Labour Party conference live: Starmer would scrap Rwanda migrants plan even if it works

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner arrive at the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool yesterday

Sir Keir Starmer would reverse the Government’s Rwanda migrants plan even if the Supreme Court rules it is legal and it results in a fall in small boat Channel crossings.

The Labour leader said he would scrap the deportation flights scheme because he believed it is the “wrong policy” and is “hugely expensive”.

The Supreme Court is due to consider whether the policy is lawful during a long-awaited three-day hearing which is due to start tomorrow.

Sir Keir, who has been a vocal critic of the plan, was asked during an interview on the BBC this morning: “If the Supreme Court rules it is legal and flights to Rwanda begin to take off and the numbers crossing the Channel on small boats decline, i.e. so it is working, would you still reverse it?”

He replied: “Yes. I think it is the wrong policy. It is hugely expensive. It is a tiny number of individuals who would go to Rwanda and the real problem is at source.”

Sir Keir said the small boat crossings will “only stop if we smash the criminal gangs who are running this vile trade”.

10:05 AM BST

Labour need to pledge more than just 'policy tweaks', says Lord Mandelson

Labour grandee Lord Peter Mandelson said he agreed with Sharon Graham, the head of the Unite union, that Labour is being too timid (see the post below at 08.31).

The peer told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “I agree with Sharon Graham. I agree that we need more than policy tweaks and we need more than small twists in the policy dial. Yes, I’m happy to be bold, but not bold and stupid.

“I’m going to be campaigning for a Labour government that’s going to invest in home insulation, that will create energy, security and efficiency in people’s homes.

“I’m going to be campaigning for a Labour government that’s going to get British workers building electric vehicles.

“I’m going to be campaigning for a Labour government that’s going to get steel workers making green steel, not passing £96 billion worth of public funds to the shareholders in BP and other energy companies.”

09:54 AM BST

Labour leader praises Sunak for calling him on day he became PM

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised Rishi Sunak for calling him on the day he became Prime Minister.

Asked what he admired about Mr Sunak, Sir Keir told the BBC: “I admire the fact that on the day he was elected Prime Minister he made a point of phoning me for a one-to-one conversation and in that conversation we agreed that we would challenge each other robustly on the things that we needed to challenge each other on.

“But when it comes to national security and to terrorism we would stand together.

“I admire that, I think it was the right thing to do, I think for a prime minister and leader of the opposition to say ‘there are some things of such national importance that we will work together and stand together’ is good for our country.”

09:42 AM BST

Starmer to set out 'positive case' at Labour conference

Confronted with a word cloud that suggested the public thought “nothing” about Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader said the party’s conference in Liverpool was a chance to change their minds.

He told the BBC: “I’ve had a lot worse thrown at me in my life”, but added: “That is why this week is so important for us. We come here to this, the last conference before a general election, to set out our positive case.”

He added: “We are bang on schedule, we have already set out in five missions what we are going to do, so we’ve already answered that question.

“What we need to do here in Liverpool is to bring it together, to weld together the reassurance that people need in times like this with the hope that they want built on top of that.”

That meant “not just fixing the problems but taking our country forward”.

09:40 AM BST

Starmer would reverse Rwanda migrants policy even if it is legal and shown to work

Sir Keir Starmer said he would reverse the Government’s Rwanda migrants plan even if it is approved by the Supreme Court and is shown to work.

The Supreme Court is due to examine whether the policy is lawful this week.

The Labour leader was asked if he would still want to reverse the policy if the Supreme Court ruled it is legal and if the policy resulted in a fall in small boat crossings.

He told the BBC: “Yes. I think it is the wrong policy. It is hugely expensive. It is a tiny number of individuals who would go to Rwanda and the real problem is at source.”

Sir Keir said the small boat crossings will “only stop if we smash the criminal gangs who are running this vile trade”.

09:32 AM BST

Labour government would 'aspire' to build 1.5m homes over five years

A Labour government would “aspire” to build 1.5million new homes over five years, Sir Keir Starmer said this morning.

Asked how many new homes were needed to fix the housing crisis, the Labour leader told the BBC: “I think about, well, our aspiration will be over a five year period to get to 1.5million.”

Asked how many homes he wanted to see built every year, Sir Keir said: “That is 250,000 or just over 300,000 a year but we need to get to 1.5million. We can’t just pluck a figure because every political party plucks a figure.”

He said the new homes will not be built “unless you take the steps we are setting out”.

09:27 AM BST

Starmer says Labour would boost economic growth 'within months'

Sir Keir Starmer was asked how quickly he believed a Labour government could deliver higher levels of economic growth.

He said: “We think we can start this straight away...”

Asked how long it would take to deliver growth above that which has been seen over the past 10 years, the Labour leader said “very quickly under a Labour government”.

Pushed again on how quickly it could happen, Sir Keir told the BBC: “We think that this can happen very quickly, within months of a Labour government we can turn this around and get the investment that we need.”

09:23 AM BST

Labour leader 'confident' of delivering boost to economic growth

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “confident” a Labour government could deliver economic growth which would pave the way for increases in public spending.

He told the BBC: “I am confident that we will get that growth. It is the single defining mission of an incoming Labour government.”

The Labour leader said increasing economic growth would be the “central mission” of a Labour government.

09:19 AM BST

Starmer defends NHS plan but concedes staff could earn more in private sector

Sir Keir Starmer conceded that doctors and nurses doing shifts in the private sector were likely to be paid more than they would be under Labour’s plan to ask them to work overtime at weekends to clear the treatment backlog.

But he insisted the plan would still work because he believed health workers “want to bring down the waiting list as well”.

It was suggested to Sir Keir that workers would probably be paid more for a shift in the private sector and he agreed that “they will probably get more in the private sector”.

But he insisted the overtime plan is already working in some NHS hospitals. Asked why health workers would choose an NHS overtime shift over a private healthcare shift where they would be paid more, Sir Keir told the BBC: “Because they want to bring down the waiting list as well. There is a huge strain on the health service.”

It was suggested to Sir Keir that his plan was therefore reliant on the goodwill of NHS staff to succeed.

He said: “We are going to pay them properly to do it...”

09:10 AM BST

Starmer condemns 'appalling act of terrorism' against Israel

Sir Keir Starmer described the Hamas attack on Israel as an “appalling act of terrorism”.

He told the BBC this morning: “This is an appalling attack, a terrorist attack, for which there is no justification and Israel has every right to defend herself.”

08:59 AM BST

NHS overtime plan is not 'wishful thinking', says Streeting

Labour’s plan to ask NHS workers to work overtime at weekends to clear the treatment backlog (see the post below at 08.19) is “credible” and “workable”, Wes Streeting has insisted.

It was suggested to the shadow health secretary during an interview on Sky News that it was “wishful thinking” to think NHS staff will want to work more hours.

But he said he could offer two assurances. The first was that “this is not compulsion, this is voluntary” and also that such a plan is already in place at some London hospitals.

“It is a credible plan, it is workable,” he said.

08:53 AM BST

Streeting rejects claim of Labour being 'too timid'

Wes Streeting rejected the suggestion by Sharon Graham that Labour under Sir Keir Starmer is “too timid” (see the post below at 08.31).

The shadow health secretary was asked about the criticism and he listed a number of NHS-related Labour policy announcements in response.

He told Sky News that “if we delivered just one of those policies it would be transformational” but “taken together they form the basis of a serious plan” to build an NHS which is fit for the future.

08:47 AM BST

Wes Streeting: Actions of Hamas must be 'unequivocally condemned'

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said there “can be no justification whatsoever for the barbarity we have seen unfolding” in Israel.

He said the actions of Hamas must be “unequivocally condemned”.

“Israel is right to defend itself,” he told Sky News.

08:31 AM BST

Labour 'too timid' under Starmer, says union boss

Labour under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership are “too timid”, the general secretary of Unite the union has claimed.

Sharon Graham said “of course” she wanted to see a Labour government but she intended to hold the party’s “feet to the fire” to ensure it delivers “real change”.

She told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “Well, look, I’m the leader of a trade union, so we’re not a branch of the Labour Party. I run a union and my absolute fundamental job when I wake up in the morning is to deliver for working people.

“And so if it’s uncomfortable for me to be raising issues like the renationalisation of energy investment in steel, oil and gas, then I’m not embarrassed by that because that’s my job to do it.

“So I’m going to keep Labour’s feet to the fire. Of course I want a Labour government. I absolutely want a Labour government, of course, but I want a Labour government that is going to make real change to people’s lives. And I think at the moment Labour have been too timid.”

08:19 AM BST

Starmer announces £1.5bn plan to tackle NHS waiting lists

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a £1.5 billion plan to tackle NHS waiting lists.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, he set out proposals to pay doctors and nurses overtime to carry out more procedures like scans and operations at the weekend.

The plan, which the party estimates would create 2.2 million NHS appointments a year, would be backed by £1.5 billion which Labour says would come from scrapping the non-dom tax status.

Abolishing the regime is how the party plans to fund the largest ever workforce expansion in the NHS.

To cut NHS waiting lists, Labour will get an extra 2 million appointments done on evenings and weekends and provide the cutting-edge technology staff need. pic.twitter.com/sFjA9G8eZp — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 8, 2023

08:10 AM BST

Labour poll lead over Tories recovers to 13 points

Labour’s poll lead over the Tories has recovered to 13 points, according to a new Opinium survey, giving Sir Keir Starmer a boost as the party’s annual gathering in Liverpool gets underway.

A poll by the company published last weekend gave Labour a lead of 10 points but the party has now rebounded.

The new survey, conducted between October 4-6, puts Labour on 42 per cent of the vote, up by three points when compared to the previous poll conducted between September 27-29.

The Tories were unchanged on 29 per cent.

New polling for The @ObserverUK



Labour vote share recovers by 3 points to put them back to a 13% lead.

· Labour: 42% (+3)

· Conservative: 29% (n/c)

· Liberal Democrat: 11% (-1)

· SNP: 3% (nc)

· Plaid Cymru: 0% (-1)

· Green: 6% (-1)

· Reform UK: 6% (-1)

· Other: 2% (nc) pic.twitter.com/sZmy6cXJzL — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) October 7, 2023

08:00 AM BST

Labour leader tells Sunak 'bring it on'

Sir Keir Starmer has told Rishi Sunak to “bring it on” if he wants to make the next general election about changing the UK.

Mr Sunak used his Tory conference speech in Manchester last Wednesday to repeatedly argue he is the change candidate going into the next election.

But Sir Keir told an eve-of-conference reception for London Labour members in Liverpool: “I say to Rishi Sunak: if he wants change, bring it on.”

He told the crowd: “I don’t agree with Rishi Sunak on very much, but when he stood up last week and said we’ve had years of failure and we need a change, I thought he was spot on.

“We need change. He can’t be that change, he’s been the nodding dog as chancellor nodding through all the decisions he now says were so terrible they’ve got to change them.”

07:57 AM BST

Starmer: Labour 'bang on schedule' to win next general election

Labour are “bang on schedule” to win the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer has said as the party’s annual conference gets underway in Liverpool this morning.

The Labour leader told activists not to become “giddy” at the prospect of power, with the party buoyant after its Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election victory and a consistent double-digit opinion poll lead over the Tories.

Sir Keir told The Observer: “We’re coming to this conference bang on schedule. This is where we intend to answer that question ‘Why Labour?’ with confidence and a coherent plan.”

The Labour leader said of the tone of the party’s annual gathering: “It is not going to be giddy, it is not going to be ‘job done’.”