest challenge facing the British economy,” he said.

“Instead, Reeves made it clear Labour will increase borrowing by £28 billion every year which is a fairy tale for the British economy with no happy ending - just higher inflation, higher mortgages, higher debt and lower growth.

“Borrowing more doesn’t solve problems, it creates them - the worst kind of short-termism when instead we should be taking long-term decisions that will actually tackle inflation and unleash growth.”

Earlier today, Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, formally endorsed Rachel Reeves to be the next chancellor.

You can follow the latest updates below.

04:33 PM BST

Nandy: UK should review Palestine aid

Lisa Nandy has appeared to contradict a fellow Labour frontbencher Mr David by suggesting the UK should follow Europe in reviewing its current aid commitments to Palestine.

Wayne David, the shadow Middle East minister, called on the Government to increase funding to the territory this morning as fighting continued to rage between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

But Ms Nandy, the shadow international development minister, told a fringe event in the past hour: “In light of current events, it’s right that the UK considers how British money is being spent, and whether that British money is being used appropriately or whether it’s being used to support acts of terrorism.”



Story continues

04:26 PM BST

Hunt: Reeves ignoring inflation and offering 'fairy tale' solutions

Jeremy Hunt has accused Rachel Reeves of peddling “fairy tale” economics after Labour’s shadow chancellor set out her stall to voters in her conference speech.

Ms Reeves used her address in Liverpool to insist she would stick to a set of strict fiscal rules, double down on her plan to impose VAT on private school fees and promise a “new era of economic security”.

But Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, noted the speech did not include a single mention of inflation, which has been his and Rishi Sunak’s top political priority as they aim to halve the rate of inflation to around 5.3 per cent by the end of the year.

Jeremy Hunt, pictured in Manchester last week, was highly critical of his opposite number's speech - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

“It is extraordinary that inflation wasn’t mentioned once by Rachel Reeves when it is the biggest challenge facing the British economy,” he said.

“Instead, Reeves made it clear Labour will increase borrowing by £28 billion every year which is a fairy tale for the British economy with no happy ending - just higher inflation, higher mortgages, higher debt and lower growth.

“Borrowing more doesn’t solve problems, it creates them - the worst kind of short-termism when instead we should be taking long-term decisions that will actually tackle inflation and unleash growth.”

04:17 PM BST

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through the rest of today.

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, has formally endorsed Rachel Reeves to be the next chancellor.

In a video message played immediately after Ms Reeves’ speech in Liverpool this afternoon, Mr Carney said: “Rachel Reeves is a serious economist. She began her career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture.

“But, crucially she also understands the economics of work, of place and of family. It is beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action.”

The endorsement of Ms Reeves by Mr Carney, who served as the Bank’s governor from 2013 to 2020, will be viewed by the Labour Party as a major win as it seeks to persuade voters that it can be trusted more than the Tories on the economy.

04:04 PM BST

Miliband tells Tories to 'bring it on'

Ed Miliband struggled to confine himself to his shadow energy brief as he made his speech to the conference hall, delivering what sounded more like a leader’s speech as he urged the Tories to “bring it on!”, writes associate editor Gordon Rayner.

The former Labour leader told delegates: “There is a mood for change in the air but a mood is not enough to guarantee victory...if these Tories want a fight about who can tackle the cost-of-living crisis, we say - bring it on. If these Tories want a fight about who can ensure energy independence for our country, we say - bring it on.

“If these Tories want a fight about who can stand up for working people, we say - bring it on. And if, after 13 years of failure and five prime ministers, these Tories dare to have a fight about who can really change Britain, we say bring it on!”

03:48 PM BST

Energy policy will be 'tool for economic justice', says Miliband

A Labour government would use its energy policy “as a tool for economic justice”, Ed Miliband said this afternoon.

The Labour frontbencher told activists in Liverpool: “Under Labour I will tell you very plainly we will use our energy policy as a tool of economic justice. Why should only the wealthy have solar panels when they provide cheap clean energy and cut bills?

“So GB Energy will invest £1billion a year to develop local renewable power, owned by local people, thousands of projects across Britain, cutting bills, tackling fuel poverty and creating profits. Not for energy giants but for local communities.

“That is the new Britain we can build together.”

03:38 PM BST

Miliband accuses Tories of waging 'climate culture war'

Ed Miliband accused the Tories of waging a “climate culture war” as he criticised Rishi Sunak for watering down some of the Government’s net zero measures.

The shadow climate change and net zero secretary said: “The Tories’ climate culture war is not just anti-planet, it is anti-security, anti-prosperity, anti-worker, anti-business, anti-jobs, anti-future, anti-young people and it is anti-Britain and we are not going to let these Tories cancel our country’s future.”

03:34 PM BST

Ed Miliband: 'There is a spirit of change in the air'

Ed Miliband is now addressing Labour conference in Liverpool.

The shadow climate change and net zero secretary told activists: “We meet here with confidence that there is a spirit of change in the air.

“We meet here with the conviction that we Labour are on the side of the British people once again and we meet here with the belief that we can bring the long dark night of Tory rule to an end.”

03:21 PM BST

'Tectonic plates have shifted' in Scotland, says Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said the political “tectonic plates have shifted” in Scotland after the party’s success at the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election last week.

Addressing Labour activists in the main hall at conference in Liverpool, Mr Sarwar said: “On Thursday night we made history. And we changed the face of Scottish politics. The tectonic plates have shifted because the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West have spoken for all of Scotland and sent a message to two failing governments.

“They want an end to the incompetence, an end to the chaos, an end to the dividiason, an end to the politics which pitched community against community, pitched Scot against Scot, and puts the status quo before change.

“They voted for change and they voted for a party that will give Scotland its future back.”

03:06 PM BST

Labour vows to reinstate 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars

Labour will reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars if it wins the next election, the shadow business secretary has said.

Jonathan Reynolds said vehicle manufacturers “want” the earlier deadline and opposed Rishi Sunak’s plan to delay it by five years.

Last month the Prime Minister announced he was pushing back the plan by five years as part of a more “pragmatic” approach to net zero.

You can read the full story here.

02:49 PM BST

Labour poll lead over Tories narrows from 18 to 15 points

Labour’s lead over the Tories has narrowed to 15 points, according to a new survey conducted by Deltapoll.

The poll, conducted between October 5-6, put Labour on 43 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 28 per cent.

Labour were down by one point and the Tories were up by two points when compared to the previous poll conducted between October 5-6.

🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead has narrowed to fifteen percentage points in the latest results from Deltapoll.

Con 28% (+2)

Lab 43% (-1)

Lib Dem 12% (-)

Other 17% (-1)

Fieldwork: 5th-6th October 2023

Sample: 1,517 GB adults

(Changes from 29th September-2nd October 2023) pic.twitter.com/glsDJUo1kY — Deltapoll (@DeltapollUK) October 9, 2023

02:30 PM BST

'The biggest cause of inflation has been the Government’s mishandling of the economy'

A spokesman for Rachel Reeves said “the Government’s mishandling of the economy” was “the biggest cause of inflation” in the UK after Jeremy Hunt criticised the shadow chancellor for failing to mention inflation during her speech today (see the post below at 13.26).

The spokesman told reporters: “She [Ms Reeves] spoke a lot in the speech about the current cost-of-living crisis, about how our food prices are going up, our mortgages have gone up, and so she is very aware of the cost-of-living crisis.

“She also spoke to the windfall tax that we would introduce on oil and gas giants, and it remains our position we think the Government should introduce a proper windfall tax and use that money to help people with the cost of living.”

He added: “The biggest cause of inflation has been the Government’s mishandling of the economy. I think we’ve got the highest inflation, that shows structural weaknesses in our economy.”

02:24 PM BST

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria walk outside the conference centre in Liverpool

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are pictured outside the conference centre in Liverpool today - Joel Goodman /Londom News Pictures Ltd

02:13 PM BST

'I worry we’ll go backwards'

Angela Rayner has praised quota measures like all-women shortlists as she argued working class people face “unconscious bias” in their daily lives, writes Dominic Penna.

Speaking at a fringe event on the second full day of her party’s annual conference in Liverpool, the deputy Labour leader revealed she had changed her mind about the use of positive discrimination measures.

Ms Rayner said: “I used to not be a fan of all-women shortlists. I thought I don’t need to be a quota or a number but the fact is without them we wouldn’t have got to where we got to. I certainly wouldn’t have got to where I was without those hard targets.

“Making sure we’ve got the measures, making sure we’ve got the targets and making sure we deliver on them and hold ourselves to account for them is incredibly important.”

She added: “The Labour Party has over 50 per cent females now in Parliament. That’s not a job done, I worry we’ll go backwards. You have to continually challenge yourself and challenge society to do better.”

02:03 PM BST

Labour still committed to £28bn green plan despite absence from Reeves' speech

Labour remains committed to its pledge to eventually spend £28 billion a year on green investment despite the figure not appearing in Rachel Reeves’ conference speech, a spokesman has said.

Asked whether the absence of the £28 billion figure meant the plan had fallen down the list of Ms Reeves’ priorities, a spokesman for the shadow chancellor said: “The programme of investment is still very much part of the package.”

He added: “There is a comprehensive package, Ed Miliband will be talking later about the green investment programme too.”

01:26 PM BST

Hunt blasts Labour's 'fairy tale for the British economy'

Jeremy Hunt said Labour’s spending plans amounted to a “fair tale for the British economy with no happy ending” as he responded to Rachel Reeves’ speech.

The Chancellor said: “It is extraordinary that inflation wasn’t mentioned once by Rachel Reeves when it is the biggest challenge facing the British economy.

“Instead, Reeves made it clear Labour will increase borrowing by £28 billion every year which is a fairy tale for the British economy with no happy ending – just higher inflation, higher mortgages, higher debt and lower growth.

“Borrowing more doesn’t solve problems, it creates them – the worst kind of short-termism when instead we should be taking long-term decisions that will actually tackle inflation and unleash growth.”

01:20 PM BST

Starmer hails 'incredible' speech by Reeves

Incredible speech by Rachel.



With her as Chancellor, Labour will bring growth back to Britain and make working people better off. https://t.co/rT7VzFzz2N — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 9, 2023

01:06 PM BST

Shadow chancellor on taxes: 'I want them to be lower'

One more thing from Rachel Reeves’ speech: The shadow chancellor said that she wanted to lower taxes on working people but did not give any detail on when it could happen or what could be cut.

She told Labour activists in Liverpool: “I didn’t come into politics to raise taxes on working people. Indeed, I want them to be lower.

“But the Tories have piled twenty-five tax rises on the shoulders of working people and businesses, while allowing the wealthiest to avoid taxes, keeping loopholes open, and letting government waste spiral.

“Taxpayers’ money should be spent with the same care with which we spend our own money.”

12:49 PM BST

Mark Carney endorses Rachel Reeves to be next chancellor

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, has formally endorsed Rachel Reeves to be the next chancellor.

In a video message played immediately after Ms Reeves’ speech, Mr Carney said: “Rachel Reeves is a serious economist. She began her career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture.

“But, crucially she also understands the economics of work, of place and of family. It is beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action.”

12:46 PM BST

'Labour will fight next election on the economy', says Reeves

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would “make the next great strides towards ending the gender pay gap once and for all”.

The shadow chancellor said that “we have changed this party so we may have the chance to change our country”.

“Labour will fight this next election on the economy,” she said.

Concluding her speech, Ms Reeves said: “We are here: Ready to serve. Ready to lead. And together, we can – and we will – rebuild Britain.”

12:37 PM BST

Labour would hike stamp duty surcharge on overseas buyers

Turning to housing, Rachel Reeves announced that a Labour government would “raise the stamp duty surcharge on overseas buyers”.

She said this was needed because a house should be “first a home and not an asset”.

12:33 PM BST

Reeves accuses Tories of turning UK into 'sick man of Europe' on new infrastructure

Rachel Reeves said that “Labour will make the long term decisions and invest in British industry, driving down bills and creating new jobs”.

The shadow chancellor said that reviving growth will require “getting Britain building again”.

She claimed that the “single biggest obstacle” to economic growth in the UK “is the Conservative Party itself... just look at the fate of HS2... another promise broken”.

Ms Reeves said: “With this Government it has become a pattern. When it comes to getting things built and projects delivered, Britain has become the sick man of Europe, with HS2 coming in at ten times the cost of the French equivalent.

“That is why our shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh will commission an independent expert inquiry into HS2 to learn the lessons for the future.

“Because many more major government capital projects are running over time, over budget and are in danger of going undelivered. It is incumbent on government to make sure major projects are delivered on time and on budget. I will not tolerate taxpayers’ money being treated with the disrespect we have seen over recent years.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, addresses Labour conference in Liverpool today - Stefan Rousseau/PA

12:24 PM BST

Reeves tells Sunak 'bring it on' over private school fees row

Rachel Reeves said that she will impose VAT on private school fees in her first Budget as chancellor as she challenged Rishi Sunak to “bring it on” if he wanted a battle over “aspiration”.

The shadow chancellor said: “And conference, we will put that money into helping the 93 per cent of our children who are in our state schools.

“And I tell you, if Rishi Sunak wants a fight on this, if the party that has herded our children into portakabins while our school roofs crumble, wants a fight about who has the most aspiration for our children then I say: Bring it on.”

Ms Reeves said Labour is “ready to serve, ready to lead and ready to rebuild Britain”.

12:19 PM BST

Labour government would not 'waver from iron clad fiscal rules'

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would not “waver from iron clad fiscal rules”.

She said she would introduce a new rule to require all major government tax and spend decisions to be accompanied by an independent forecast from the Office for Budget responsibility.

“Never again will a prime minister or chancellor be allowed to rush through plans that are un-costed, un-scrutinised and wholly detached from economic reality,” she said.

12:15 PM BST

UK must make more things domestically to protect against global shocks, says Reeves

The UK is now in a “new age of insecurity” and it is “no longer enough for government, if it ever was, to turn a blind eye to where things are made or who is making them”, Rachel Reeves said.

The shadow chancellor said a new approach was needed, an approach which she dubbed “securonomics”.

A key part of that will be ensuring that the UK makes more of the things it needs domestically, rather than importing them, so that “we are less exposed to global shocks”.

12:11 PM BST

'You can never trust the Tories with our economy ever again'

Referring to last year’s mini-Budget, Rachel Reeves told Labour activists: “That is why you can never trust the Tories with our economy ever again.”

The shadow chancellor said that Tory conference last week had demonstrated that the Conservatives are “so ready for opposition that they are behaving like they are already there”.

She also said that Liz Truss “might be out of Downing Street but she is still leading the Conservative Party”.

12:08 PM BST

Labour would usher in 'new era of economic security', says Reeves

Rachel Reeves said Labour wanted to usher in a “new era of economic security”.

The shadow chancellor said that families “cannot dream big” if they “cannot sleep in peace at night”.

Ms Reeves said Labour would deliver “stability, investment and economic security so that working people are better off”.

12:06 PM BST

Rachel Reeves vows to 'restore UK's economic credibility'

Rachel Reeves is now on stage in Liverpool to deliver her speech setting out her vision for the UK economy.

The shadow chancellor was given a standing ovation by Labour activists before she said a single word.

Ms Reeves started her address by pledging that “out of the wreckage of Tory misrule Labour will restore our economic credibility”.

She vowed to “get Britain it’s future back”.

11:46 AM BST

Sunak denies visit to Red Wall during Labour conference is sign of 'desperation'

Rishi Sunak has denied that he targeted a so-called Red Wall region during the Labour Party conference because he was worried about the Conservatives’ chances at the next election.

The Prime Minister spent this morning visiting a Currys repair and customer service centre in Newark, Nottinghamshire, for one of his PM Connect events with business employees.

Taking media questions during the event, Mr Sunak was asked by a reporter whether his decision to take the “unusual step” of making a public visit during the Labour conference was a sign of “desperation”.

The Conservative Party leader rejected the suggestion.

He said: “No, I think that kind of approach to everything is incredibly political. I’m here to talk about the plans that we’ve announced. Just over the past few weeks, we’ve announced some pretty big things that are going to impact all of you, whether that is on net zero, on HS2, on support for towns like Mansfield, like Newark.”

11:27 AM BST

Labour government will ensure 'everyone who can work, does'

Labour’s top priority will be ensuring “everyone who can work, does”, the shadow work and pensions secretary said this morning.

Speaking from the main stage of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Liz Kendall said: “Our top priority will be ensuring everyone who can work, does.

“Because we believe the benefits of work go beyond a payslip – and in the dignity and self-respect good work brings.”

She added: “Our new deal for working people will cut poverty, increase wages and improve workers’ rights. And we’ll make sweeping changes to job centres, so they don’t just help people get work but get on in their work.

“This is our contract with the British people. Real opportunities matched by the responsibility to take them up.”

11:15 AM BST

Rachel Reeves to deliver conference speech at noon

The main event on day two of Labour Party conference in Liverpool is Rachel Reeves’ speech.

The shadow chancellor is due to set out her vision for the UK economy at noon.

11:10 AM BST

Greg Hands claims Labour would take the 'easy way out' on borrowing

Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, claimed Labour would take the “easy way out” and increase borrowing as he responded to Rachel Reeve’s broadcast round this morning (see the post below at 08.09).

He tweeted:

Take it up 🆙 and take us back to the same old failed politics.



Only the Conservatives are committed to taking the immediate action to help families by halving inflation, growing the economy and reducing debt, and the long-term action needed to build a brighter future.#LPC23 — Greg Hands (@GregHands) October 9, 2023

10:50 AM BST

Starmer faces union revolt over future of HS2

Sir Keir Starmer is facing an HS2 revolt at Labour conference today as unions push for a commitment to build the high speed railway line “in full”.

The Labour leader signalled last week that he would not revive the second phase of HS2 if he wins the next general election after Rishi Sunak scrapped the Birmingham to Manchester leg.

But the Unite and Aslef unions are moving a motion at Labour conference this morning which calls on the party’s leadership to “reaffirm the pledge” that HS2 “must be built in full – not only to Manchester but also the Eastern leg to Leeds – as part of a publicly-run rail network”.

The result of the vote, expected at some point this afternoon, will not be binding on Sir Keir but should the motion be agreed it would pile the pressure on the Labour leader to reconsider his stance on the future of the infrastructure project.

10:36 AM BST

Sunak defends decision to scrap northern leg of HS2

Rishi Sunak defended the decision to cut HS2 north of Birmingham as he took part in a a business event in Nottinghamshire this morning.

The Prime Minister said: “We’re going to take every penny of that £36 billion and we’re going to spend it on transport across the country – on bus, on road, on rail, on all the forms of transport that you use every day.

“We’re going to deliver it far quicker so that you can see the benefits faster. We’re going to see it across more parts of our country.

“I think that is the right thing to do for the long term. Again, not an easy decision. And, as you can see, people have criticised me for it, but I’m always going to do what I think is right for all of you.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a business in Nottinghamshire, before hosting a PM Connect event - Joe Giddens/PA

10:22 AM BST

Rishi Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on Israel situation

Rishi Sunak said this morning that he will hold a Cobra meeting later today on the situation in Israel.

Speaking to businesses at an event in Nottinghamshire, the Prime Minister said: “We already have a very longstanding relationship with Israel, we’re one of their strongest allies. We’ve provided in the past the kinds of equipment that they’ve used to defend themselves over the past couple of days.

“And as I said to the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu], we will continue to provide – whether that’s diplomatic, intelligence or security support – as they need.

“I’m chairing a Cobra with my ministerial colleagues this afternoon, when we’ll continue to discuss the situation, but we’re in close dialogue with our Israeli counterparts.”

10:20 AM BST

Government on a 'go slow' on rearming UK amid Ukraine war, claims shadow defence secretary

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, claimed the Government is on a “go slow” when it comes to replenishing the UK’s arms stockpile amid the Ukraine war. He said a Labour government would “accelerate” the rearming process.

Speaking on the main stage at Labour conference in Liverpool this morning, Mr Healey said: “I am proud of the UK leadership on Ukraine. I want to be proud still in six months. But just when Britain should be accelerating support and rebuilding our stockpiles, the Government is on a go slow.

“It took 287 days after Putin invaded for ministers to sign a new contract for vital anti-tank weapons, 503 days for ministers to agree a new contract for ammunition, and still seven months after announcing £2billion to replenish stockpiles ministers have still not spent a single penny of this money or signed a single contract.

“So I can announce today Labour in government will accelerate this £2billion spend to rearm Britain, resupply Ukraine and boost British industry.”

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, addresses Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images Europe

09:59 AM BST

Labour would secure 'much better' Brexit deal with EU, says Lammy

David Lammy said a Labour government would secure a “much better” Brexit deal with the EU than the one currently in place.

The shadow foreign secretary told Labour conference in Liverpool this morning: “With Labour there will be no return to the single market or the customs union.

“But Keir Starmer is committed to improving our relations with Europe, delivering Britain a much better deal than we have got and seeking a new security pact to keep our country safe.”

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, is pictured addressing Labour conference in Liverpool this morning - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images Europe

09:44 AM BST

Tories will 'go low' during general election, claims Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said he expected the Tories to “go low” at the next general election.

He told a business forum this morning: “In terms of how it will be run, I think it will unfortunately descend into a place which isn’t about big politics. I think it will go low from the Government’s point of view.

“My worry is, this is net zero, and there are other examples of this, that instead of making decisions in the long-term interest of the UK, the Government is in danger of making decisions in the short-term interest of opening up divides for the purpose of an election.

“When a government gets into that place, whatever political party it is, that’s a bad place for the country.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured attending a business forum in Liverpool this morning - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

09:29 AM BST

Starmer: Labour preparing for general election as soon as May

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is primed for a general election as soon as May next year.

Speaking to company bosses this morning at a business forum at the Labour conference in Liverpool, the party leader said: “I’m not going to predict the outcome of the general election, nor when it will be.

“Though obviously it will either be May or October, and our team is ready for May because I don’t think anybody would rule out May.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, addresses a business forum event at conference in Liverpool this morning - Peter Byrne /PA

09:25 AM BST

Starmer promises 'partnership' with business if Labour win election

Sir Keir Starmer has told a gathering of company bosses in Liverpool this morning that “if we do come into government, you will be coming into government with us” as he stressed the need for a “partnership” with business.

Discussing how to achieve growth at a business forum at the Labour Party conference, the party leader said: “We are not going to suck it up into the centre, we’re not going to run it from Westminster and Whitehall, trying to run things through government.

“I don’t think government can do your job better than you can, and I don’t think we should try, I think that’s a big mistake.

“Equally if the government just sits it out and says well we made our mission clear, the markets usually react, business knows what to do, we just sit back now, I don’t think that’s going to work because you don’t have a driving sense of purpose.

“Therefore it’s got to be a partnership. It’s got to be a partnership between business, between you and an incoming government. Therefore if we do come into government, you will be coming into government with us.”

09:20 AM BST

Labour would like lower taxes - but won't play 'fast and loose' with public finances

Rachel Reeves said she would like to cut taxes for working people but she could not play “fast and loose” with the public finances.

The shadow chancellor told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “I don’t want to see working people pay any more in taxes, the tax burden is already at a 70-year high.

“And that’s why the number one mission of an incoming Labour government is to grow the economy, to have the highest sustained growth in the G7 with good jobs and rising productivity.”

She added: “I’m not going to make any un-costed and unfunded spending commitments. I’ve said that we’ll tax the non-doms properly, that we will put that money into our NHS.

“I would like taxes on working people to be lower but I’m not going to play fast and loose with the public finances and make any promises that I won’t be able to keep.”

09:14 AM BST

Labour government would face 'hard choices', says Reeves

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said her role as chancellor would involve “discipline, determination and hard choices”.

Asked about suggestions the party is not being bold enough, she told BBC Breakfast: “I’m under no illusions about the scale of the task that I will face if I become chancellor of the exchequer next year.

“The public finances are in a dire state, growth is on the floor, public services are on their knees.

“It is going to require discipline, determination and hard choices. But they will be Labour choices based on our values.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is pictured this morning in Liverpool on the second day of Labour's annual conference - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

08:59 AM BST

High level of national debt ‘big constraint’ on Labour spending plans

High levels of national debt are likely to be the “big constraint” on both Labour and Tory spending plans, according to Paul Johnson.

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank was asked if a Labour government could be in a position to borrow more than the Tories.

He told the BBC: “Well, the markets might well allow some more borrowing. One thing that the markets are really keen on is seeing a stable government.

“I think on both sides we have seen more stability in recent years. But they have also said, Labour have also said, they want debt to be falling over the period of the parliament.

“That is actually the big constraint here. Debt is not really on course to fall over the next five years or so. That’s what really tied Jeremy Hunt’s hands back in March and will probably tie his hands again in November.

“And if the Labour Party stick to that same rule, that will also tie their hands.”

08:54 AM BST

'Very hard indeed' for Labour to improve public services without hiking taxes

It would be “very hard indeed” for a Labour government to improve public services without putting up some taxes, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said.

Paul Johnson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that the medium term forecast for the public finances indicated that there will have to be “extremely tight spending plans” whichever party is in power.

Asked if Labour could stick to its spending plans without hiking taxes, Mr Johnson said: “I have to say I am not convinced that either a Labour or a Conservative government could do that.

“The most recent Budget red book suggests extremely tight spending plans after the next election, even though taxes are at a very high level. That is partly because we have got very high interest payments, partly because we have got very low growth, it is partly because we are spending a lot on pensions, the NHS and so on.

“And that old chestnut, cutting defence spending which we have done for decades, is no longer on the cards.

“So I think it is going to be tough for either party. But clearly one’s presumption is that Labour is more inclined to want to do something to improve public services and possibly the welfare system and that is going to be very hard indeed, I think, without some tax rises, at least in the short run until and unless growth really does change.”

08:41 AM BST

Measures to boost economic growth can take 'awfully long time' to work, says IFS chief

Action to boost economic growth does not have an immediate impact and it can take five to 10 years for results to be seen, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has said as Rachel Reeves prepares to unveil Labour’s plan for the economy later today.

Paul Johnson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Growth is certainly something that we want and growth is certainly something that would help a lot and one or two of the things we have heard might help.

“So certainly liberalising planning policy would be one of many steps required. The problems are first that growth takes quite a long time to come through.

“Governments can do something but this is a five to 10 year programme, not something that happens over a year or two and secondly, of course, it is very uncertain.

“You can do all the right things and it can take an awfully long time with a great deal of uncertainty as to what actually happens in the end.”

08:37 AM BST

Pictured: Rachel Reeves takes part in media interviews on day two of Labour conference

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is interviewed on day two of the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool - Adam Vaughan /Shutterstock

08:35 AM BST

No place for Hamas sympathisers in Labour, suggests Reeves

There is no place for Hamas sympathisers in the Labour Party, Rachel Reeves suggested this morning.

The shadow chancellor was asked if it was the case that if people want to be a Labour member they have to say Hamas are terrorists and Israel has a right to defend itself.

She told Times Radio: “Well yes. Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel has a right to exist. Israel has been attacked by terrorists. It has every right to defend itself, get its hostages back and protect its citizens.

“I am one of the vice chairs of Labour Friends of Israel, I am deeply concerned by the scenes that we have seen over the last few days.

“Women and children, young babies, being kidnapped by terrorists. It is appalling and Israel has every right to protect itself in these circumstances.”

Ms Reeves was asked if people cheering the Palestinian cause at Labour conference in Liverpool were welcome in the party and she said: “I have got no time for that.”

08:11 AM BST

Reeves: Labour government would inherit 'dire' economic situation

Labour will inherit a “dire” economic situation if it wins the next general election, Rachel Reeves said this morning.

The shadow chancellor was asked about Labour’s decision to rule out nationalising the UK’s energy sector and she told Times Radio: “We are not going to nationalise energy and let me tell you why, because when energy bills were at their peak, we looked at what impact it would have if you nationalised the industries.

“It would cost tens of billions of pounds and it wouldn’t reduce the cost of the energy that is traded on international markets so we did not feel that was the right approach. At the time we said we wanted to have a windfall tax on the huge profits that were being generated and we would use that money to cut people’s bills. That was the right approach.

“Now, we have also committed to creating GB Energy, wholly owned by the taxpayer, to invest in the generation of new, low carbon industries but a wholesale nationalisation would cost tens of billions of pounds and would not reduce anyone’s bills by a penny.

“The economic inheritance that I will face if I become chancellor of the exchequer next year will be dire. We have got public services on their knees, growth on the floor and a huge cost of living crisis. I am going to ensure that we spend every pound of taxpayers’ money wisely.”

08:09 AM BST

Labour would borrow to invest, admits Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would be prepared to borrow money to invest in the UK economy as she prepares to deliver her keynote speech on the second day of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

However, the shadow chancellor said borrowing would only go ahead if overall levels of national debt were falling.

She said she intended to stick to her “fiscal rules” with “iron discipline”, namely that Labour would pay for day-to-day expenditure using tax receipts and that “we will get debt down as a share of our economy”

“And then only subject to that will we invest in things that are going to grow our economy,” she told Times Radio.

Asked if Labour’s position was that it would only borrow if debt was falling, Ms Reeves said: “We will only borrow if it is consistent with those fiscal rules which includes getting debt down as a share of our national economy.”

Asked the question again, Ms Reeves said: “If the debt is coming down by the end of the parliament. That is the only circumstances.”