Labour Party conference live: Labour now 'odds on' to win next election, claims Burnham

Jack Maidment
Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured at a reception in Liverpool yesterday - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured at a reception in Liverpool yesterday

Labour is now “odds on” to win the next general election, Andy Burnham has claimed.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester said that he believes Sir Keir Starmer has put the party in a “position where we can win the next election”.

He told Sophy Ridge on Sky News: "This is the first conference since we left government where I think it is odds on that there could be a Labour government within one or two years."

Mr Burnham also criticised the Government’s tax-cutting “mini-Budget” as he described it as a "flagrant act of vandalism on the social cohesion of this country".

Mr Burnham made the comments as the Labour Party’s annual conference gets underway in Liverpool today.

09:42 AM

Key points from Starmer's interview

Two things stood out in Sir Keir Starmer's interview this morning.

Firstly, his refusal to guarantee that Labour would freeze people's energy bills for more than six months. Given that the Government has promised a two year freeze, failing to match that commitment is unlikely to be well-received by many voters.

Secondly, the growing sense of confidence that Labour can win the next general election. Sir Keir is clearly enjoying the fact that Labour has a sizeable poll lead and that the party's fortunes have changed significantly since the crushing defeat at the 2019 general election.

09:30 AM

'There is a belief that Labour can win the next election'

Sir Keir Starmer said that as PM he would seek to "grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out".

Asked if he believes Labour can win the next general election, Sir Keir said there is a "sense now" that people are turning to Labour.

He said he believes people who ditched Labour at the 2019 general election to vote for the Tories are now "coming back to the Labour Party".

He said that the "hope of a Labour government has turned into a belief in a Labour government" and "there is a belief that Labour can win the next election".

09:23 AM

Sir Keir Starmer defends strike stance

Sir Keir Starmer was asked why he does not want his Labour frontbenchers to appear on picket lines.

He said that his job is to "discuss this with trade union leaders" and that his priority is getting into power "where we can do things".

09:20 AM

'Wages have been stagnant for 10 years'

Sir Keir Starmer was asked if he believes people's pay should be rising in line with inflation.

The Labour leader said that "wages have been stagnant for 10 years or so" and it is 'understandable" that people want a pay rise.

He said: "It is reasonable to expect that wages are set taking account of the cost of living which is going up."

However, he stopped short of saying that wages should rise in line with inflation.

09:17 AM

Keir Starmer defends electricity plans

Sir Keir Starmer said the Tory governments of the past 12 years have adopted the approach of "short term, short term, short term, react to a crisis".

The Labour leader was asked how he intends to deliver on his new pledge to make the UK's electricity system carbon-free by 2030 (see the post below at 08.20).

He said that he believes it is "absolutely doable" but conceded it would be "difficult" to achieve.

Asked how Labour would keep the lights on all of the time using only renewable energy, Sir Keir said that "you would always have a transition" period using fossil fuels.

09:11 AM

Keir Starmer fails to commit to lengthy energy bills freeze

Sir Keir Starmer said the next few months will be difficult for many families in the UK amid rising prices.

He told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that "we are in a very serious situation... a very fragile situation".

The Government's energy bills freeze is due to last for two years. Asked if Labour would do the same, Sir Keir said: "We will freeze for six months, [that] was our plan..."

He said Labour would look at the situation again in April next year: "After that of course, we will need another plan."

09:00 AM

'He doesn't need my advice'

Ed Miliband, the former leader of the Labour Party, was asked this morning if he has given any advice to Sir Keir Starmer.

He told Sky News "I sort of think he doesn't need my advice" but if he was to offer one piece of wisdom it would be "don't pretend to be something you are not".

Asked if he believed Sir Keir has a better chance of winning a general election than he did, Mr Miliband replied: "Yes, definitely."

08:57 AM

'We have said we are against it'

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, has suggested Labour would reverse the Government's decision to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax.

He said that "we have said we are against it" and "we are going to be consistent" on tax matters in the next election manifesto.

However, he said a Labour government would not reverse the decision to take 1p off the basic rate of income tax.

He told Sophy Ridge on Sky News that "we don't think that should be reversed".

08:51 AM

Burnham does not rule out return as MP

Andy Burnham said he does not rule out a return to Westminster in the future but stressed he intends to complete his second term as the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Asked if he could run for the Labour leadership again one day, he told Sky News: "I wouldn't rule out one day going back as I have said, I am just going to be honest about that, and I probably am a better politician, I think anyway, these days because I am not caveating everything, second guessing everything, I am just calling things as I see them."

08:45 AM

Labour needs to 'be bolder'

Sir Keir Starmer needs to "be bolder" in his policy offering to voters, Andy Burnham has said.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester told Sophy Ridge on Sky News: "I am supporting Keir, I want the party to unite here in Liverpool... we have got a clear and sustained poll lead... I think the Government has now opened up a huge opportunity for Labour to put out a programme that connects with ordinary people.

"I would say be bolder, be clear about what we will do. I am a little disappointed to hear the party saying it is going to rule out electoral reform. I ould say hear the mood of conference on that particular issue."

08:40 AM

'Odds on' for Labour government

Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, said he believes it is "odds on" there will be a Labour government within the next two years.

He told Sophy Ridge on Sky News: "Keir Starmer has put us in the position where we can win the next election.

"This is the first conference since we left government where I think it is odds on that there could be a Labour government within one or two years."

08:37 AM

Andy Burnham accuses Government of 'flagrant act of vandalism'

Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, said he can still "barely believe" what was announced in the "mini-Budget".

He told Sophy Ridge on Sky News that people's "heads are slipping below water" and the Government's plans represented a "flagrant act of vandalism on the social cohesion of this country".

Mr Burnham said that the Government "has drawn battle lines with working people" and it is now the job of the Labour Party to "speak for ordinary people" and "put the Government on borrowed time".

Mr Burnham said that now "wasn't the time for tax cuts".

08:24 AM

The plan for today

Sir Keir Starmer will be grilled by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg just after 9am this morning.

Labour conference proper will then get underway just after 11am with Angela Rayner, the party's deputy leader, scheduled to deliver her opening speech at 11.25am.

There will then be an afternoon session in the main conference hall on "winning the general election".

08:20 AM

Labour pledges to make UK 'clean energy superpower'

We can expect a raft of policy announcements from Labour over the next few days and we have already had one big one.

Sir Keir Starmer last night announced plans to make the UK a world-leading "clean energy superpower" by 2030: The Labour leader wants the nation to have a zero-carbon electricity system by the end of the current decade.

The plans would see the UK's entire power system run using just renewables and nuclear power. If it happened, the UK would be the first country in the world with a totally clean system.

Sir Keir said: “The British people are sick and tired of rocketing energy bills and our energy system being exposed to dictators. They want long-term solutions to cut bills for good.

“That is why I am proud to announce that a central mission of my Labour Government will be to turn the UK into a clean energy superpower."

Sir Keir claimed the plans would save the British people £93 billion on their energy bills and create a wave of high-skilled jobs.

08:14 AM

Good morning

Good morning from Liverpool.

The Labour Party's annual conference will formally get underway this morning with Sir Keir Starmer facing the traditional morning-of-conference big interview with the BBC.

He will be grilled by Laura Kuenssberg just after 9am. Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, will also be on the programme.

It promises to be a very busy next few days and I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.

